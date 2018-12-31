2019 NFL Draft: New York Giants team needs, draft picks, prospects to watch

Was Saquon Barkley the right pick at No. 2? He's undoubtedly an electric talent at running back and is already in the running for the best player in the NFL at the position. But his impact didn't show up in the team's ugly record, and it's nearly impossible to imagine how a team with Barkley and Odell Beckham isn't in playoff contention every year. Will it take a quarterback change to unlock this team's potential?

Here's what you need to know about the New York Giants and the 2019 NFL Draft.

2019 draft picks

Round 1: N.Y. Giants

Round 2: N.Y. Giants

Round 3: None

Round 4: N.Y. Giants, New Orleans

Round 5: N.Y. Giants, San Francisco

Round 6: N.Y. Giants

Round 7: N.Y. Giants*, L.A. Rams*, Minnesota

The Giants have a lot going on here, losing their third-round pick after taking Sam Beal in the 2018 supplemental draft but picking up several Day 3 selections. The fourth-rounder came from the Eli Apple trade, while the fifth-rounder came from dealing away Damon Harrison. The Giants picked up a seventh in the Alec Ogletree deal, then traded one of their sevenths conditionally for Riley Dixon. Later, they added another seventh by shipping Brett Jones to Minnesota.

Biggest offseason needs

Quarterback

Offensive tackle

Cornerback

Safety

Outside linebacker

Guard/center

Inside linebacker

Will the Giants go into 2019 with Eli Manning as their starting quarterback? It seemed unthinkable at this time last year, but it's a reality that their fans may have to deal with. Even if he's the starter, there's still a pressing need to find the next franchise quarterback. The other concern on offense is the line, where Nate Solder and Will Hernandez will man the left side but the right side is anyone's guess.

On defense, the Giants cut bait with Eli Apple and will need to bring in some more talent at cornerback. Landon Collins is a free agent so the safety position can't be ignored either. Olivier Vernon and Alec Ogletree didn't live up to their contracts in their first year in the new system, and it's possible the team looks for upgrades, or at the very least cheaper options. Moving on from both would save $18 million in cap space.

Prospects to watch

Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

While Giants fans were likely devastated by Justin Herbert deciding to go back to school, that decision doesn't mean it's time to give up on finding a franchise QB in this draft. Dwayne Haskins has been the biggest riser at the position after a phenomenal year, and it might take a trade up to land him. But if the Giants stay put, they should still have a chance at Lock, who has undeniable physical gifts but hasn't put it all together yet. Put him with a QB whisperer like Pat Shurmur and he could really take off.

Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

If the Giants pass on a quarterback in Round 1, they could decide to further solidify the offensive line with Williams, the draft's top tackle talent. With Nate Solder locked in on the left side, Williams can develop on the right side with an eye toward being the team's left tackle of the future down the line.

Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

Another option for the Giants will be to land a cornerback early in the draft, and Baker could be the best all-round prospect at the position this year. Baker is a gifted cover corner with the potential to match up with No. 1 receivers at the NFL level.

Taylor Rapp, S, Washington

If Landon Collins doesn't come back, there are several solid safety prospects worth targeting on Day 2. Rapp is a physical player who does his best work in the box but is also capable in coverage against tight ends.