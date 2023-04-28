The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft has come and gone, with three quarterbacks going in the first four picks, two running backs being taken in the top 12, and Will Levis falling all the way out of the first round.

But just because the top players are gone doesn't mean the rest of the draft isn't as important. Each of the league's 32 teams are still looking to add key pieces to a potential Super Bowl run over the next two days.

Here are the most pressing draft needs for each NFL team entering Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday night.

AFC

Bengals: Offensive guard

First-round pick: Clemson EDGE Myles Murphy (No. 28 overall)

For the time being, La'El Collins is on the roster, and that makes the offensive tackle position slightly less of a need despite how he performed last season. Cincinnati invested significant resources into the offensive line last offseason but still have positions to fill before Joe Burrow can feel secure. Jonah Williams would be an important piece to that unit had he not requested a trade following the Orlando Brown Jr. signing. Alex Cappa and Ted Karras played well last season but the team needs to identify some long-term building blocks.

Tight end and cornerback are a few other positions to consider.

Bills: Interior offensive line

First-round pick: Utah TE Dalton Kincaid (No. 25 overall)

Buffalo's entire offensive line, outside of perhaps Dion Dawkins, needs attention, but the interior offensive line needs it most. The Bills churn veterans on an annual basis and Josh Allen has made it work, but it is time to find some staples along that unit. Linebacker is another spot that could use another body after losing Tremaine Edmunds in free agency. A quality slot receiver would be another position to consider.

Broncos: Center

First-round pick: None

Denver has a pretty good roster, which makes last season all that more disappointing. The Broncos have locked down the edges with offensive tackles Garett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey. They signed free agent offensive guard Ben Powers to pair with Quinn Meinerz. The Broncos have viable options at essentially every spot on the field, but center is a spot that needs to perform at a higher level.

Browns: Defensive tackle

First-round pick: None

Cleveland made a significant investment in free agent defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, but the Browns need more reliable play from others on the roster. They signed Trysten Hill and Maurice Hurst as well, but it is the young draft picks -- Perrion Winfrey, Tommy Togiai and Jordan Elliott -- who need to step up under the direction of new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

Linebacker is a position of concern as well, but there are players on the roster who could occupy those roles if able to stay healthy.

Chargers: Linebacker

First-round pick: TCU WR Quentin Johnston (No. 21)

Some may point to right tackle as Los Angeles' biggest need, but Trey Pipkins was fine; not great, but fine. The contract he received this offseason tells me that the team views him as the swing tackle and not the starter.

Los Angeles needs to get stronger up the middle on defense, though. The Chargers signed Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson in free agency last offseason, but the AFC contender allowed the fifth-most rushing yards in the league. Defensive tackle remains a need, but they need a linebacker who is willing to do the dirty work as well. Speed on offense and an eventual replacement for Austin Ekeler can not be ruled out either.

Chiefs: Defensive tackle

First-round pick: Kansas State EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah (No. 31)

Kansas City lost some of its interior defensive line depth in free agency, and that essentially leaves the Chiefs with Chris Jones. Jones has been fantastic for the defending Super Bowl champions, but the Chiefs need to keep loading up on the defensive front to withstand some of these grueling AFC battles.

They selected Kansas State edge rusher Felix Anudike-Uzomah in the first round and do not pick again until No. 63 overall.

Colts: Cornerback

First-round pick: Florida QB Anthony Richardson (No. 4)

Indianapolis landed a player Thursday night that it hopes is its quarterback of the future. The team has several needs beyond that point, however. Cornerback is a concerning weak point on the roster. The Colts do not have anyone with meaningful play experience beyond Kenny Moore. Isaiah Rodgers has flashed, but the team is going to need more reliable play from that position.

Dolphins: Offensive guard

First-round pick: None

Offensive tackle play was much improved last season, and Connor Williams was fantastic at center in his first season after signing in free agency. Miami's offensive guard play was not up to expectations. The presence of two players on their rookie contracts is ideal when the team is spending roughly $32.5 million on cornerbacks Xavien Howard, Byron Jones and Jalen Ramsey this year. The Dolphins need to add depth at a few spots, including defensive tackle and linebacker.

Jaguars: Cornerback

First-round pick: Oklahoma OT Anton Harrison (No. 27)

Jacksonville has made ample investment into the cornerback position in recent years. The Jaguars signed free agents Darious Williams and Shaq Griffin, in addition to spending a first-round selection on C.J. Henderson and a second-round selection on Tyson Campbell, who remains a building block at the position moving forward. The Jaguars need more from that group -- especially after releasing Griffin -- and returning to the well may be the only way to do it.

Defensive tackle, offensive guard and safety are a few of the other positions they could explore.

Jets: Interior offensive line

First-round pick: Iowa State EDGE Will McDonald IV (No. 15)

Offensive tackle could prove to be a bigger need dependent upon how New York views Mekhi Becton. A year ago, it sounded as though the Jets were prepared to move on from him, but could that have changed? They could stand to find long-term starters at center and guard as they move forward. Linebacker and defensive tackle are a few other spots where the team could look to acquire depth.

