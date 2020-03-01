Wizards vs. Warriors odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, March 1 predictions from advanced computer model

The Golden State Warriors will take on the Washington Wizards at 8:30 p.m. ET Sunday at the Chase Center. The Warriors are 13-47 overall and 7-23 at home, while Washington is 21-37 overall and 7-22 on the road. The Wizards won the previous meeting on Feb. 3, taking a 125-117 victory as a 6.5-point underdog. The Wizards are 30-27-1 against the spread this season, while the Warriors are 28-31-1 against the number in 2019-20. Washington is favored by 6.5-points in the latest Warriors vs. Wizards odds, while the over-under is set at 231.5. Before entering any Wizards vs. Warriors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Warriors vs. Wizards spread: Wizards -6.5

Warriors vs. Wizards over-under: 231.5 points

Warriors vs. Wizards money line: Golden State +214, Washington -261

What you need to know about the Warriors

Golden State snapped an eight-game losing streak Saturday, downing the Suns 115-99. Damion Lee scored 20 points and dished out eight assists, while Eric Paschall added 25 points. Paschall leads the Warriors in scoring at 13.6 points per game, with Lee chipping in 12.5 points per contest. Golden State enters Sunday's matchup averaging 105.8 points per game, which ranks 27th in the NBA.

What you need to know about the Wizards

The Wizards lost to the Jazz 129-119 on Friday. Bradley Beal shot 6-for-15 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 42 points and 10 assists. Thomas Bryant scored 16 points off the bench, and Rui Hachimura added 15 points. Beal leads the Wizards in scoring at 30.3 points and 6.0 assists per game. Over his last four outings, Beal is averaging 45 points per game. Now, he'll look to take advantage of a Golden State defense that's giving up 114.8 points per game, the 25th worst mark in the league.

