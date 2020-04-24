2020 NFL Draft: Texans pick Ross Blacklock, draft grade, scouting report and more to know

Here's what you need to know about the TCU defensive lineman after his selection in the NFL Draft

The Texans selected TCU defensive lineman Ross Blacklock with the No. 40 overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Blacklock, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

40. Houston Texans: A-

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Dominique Easley
Best trait: First step

CollegeHeightWeightHand sizeArm lengthWingspan
TCU 6-3 1/8 2909 6/8 32 3/8 78 6/8

 Strengths  

  • Very explosive first step
  • Sustained speed through the line
  • Moments of pass-rushing moves
  • High motor and athleticism to chase from backside 

Weaknesses 

  • Not an advanced pass-rushing toolbox
  • Lacks in the power department despite good size
40-yard dashBench pressVertical jumpBroad jump3-cone drill20-yard shuttle
4.90 n/a29 1077.77 4.67