Patriots: Offensive tackle

First-round pick: Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez (No. 17)

New England is slated to start Trent Brown on the left side and 34-year-old Riley Reiff on the right side. There had been some discussion that the Patriots could move on from left tackle Isaiah Wynn and Brown this offseason; Wynn remains a free agent. The team could theoretically move starting guard Michael Onwenu to right tackle, which he played the better part of four games as a rookie in 2021, in a pinch. No matter how the Patriots choose to reshuffle the deck, the offensive line is going to be a concern without any additions.

Wide receiver, tight end and linebacker are some of the other positions that would rank toward the top of the list.

Raiders: Defensive tackle

First-round pick: Texas Tech EDGE Tyree Wilson (No. 7)

Las Vegas has made a lot of changes at the interior defensive line position, but there is no one who projects as a stable long-term option. When combined with the fact that the linebacker unit is underwhelming, it emphasizes the need to get stronger up the middle. The interior offensive line would be a few other positions that require some time, love and care. Cornerback is another concern. Overall, Las Vegas needs to be honest with themselves about the short and long-term viability of this roster.

Ravens: Cornerback

First-round pick: Boston College WR Zay Flowers (No. 22)

Baltimore has heavily addressed the wide receiver position by signing Odell Beckham Jr. and drafting Zay Flowers. The Ravens have upgraded Lamar Jackson's supporting cast and can now turn their attention to other needs, like cornerback. Brandon Stephens is slated to start opposite Marlon Humphrey as Marcus Peters remains a free agent.

Running back is another position of note. The upcoming season is important for the future of the edge rushers as well.

Steelers: Cornerback

First-round pick: Georgia OT Broderick Jones (No. 14)

Pittsburgh addressed the biggest position of need on its roster by selecting Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones. The Steelers could use another offensive tackle, but cornerback is a higher priority now. They have Levi Wallace, Ahkello Witherspoon and Patrick Peterson, but it is important to identify a player who can learn and develop into a long-term starter.

Texans: Defensive tackle

First-round picks: Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud (No. 2 overall) and Alabama EDGE Will Anderson Jr. (No. 3 overall)

The defensive line is the most pressing need even after adding Will Anderson Jr. at No. 3 overall. They lacked true difference-makers who can impact the opposing quarterback and hold up at the point of attack last season. Houston picks again at No. 65 overall. The Texans have a bevy of other needs to address, including wide receiver, center and linebacker.

Titans: Linebacker

First-round pick: Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski (No. 11 overall)

From an individual position standpoint, linebacker may be the biggest need on the Tennessee roster. Head coach Mike Vrabel has a big need at the position he played in the NFL. The team could take multiple linebackers in the upcoming draft and no one would have a problem with it. Azeez Al-Shaair, Luke Gifford and Monty Rice are slated to compete for those two starting roles, and depth is lacking behind them.

The offensive line remains a work in progress as well. Wide receiver is another spot to address.

NFC

49ers: Interior offensive line

First-round pick: None

San Francisco is giving Colton McKivitz a chance at right tackle following the departure of Mike McGlinchey in free agency; that could prove to be a big need for the 49ers. It is magnified by the lack of confidence in the interior offensive line, however. Safety and cornerback are a few other spots the team could target.

Bears: Edge rusher

First-round pick: Tennessee OT Darnell Wright (No. 10 overall)

Chicago made a good free agent signing in DeMarcus Walker, and it added a few rotational defensive tackles who may have to take on larger roles this season. The Bears finished dead last in sack production last season, so it is imperative for the team to become more dynamic off the edge.

Center, defensive tackle and cornerback are some other areas of concern.

Buccaneers: Offensive tackle

First-round pick: Pittsburgh DL Calijah Kancey (No. 19 overall)

After moving on from left tackle Donovan Smith for performance and financial reasons, they are exploring the idea of moving Tristan Wirfs to that side. The signing of Baker Mayfield indicates that they are trying to keep the ship afloat this season, but they need to upgrade the pass protection. The Buccaneers also have needs at tight end and offensive guard.

Cardinals: Defensive tackle

First-round pick: Ohio State OT Paris Johnson Jr. (No. 6)

Arizona is in a similar position as Chicago. The Cardinals need help on the exterior and interior of the defensive line. The Cardinals lost J.J. Watt to retirement but Zach Allen also departed in free agency. First-year head coach Jonathan Gannon comes from a situation where he had a wealth of options along the defensive front. Arizona has several other needs, including running back, tight end, offensive guard, center and cornerback.

Commanders: Tight end

First-round pick: Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes (No. 16)

Washington selected Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes in the first round, so that opens the door for the team to explore other positions as the draft progresses. With a young quarterback expected to start this season, it is important for the Commanders to find a reliable outlet at tight end for Sam Howell. Fortunately, it is a particularly deep year to address the position.

Linebacker, safety and interior offensive line are other areas of weakness, though it will be interesting to see what comes of right tackle Sam Cosmi following the signing of Wylie.

