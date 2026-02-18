Round 1 - Pick 1 Fernando Mendoza QB Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 225 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 3535 RUYDS 276 INTS 6 TDS 48 I have no doubt that Fernando Mendoza is the best available QB in this class, and until there are signals otherwise, there's no reason not to have him going No. 1 to a Raiders team desperate for a QB. Still, while I like Mendoza a lot and love some of his intangibles, I'm not convinced he's a franchise guy at the NFL level.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Arvell Reese LB Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st As NFL defenses continue to evolve, positional versatility is becoming more valuable, and Arvell Reese provides that. He can play all three linebacker spots, fit any scheme, and is as good off the ball as he is rushing off the edge. In other words, he's the kind of player likely to come off the board early.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Spencer Fano OT Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 308 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st There is depth at the tackle spot in this class, even if there isn't a no-doubt franchise left tackle prospect. Spencer Fano currently sits at the top of my board among tackle prospects. He's incredible in the run game but can be overpowered by bigger defenders in pass pro.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'3" / 270 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st You're likely going to see conflicting opinions of Rueben Bain Jr. based on his measurables, but this is one of those times I like to rely on the tape. The first time I saw Bain play for Miami as a freshman, he popped off the screen, and I've followed his college career with googly eyes ever since. He has limitations, but he also has a pretty damn high floor.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Francis Mauigoa OT Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 335 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd I have Fano as my top tackle, but the gap between him and Miami's Francis Mauigoa isn't significant. Some will argue he's better suited to play guard, and I get why scouts feel that way, but I see an above-average starting tackle in the NFL.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Makai Lemon WR USC • Jr • 5'11" / 195 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 79 REYDS 1156 YDS/REC 14.6 TDS 13 Makai Lemon is the best WR in the class by my estimation. He'll be best used in the slot, but he won't be limited to it. He lacks blazing speed, but his ability to move and change direction separates him from the rest of the class. He might be only 5-foot-11, but he plays like he's 6-foot-3 on contested balls. He's the kind of WR who will be a QB's best friend, and Cleveland can use one of those.

Round 1 - Pick 7 David Bailey EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'3" / 250 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd David Bailey is just so damn fast off the snap. His first step overwhelmed a lot of his competition at the college level, and while life will be more difficult at the next level -- meaning he'll need to develop more technique -- Bailey will improve your pass rush. Will he help stop the run? I'm not as confident there.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Jeremiyah Love RB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 1372 YDS/ATT 6.9 REYDS 280 TDS 21 I raised a lot of eyebrows last year when I said I liked Jeremiyah Love more than Ashton Jeanty, and my feelings on the subject haven't changed. Love is a versatile, special playmaker who will quickly prove to be one of the better running backs in the NFL. He's a ready-made replacement for Alvin Kamara.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Carnell Tate WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 51 REYDS 875 YDS/REC 17.2 TDS 9 Carnell Tate was always overshadowed by Jeremiah Smith at Ohio State, but that's more about Smith than Tate. After all, Chris Olave and Emeka Egbuka were often overshadowed by other Buckeyes receivers, and they've turned out pretty well. Tate is smooth in everything he does. He's not a burner and isn't overly special after the catch, but he gets open routinely.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Caleb Downs S Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Caleb Downs is an instinctive, highly skilled, versatile safety who can be used in a number of different spots and in a number of different ways, and he never takes a snap off. He has a knack for being the guy who makes The Play every time one is needed.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Mansoor Delane CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 3rd Mansoor Delane is a corner who has shown the ability to play well in both man and zone, and he isn't afraid to mix it up in the run game, either. He will take chances, though, and that can get him in trouble -- but it's that same aggressiveness that has helped him make plays.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Sonny Styles LB Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd That's four Ohio State players in the top 12, and the third member of the Buckeyes defense. Sonny Styles didn't receive the same kind of attention as Caleb Downs or Arvell Reese, but he's another versatile chess piece who began his college career at safety before moving to linebacker.

From From Atlanta Falcons Round 1 - Pick 13 Jermod McCoy CB Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Jermod McCoy missed the 2025 season due to a torn ACL, which could ultimately lead to him going much later than this, but he was fantastic for Tennessee in 2024. He's a very good athlete who moves well and looks fluid in coverage. He's not a great tackler, which could also knock him down some boards, but I like the upside here.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Caleb Banks DL Florida • Sr • 6'5" / 330 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 3rd It's a matter of personal preference, but when it comes to interior defensive linemen in this class, I don't know that anybody has as high a ceiling as Caleb Banks, which makes him worth betting on. He played in only three games in 2025, but when you go through the tape, you see flashes of eye-popping plays. The question will be whether those flashes turn into more consistent production.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Kenyon Sadiq TE Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 245 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 1st REC 51 REYDS 560 YDS/REC 11 TDS 8 I genuinely wouldn't be surprised if Kenyon Sadiq works his way into the top 10 by the time the draft rolls around. We've seen how important tight ends have become for plenty of offenses in recent years, and how teams value the position. Sadiq is the clear No. 1 option at the position to be That Guy in this class. He reminds me of George Kittle.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New York Jets Round 1 - Pick 16 Olaivavega Ioane IOL Penn State • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st The Vikings need help on the interior of their offensive line, and Olaivavega Ioane is the lone guard in this class I view as a first-round player. So Minnesota moves up to get him and makes sure Detroit can't.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Cashius Howell EDGE Texas A&M • Sr • 6'2" / 248 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 5th Cashius Howell is a high-motor, productive pass rusher who has shown the ability to line up at different spots. He's probably not somebody you want dropping into coverage a lot, which could make him less attractive to some teams, but the Lions need another edge to take some of the load off Aidan Hutchinson.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings Round 1 - Pick 18 Jordyn Tyson WR Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 200 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st REC 61 REYDS 711 YDS/REC 11.7 TDS 9 It's possible the Jets could go for a QB with their second first-round pick, but I have them targeting another WR for whoever their quarterback ends up being in 2026 and beyond. Jordyn Tyson essentially was the Arizona State passing attack, receiving roughly 125% of the team's targets. Everybody knew where the Sun Devils were trying to get the ball, and nobody could keep Tyson from getting it.

