2020 NFL Draft: New York Jets team needs, draft picks, prospects to watch
With their 2019 season over, it's time for Jets fans to turn their attention to the draft
The Jets had a strange season but managed to finish 7-9 under the tutelage of Adam Gase, and even after their big free-agent acquisitions a year ago, they have a fair amount of holes to fill over the next few months as they look to take the next step in Sam Darnold's third season.
Here's what you need to know about the New York Jets and the 2020 NFL Draft.
2020 draft picks
- Round 1: N.Y. Jets
- Round 2: N.Y. Jets
- Round 3: N.Y. Jets, N.Y. Giants
- Round 4: N.Y. Jets
- Round 5: N.Y. Jets
- Round 6: N.Y. Jets
- Round 7: N.Y. Jets
That seventh-round pick was actually traded on a conditional basis to the Baltimore Ravens for offensive lineman Alex Lewis, and it's not yet known of those conditions were met during the season.
Biggest offseason needs
- Offensive tackle
- Cornerback
- Edge rusher
- Interior offensive line
- Receiver
- Safety
- Defensive line
- Running back
Prospects to watch
Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa
Wirfs needs to be one of if not the premier target for the Jets in Round 1. He's a boulder on the edge and proved himself at left tackle and right tackle in 2019 with a perfect mix of strength and athleticism. Is he the most athletic left tackle in the class? No. But he uses his length well, anchors like a cruise ship, and glides in pass protection. And he throws people out of the club in the run game.
Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU
Gladney is an active, light-footed, lanky cornerback who plays with a nasty demeanor, never giving an inch in contested-catch situations. Over the past two years at TCU, the feisty, sticky corner has three interceptions and a sizable 28 pass breakups. With a strong combine, Gladney should be on the Day 2 radar.
Khalid Kareem, EDGE, Notre Dame
Kareem isn't receiving as much notoriety as his teammate Julian Okwara, but Kareem has more imposing size and heavier hands as a pass rusher. He's registered 10 sacks and 20.5 tackles for loss over the past two seasons for the Irish. Because he's seemingly not a supreme athlete, he could be available early on Day 3 for the Jets.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Rams 2020 draft needs, fits, picks
With their 2019 season over, it's time for Rams fans to turn their attention to the draft
-
Prospects to watch in Gator Bowl
Two large wideouts and a sturdy, bendy edge rusher are the prospects to watch in this bowl...
-
2020 NFL Draft: Trading up for Burrow
LSU's Joe Burrow is the best quarterback in this draft class and it's not close, but could...
-
Draft prospects in the Birmingham Bowl
The Bearcats are looking to finish the season with win No. 11
-
2020 NFL Draft declarations tracker
There is potentially a lot of money on the line for some of college football's best players
-
Draft prospects in the Citrus Bowl
Two traditional powerhouses square off in Orlando