Cowboys: Tight end

First-round pick: Michigan DL Mazi Smith (No. 26 overall)

The tight end position has been integral in Dallas' offense, but Kellen Moore is no longer offensive coordinator. Will the Cowboys look to add another dynamic player at the position for Dak Prescott? Or are they comfortable moving forward with Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot competing for significant playing time?

The Cowboys also have needs along the interior offensive line, safety and running back.

Eagles: Safety

First-round picks: Georgia DL Jalen Carter (No. 9 overall) and Georgia EDGE Nolan Smith (No. 30 overall)

Philadelphia allowed Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to walk in free agency. The team also lost veteran Marcus Epps. Those two deficits are compounded by the loss of defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. The Eagles do not have a ton of needs. At safety, the team signed free agent Terrell Edmunds and rookie Reed Blankenship played well in a stretch last season. Philadelphia, at the very least, could stand to add some competition to that part of its roster. They have a reasonable starting option at every position on the field, but linebacker is a bit more of a stretch.

Falcons: Quarterback

First-round pick: Texas RB Bijan Robinson (No. 8 overall)

Atlanta has publicly expressed support of quarterback Desmond Ridder but essentially has to in the event that no one else is added to the roster. Ridder did not do anything to inspire confidence last season but the Falcons may feel they have seen otherwise in practice. If they have that conviction, by all means stick with Ridder, but the franchise needs better play from the position.

Cornerback, offensive guard, linebacker and edge rusher are some of the other positions of note.

Giants: Interior offensive line

First-round pick: Maryland CB Deonte Banks (No. 24)

New York addressed its biggest need, cornerback, in the first round Thursday. It has also invested a significant amount of draft capital into the offensive tackle positions. As they progress with Daniel Jones, the Giants could stand to upgrade the quickest path to his feet. The interior offensive line is an area where they could elect to further develop young players but could really benefit from identifying true difference makers in those roles.

Lions: Defensive tackle

First-round picks: Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs (No. 12 overall) and Iowa LB Jack Campbell (No. 18 overall)

After drafting edge rushers Aidan Hutchinson, James Houston and Josh Paschal a year ago, Detroit's primary need is defensive tackle. The Lions could stand to find a long-term star at the cornerback position if the opportunity presents itself. Tight end is also a need after trading T.J. Hockenson to Minnesota, but it is not a vital part of the offense. Could they also ponder the idea of taking a quarterback?

Packers: Wide receiver

First-round pick: Iowa EDGE Lukas Van Ness (No. 13)

Green Bay has a handful of needs to fill and filling those needs is a more reasonable task with the additional draft capital acquired from New York as part of the Aaron Rodgers deal. The Packers have five wide receivers on their roster and four were a part of the 2022 NFL Draft. The offense is in the hands of Jordan Love moving forward and he has limited NFL playing experience. This is not a Rodgers situation where he can amplify the talent around him; Love is going to need some help as he establishes himself.

Tight end is a need as well. The interior offensive line was disappointing last year. Safety is another area they could address.

Panthers: Edge rusher

First-round pick: Alabama QB Bryce Young (No. 1 overall)

Carolina drafted its quarterback of the future when Alabama's Bryce Young was announced as the No. 1 overall selection. The Panthers have holes to address on the defensive side of the ball, needing to add difference-makers to pair with cornerback Jaycee Horn and edge rusher Brian Burns.

Who are the wide receivers they will choose to develop alongside Young? DJ Chark and Adam Thielen are quality options for now, but the long-term vision needs some work.

Rams: Interior offensive line

First-round pick: None

Los Angeles is a team in rebuild mode that lacks assets. The Rams need to upgrade the interior offensive line and the quarterback is 35 years old. Their best running back requested a trade at one point last season and wide receiver Allen Robinson was recently dealt. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey has been traded. There is really no reason to keep defensive tackle Aaron Donald at this point other than him being the heart of that franchise. Holes exist everywhere on the roster but the interior offensive line would be a good place to start.

Saints: Linebacker

First-round pick: Clemson DL Bryan Bresee (No. 29 overall)

New Orleans drafted Clemson's Bryan Bresee to create a pass rush from the interior, but that is a group that needs to get stronger up the middle. Demario Davis is advanced in his career, and the team needs to identify reliable long-term options. Wide receiver and cornerback are a few other spots that could be addressed.

Seahawks: Edge rusher

First-round picks: Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon (No. 5 overall) and Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (No. 20 overall)

General manager John Schneider found a handful of long-term contributors in last year's draft class. He is off to a good start in regards to repeating that feat. The Seahawks need to find more consistent pass-rush options to take some of the pressure off the secondary. Defensive tackle and the interior offensive line are a few other lean positions.

Vikings: Cornerback

First-round pick: USC WR Jordan Addison (No. 23)

Minnesota made a splash drafting USC wide receiver Jordan Addison on Day 1 to pair with Justin Jefferson. The Vikings signed veteran cornerback Byron Murphy in free agency and have some young players worth developing, but that is a spot that requires more consistent play. Is this another potential landing spot for Kentucky quarterback Will Levis on Day 2?