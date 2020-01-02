2020 NFL Draft: New York Jets team needs, draft picks, prospects to watch

The Jets had a strange season but managed to finish 7-9 under the tutelage of Adam Gase, and even after their big free-agent acquisitions a year ago, they have a fair amount of holes to fill over the next few months as they look to take the next step in Sam Darnold's third season.

Here's what you need to know about the New York Jets and the 2020 NFL Draft.

2020 draft picks

Round 1: N.Y. Jets

Round 2: N.Y. Jets

Round 3: N.Y. Jets, N.Y. Giants

Round 4: N.Y. Jets



Round 5: N.Y. Jets

Round 6: N.Y. Jets

Round 7: N.Y. Jets

That seventh-round pick was actually traded on a conditional basis to the Baltimore Ravens for offensive lineman Alex Lewis, and it's not yet known of those conditions were met during the season.

Biggest offseason needs

Offensive tackle

Cornerback

Edge rusher

Interior offensive line

Receiver

Safety

Defensive line

Running back

Prospects to watch

Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

Wirfs needs to be one of if not the premier target for the Jets in Round 1. He's a boulder on the edge and proved himself at left tackle and right tackle in 2019 with a perfect mix of strength and athleticism. Is he the most athletic left tackle in the class? No. But he uses his length well, anchors like a cruise ship, and glides in pass protection. And he throws people out of the club in the run game.

Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

Gladney is an active, light-footed, lanky cornerback who plays with a nasty demeanor, never giving an inch in contested-catch situations. Over the past two years at TCU, the feisty, sticky corner has three interceptions and a sizable 28 pass breakups. With a strong combine, Gladney should be on the Day 2 radar.

Khalid Kareem, EDGE, Notre Dame

Kareem isn't receiving as much notoriety as his teammate Julian Okwara, but Kareem has more imposing size and heavier hands as a pass rusher. He's registered 10 sacks and 20.5 tackles for loss over the past two seasons for the Irish. Because he's seemingly not a supreme athlete, he could be available early on Day 3 for the Jets.