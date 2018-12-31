2019 NFL Draft: Jacksonville Jaguars team needs, draft picks, prospects to watch

After a 10-6 finish last season and making it all the way to the AFC Championship Game, the wheels have fallen off this Jaguars team. The team lost 10 games for seventh time in eight seasons, including a seven-game losing streak that took them from 3-1 and right in the mix to 3-8 and again staring down another offseason of rebuilding. First things first: Jacksonville needs to sort out its quarterback situation.

Here's what you need to know about the Jacksonville Jaguars and the 2019 NFL Draft.

2019 draft picks

Round 1: Jacksonville

Round 2: Jacksonville

Round 3: Jacksonville, L.A. Rams

Round 4: Jacksonville

Round 5: None

Round 6: Jacksonville

Round 7: Jacksonville*, Baltimore

The Jaguars traded Dante Fowler Jr. to the Rams in late October for a third-round pick. The Jaguars sent their fifth-round pick to the Browns in exchange for Carols Hyde. The Jaguars got an extra seventh-rounder from the Ravens for Luke Bowanko but traded a conditional seventh to the Browns for Cody Kessler.

Biggest offseason needs

Quarterback

Pass rusher

Wide receiver

Tight end

Interior offensive linemen

Offensive tackle

Safety

Yes, Blake Bortles is less than a year removed from a three-year extension, one that was well earned at the time. He had just come off a convincing postseason run, including a near-win against the Patriots -- in Gillette Stadium, no less -- in the AFC Championship Game. But Bortles reverted to his familiar form in 2018 and was benched for Cody Kessler, the clearest indication yet that he isn't a franchise quarterback. In the meantime, the Jaguars are squandering one the league's best defenses so fixing the quarterback situation is Priority No. 1 heading into the offseason. Also needed: dynamic playmakers to help whoever ends up under center in '19.

For as good as this defense as been, the team lacks a pure pass rusher; heading into Week 17, Calais Campbell leads the team with nine sacks, followed by Yannick Ngakoue, who has eight. Myles Jack is next with ... two.

Wilson's prospects to watch

Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

Here's a stat that should get your attention: Haskins, a redshirt sophomore, completed 70.2 percent of his passes this season as he transformed Ohio State's offense. He attempted a whopping 496 throws, completing 348 of them, 47 of which found the end zone for touchdowns. Forty-seven! He also threw for 4,580 yards but his best effort came in the Buckeyes' two more recent games; he had six touchdowns and no interceptions against Michigan, and followed that up with a five-touchdown effort against Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship. In those two outings, Haskins completed 75 percent of his passes and had just one turnover. Haskins is the only surefire first-round pick in this draft and if the Jaguars feel he's their guy, they may even have to trade up to get him.

Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

No one benefited more from returning for his senior season than Allen. He packed on 10-15 pounds of muscle and came back a completely different player. In addition to being a tenacious pass rusher, Allen looks smooth in coverage and comfortable in zone drops. He recognizes route concepts, which helps with anticipation (and also a function of another year of seasoning). He has an unbelievably quick first step -- he's often first off the ball -- and regularly explodes off the edge. After registering seven sacks as a junior, Allen logged 14 sacks and 18.5 tackles for loss this season to go along with four passes defended and five forced fumbles.

Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State

Harmon is one of the best wide receivers in this class and is coming off his second 1,000-yard season for the Wolfpack. He has the ability to get in and out of breaks, sets up cornerbacks with his footwork, can make contested catches, and is a physical after-the-catch runner who also happens to be a willing blocker. He checks all the boxes in terms of what the Jags are looking for.

Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

The most athletic tight end in this draft class, Fant was underutilized at Iowa; he had just 39 receptions for 518 yards and seven touchdowns in 2018 but he's a playmaker in the mold of Evan Engram or George Kittle, and would give the Jags a much-needed playmaker in the middle of the field.

Chris Lindstrom, OL, Boston College

Lindstrom, who has strong hands and is nimble for his size, shows good footwork to manipulate defenders in the running game. He's also proficient on combo-blocks and easily gets to second level. Given the Jagaurs' needs in both the running game and pass protection, Lindstrom could be an obvious choice, especially if he's on the board in Round 2.