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1:49
Raptors' Future Uncertain as Kawhi Leonard Trade Stalls
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0:33
DeAndre Jordan Re-Signing With Pelicans
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9:40
The Latest in the NBA
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0:47
Are the Pelicans Going to Do Anything?
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Report: Raptors Interested in Getting Kawhi Leonard Back
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1:45
Latest on Jaylen Brown's Future with the Celtics
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1:47
Pistons Best Possible Moves: Powell or Murphy?
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1:30
Has Ja Morant Lost the Game of Point Guard Musical Chairs?
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1:14
Could a First-Rounder Get Traded for Jaylen Brown?
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1:18
Did the League Miss Its Window to Trade for Trey Murphy?
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1:52
Top 5 Trade Destinations for Jaylen Brown: The Detroit Pistons
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1:11
Mavericks Hire National Champion Coach Dusty May
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1:50
Warriors' Potentially Shopping Trey Murphy III
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0:49
Clippers Remain Without NBA Title in 56-Year History
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1:17
Who Wants to Roll the Dice on Ja Morant?
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0:36
Should the Mavericks Explore a Kyrie Irving Trade?
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0:44
Breaking Down Zion Williamson's Trade Value
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1:15
Heat and Celtics Emerge as Favorites for Giannis
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7:41
Reports: Magic to Hire Sean Sweeney as Head Coach
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10:05
NBA Passes New Anti-Tanking Rules
Top Jaron Pierre Jr. News
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Pelicans' Jaron Pierre: Scores 16 in SL win Sunday
Pierre finished with 16 points (5-17 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and three rebounds across 29 minutes in Sunday's 81-75 Summer League win over Phoenix.
Pierre appeared in his third Summer League contest. Although he shot an inefficient 3-for-10 from deep, he still led the starters in scoring. The 24-year-old spent his final collegiate season at SMU in 2025-26, averaging 17.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.4 blocks and 1.0 steals over 33.2 minutes. Pierre is looking to carve out a meaningful role for himself throughout the 2026-27 campaign, but that doesn't appear imminently likely barring injuries to players on the Pelicans' roster.... See More ... See Less
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Pelicans' Jaron Pierre: Selected at No. 58 by New Orleans
Pierre was selected by the Pelicans with the No. 58 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.
Pierre has a smooth shooting stroke and is confident firing away from deep. After stops at Southern Miss, Wichita State and Jacksonville State, the 6-foot-5 wing averaged 17.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.4 triples and 1.0 steals per game on 46/37/76 shooting splits during his senior season at SMU. He was much more efficient at SMU than he was at his previous schools, but the adjustment to the NBA level will be difficult.... See More ... See Less
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Player Bio
|HT/WT: 6-5, 210 lbs
|Birthplace: New Orleans, LA
|Age: 24
|School: SMU
|Experience: R