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New Orleans • #10 • SG

Jaron Pierre Jr.

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Last Game

Sun, Apr 12
@ Minnesota Timberwolves (49-33)
  • Target Center
126
Final
132
Game Recap

Western Southwest Standings

Team W-L L10 STRK
SA
 62-20 8-2 L1
HOU
 52-30 9-1 W1
NO
 26-56 1-9 L2
DAL
 26-56 3-7 W1
MEM
 25-57 1-9 L8
Full Standings
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Player Bio

HT/WT: 6-5, 210 lbs
Birthplace: New Orleans, LA
Age: 24
School: SMU
Experience: R