Round 1 - Pick 19 KC Concepcion WR Texas A&M • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 4th REC 61 REYDS 919 YDS/REC 15.1 TDS 12 Tetairoa McMillan was a hit for the Panthers last year, but they could use a complement for him in the offense, and KC Concepcion feels like a good fit alongside him. He's not huge, but he plays bigger than his size. He reminds me a bit of former Panthers WR Steve Smith.

From From Green Bay Packers Round 1 - Pick 20 Keldric Faulk EDGE Auburn • Jr • 6'6" / 285 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd With two first-round picks, I wouldn't be shocked if the Cowboys trade up into the top 10 for somebody on draft day, but in this mock, I have them sitting pat and using both picks. After getting Sonny Styles with their first, they address the pass rush with their second.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Ty Simpson QB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 3567 RUYDS 93 INTS 5 TDS 30 For the first half of the 2025 season, Simpson was the best QB in college football. Then things quickly eroded over the second half of the season. The talent is still there, and I can't help but feel like the hiring of Mike McCarthy was done with QB development in mind. Maybe Simpson isn't drafted to start right away, but the Steelers need a QB, and Simpson is good value here.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Peter Woods DL Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 310 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st I'm not as high on Peter Woods as the industry consensus. He does possess a rare combination of power and athleticism that causes scouts to drool, but I worry about his length and how it will translate to the next level. I'd also like to see him showcase it more often. There are too many snaps where he looks ordinary.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Avieon Terrell CB Clemson • Jr • 5'11" / 180 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd If Avieon Terrell -- the younger brother of former first-round pick A.J. Terrell -- were two inches taller, he'd probably be my top CB in this class. Alas, he is not, and it causes me to question what his ultimate ceiling will be as an NFL corner. That said, I still have him going in the first round. He's pretty good.

From From Jacksonville Jaguars Round 1 - Pick 24 Kadyn Proctor IOL Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 366 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 2nd Coming into the 2025 season, Kadyn Proctor struck me as a player who might be described as "looks like Tarzan, plays like Jane." Thankfully, he played more like Tarzan last season, but there are still too many moments where he looks tired. On one hand, you could argue that an NFL strength and conditioning program could be just what he needs, but I'd quickly counter by saying it's not like Alabama doesn't have that, too! Perhaps you've noticed they've developed quite a few NFL players in Tuscaloosa.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Emmanuel McNeil-Warren S Toledo • Sr • 6'2" / 202 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 2nd The Bears need to address their defensive line, but there's also a chance they'll be without both of their starting 2025 safeties next year. With the way the board has fallen, Emmanuel McNeil-Warren may look like the better value. McNeil-Warren is good at a lot of the things Jaquan Brisker has done well for the Bears and seems like a natural replacement.

Round 1 - Pick 26 CJ Allen LB Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 235 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 4th It's been a few years since the last one, but CJ Allen is the latest in the long line of Georgia LBs who are smart, can fly sideline to sideline and hit the crap out of you when they find you. He'd be an immediate help to Buffalo's run defense.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Denzel Boston WR Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 6th REC 62 REYDS 881 YDS/REC 14.2 TDS 12 I could be wishcasting here, but I've watched Denzel Boston at Washington the last two years and have felt all along that he's a player who would flourish in a Kyle Shanahan offense, so why not just put him in Kyle Shanahan's offense? He's a big body with fantastic hands and is a precise route runner who thrives on the kind of timing routes the 49ers utilize.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Caleb Lomu OT Utah • Soph • 6'6" / 308 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 5th Spencer Fano is the Utah OT who gets the most attention, but he may not be the only one off the board by the end of the first round. Caleb Lomu isn't an incredible athlete (in the context of NFL OTs), but he's a coach's dream when it comes to technique and fundamentals. He'll be starting at RT in the NFL for 10 years.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Monroe Freeling OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 4th Monroe Freeling doesn't have a wealth of experience, so there's a lot of projection here based on his length and athleticism. The combine could see him fly up boards or drop, depending on how he performs, but for the moment, this feels like a logical landing spot.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Lee Hunter DL Texas Tech • Sr • 6'4" / 330 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 4th I don't know where the Broncos would go here based on what I had available to them, but I'm a Lee Hunter fan, so I'd approve of this pick. He's a very large human being who seems to greatly enjoy playing football and making you feel like an idiot for thinking there'd be room to run in the A-gap. There are legit concerns about what, if anything, he'll offer as a pass rusher.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Gabe Jacas LB Illinois • Sr • 6'3" / 270 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 103rd POSITION RNK 13th I'm taking a flier here. I'm an Illini fan who has seen a lot of Gabe Jacas over his career, and he's always reminded me of former Ohio State player and current New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel. If the Patriots look to address the pass rush in this spot, Jacas makes a lot of sense for both his ability and scheme fit.