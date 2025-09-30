Round 1 - Pick 1 LaNorris Sellers QB South Carolina • Soph • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK N/A POSITION RNK N/A PAYDS 886 RUYDS 98 INTS 1 TDS 5 Sellers is still a bit of a projection but he has rare skills that are hard to find and will be hard to pass on. Sellers has a cannon for an arm and has improved his decision-making early in 2025 despite being under duress for much of the season. Sellers has exceptional athletic ability on his large frame and can turn negative situations into explosive plays. He's a high-level athlete who has progressed as a passer and someone whose best days are ahead.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'3" / 275 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Bain has been the best player in the country in September, dominating the line of scrimmage in both phases and embarrassing his opponents weekly with his relentless speed to power. Bain plays with a relentless motor and is a major disruptor for the Hurricanes. I got some Dwight Freeney vibes (minus the spin move) while watching him.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Peter Woods DL Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 310 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Woods at this spot is a bit of a reach, as his 2025 season has been subpar to this point. Woods shows great twitch and the ability to not only take on double teams but win the majority of them. Woods has a quick first step and excels when stunting in both phases. Woods has the traits to be a highly productive defensive tackle at the next level but also has a high bust factor based on his September production.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Caleb Downs S Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Not a sexy pick this early, but Downs is the safest player in the draft and a Day 1 starter. He's a high IQ player who is a leader and an alpha and will be a future multi-year Pro Bowler. He excels at erasing tight ends and is equally good as a run-stuffer who can play in the box and is an excellent tackler in space. Downs is a three-year starter at the highest levels of football under three elite systems at Ohio State.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Francis Mauigoa OT Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 315 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd Mauigoa has excellent power and the ability to move defenders against their will, and also the ability to anchor against power rushers. He has lots of experience and is very well coached. A Day 1 starter at right tackle, though I think he can excel inside as a guard.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Dante Moore QB Oregon • Soph • 6'3" / 206 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 5th PAYDS 1210 RUYDS 122 INTS 1 TDS 14 The Ducks continue to churn out much-improved transfer quarterbacks, and Moore has looked very good early after a year of development under offensive coordinator Will Stein. Moore plays like a seasoned veteran and throws an accurate ball not only in the pocket but also on the run. Moore looked cool under pressure in a hostile white-out game against a really talented Penn State defense last weekend and showed the country he can also run around and through defenders if needed.

Round 1 - Pick 7 John Mateer QB Oklahoma • Jr • 6'1" / 224 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 1215 RUYDS 190 INTS 3 TDS 11 Mateer's season has taken a hit, as thumb surgery is the only thing that has slowed him down so far this year. The dual-threat quarterback is a winner and operates at a high level for a team that needed a reboot under center. Mateer is a weapon using his legs and is a high-level processor at reading defenses and delivering the ball on time and with great accuracy.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Keldric Faulk DT Auburn • Jr • 6'6" / 285 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Faulk has ideal size and length and the ability to rush anywhere on the defensive front. A slippery rusher with a good get-off and excellent hands, he can develop his power more to take his game to the next level. He's solid vs. the run as well, with the ability to set the edge and knock back offensive tackles.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Garrett Nussmeier QB LSU • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd PAYDS 1157 RUYDS -17 INTS 3 TDS 8 Nussmeier was my QB1 entering the season and has elite traits the NFL covets with the ability to make every throw on the field and fit the ball into tight windows. However, there are some moments that leave you wanting more. His decision-making is suspect at times, but the NFL loves to project, and I think this is what gets him drafted high. I get some Brett Favre vibes watching him.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Jordyn Tyson WR Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 200 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st REC 39 REYDS 483 YDS/REC 12.4 TDS 7 Tyson is on another heater in 2025 and looks even more polished after a breakout season last year. He's exceptional at tracking the ball in the air and shows great contact balance after the catch to maximize YAC. Tyson shows long speed to win vs. press coverage and has the ability to thrive in the middle of the field and in the red zone. He's a dynamic player who looks like a future superstar.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Zxavian Harris DT Ole Miss • Sr • 6'8" / 330 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK N/A POSITION RNK N/A Harris is a giant and disruptive defensive tackle who moves well for his size with excellent lateral quickness and length. He's good at block recognition and has the ability to find the path of least resistance. He has powerful hips at the point, and his ability to match the hand with his length is a weapon when he can't get home. Coaches rave about his work ethic.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Quincy Rhodes Jr. DL Arkansas • Jr • 6'6" / 275 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 2nd Rhodes is a versatile and twitchy edge rusher who has had a breakout start to the season for the Razorbacks. He has a wide variety of moves and shows strong change of direction and the ability to dominate the line of scrimmage. He has the potential to be a major riser.

