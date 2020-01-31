Watch Nets vs. Bulls: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Chicago @ Brooklyn

Current Records: Chicago 19-31; Brooklyn 20-26

What to Know

Tonight, the Chicago Bulls are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 107.8 points per game. They are on the road again tonight and play against the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET at Barclays Center. Brooklyn will need to watch out since Chicago has now posted big point totals in their last 50 contests.

The Bulls fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 115-106. Chicago lost to Indiana 115-106. Chicago got a solid performance out of small forward Chandler Hutchison, who had 21 points; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn was able to grind out a solid win over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, winning 125-115. It was another big night for point guard Spencer Dinwiddie, who had 28 points and six assists.

Brooklyn's win lifted them to 20-26 while Chicago's loss dropped them down to 19-31. We'll see if the Nets can repeat their recent success or if the Bulls bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $39.00

Odds

The Nets are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 220

Series History

Brooklyn have won nine out of their last 15 games against Chicago.