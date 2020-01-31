Watch Nets vs. Bulls: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Nets vs. Bulls basketball game
Who's Playing
Chicago @ Brooklyn
Current Records: Chicago 19-31; Brooklyn 20-26
What to Know
Tonight, the Chicago Bulls are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 107.8 points per game. They are on the road again tonight and play against the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET at Barclays Center. Brooklyn will need to watch out since Chicago has now posted big point totals in their last 50 contests.
The Bulls fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 115-106. Chicago lost to Indiana 115-106. Chicago got a solid performance out of small forward Chandler Hutchison, who had 21 points; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.
Meanwhile, Brooklyn was able to grind out a solid win over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, winning 125-115. It was another big night for point guard Spencer Dinwiddie, who had 28 points and six assists.
Brooklyn's win lifted them to 20-26 while Chicago's loss dropped them down to 19-31. We'll see if the Nets can repeat their recent success or if the Bulls bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: NBC Sports Chicago
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $39.00
Odds
The Nets are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 220
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Brooklyn have won nine out of their last 15 games against Chicago.
- Nov 16, 2019 - Brooklyn 117 vs. Chicago 111
- Feb 08, 2019 - Chicago 125 vs. Brooklyn 106
- Jan 29, 2019 - Brooklyn 122 vs. Chicago 117
- Jan 06, 2019 - Brooklyn 117 vs. Chicago 100
- Dec 19, 2018 - Brooklyn 96 vs. Chicago 93
- Apr 09, 2018 - Brooklyn 114 vs. Chicago 105
- Apr 07, 2018 - Brooklyn 124 vs. Chicago 96
- Feb 26, 2018 - Brooklyn 104 vs. Chicago 87
- Apr 12, 2017 - Chicago 112 vs. Brooklyn 73
- Apr 08, 2017 - Brooklyn 107 vs. Chicago 106
- Dec 28, 2016 - Chicago 101 vs. Brooklyn 99
- Oct 31, 2016 - Chicago 118 vs. Brooklyn 88
- Mar 17, 2016 - Chicago 118 vs. Brooklyn 102
- Dec 21, 2015 - Brooklyn 105 vs. Chicago 102
- Oct 28, 2015 - Chicago 115 vs. Brooklyn 100