From From Atlanta Falcons Round 1 - Pick 13 Mansoor Delane CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 49th POSITION RNK 3rd Delane has elevated his play at LSU after a disappointing and inconsistent 2024 at Virginia Tech. He's a playmaker playing like a No. 1 cornerback with excellent hips and breaks, and his ball skills are exceptional. Delane plays with quick feet and excellent route recognition and has the experience to be a top corner at the next level.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Jeremiyah Love RB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 341 YDS/ATT 5.2 REYDS 149 TDS 8 Love's production is down this season, but he is still the same guy he was in 2024. Love has exceptional vision and patience and is a weapon as a receiver. He's a rare first-round talent with an enormous ceiling playing behind a somewhat struggling offensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Spencer Fano OT Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 308 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Fano will be in the No. 1 offensive lineman conversation due to his weekly consistency over the last few seasons in both phases. Fano plays with good technique and has excellent feet, and I believe the ability to play on the blindside. His best days are still ahead, but I like the power at the point and the ability to move people. Fifteen is too low for his talent.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Fernando Mendoza QB Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 225 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 1208 RUYDS 102 INTS 1 TDS 18 Mendoza is playing some good football, and the Steelers are likely to be in the quarterback market. I need to see Mendoza more against higher-caliber competition, but the dual-threat signal-caller is balling out early. Mendoza does a nice job of reading the defense and has the arm strength to deliver the ball on time and through tight windows. He's a good processor and athletic enough to extend and create on the move.

Round 1 - Pick 17 David Bailey LB Texas Tech • Sr • 6'3" / 250 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 2nd Bailey is a natural pass-rusher with the ability to win with speed off the edge, and he shows exceptional quickness in condensed spaces. He needs to continue to stack up good film against Big 12 competition. It was a good start versus Utah's talented offensive tackles, but he can still improve his run defense.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Carnell Tate WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 15 REYDS 252 YDS/REC 16.8 TDS 3 Tate is next up at WRU and underrated nationally. He can beat you anywhere on the field, and his ability to track and high point the ball in contested-catch situations is as good as anyone in the country. He's a dependable and trustworthy receiver who's a good route runner and has strong hands that can move the chains.

From From Jacksonville Jaguars Round 1 - Pick 19 Isaiah World OT Oregon • Sr • 6'8" / 318 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 5th World has a giant frame and exceptional length and wingspan to go along with good feet. World is still a work in progress but looked good against a very good Penn State front in a hostile environment. World's ability to generate power and movement in the run game has been excellent this season. He has the ability to move up to the No. 1 offensive tackle conversation with steady play this year.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Anthony Hill Jr. LB Texas • Jr • 6'3" / 238 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 4th Hill has the range to run sideline to sideline and also the size to excel in the box. He can stay on the field for every defensive snap and also excels rushing the passer. He has a bright future at the next level with instincts you look for as a box linebacker.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Kadyn Proctor OT Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 366 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK N/A POSITION RNK N/A Proctor had an inconsistent start but is playing well of late and should benefit from kicking inside at the next level. Excels as a run blocker and can move defenders against their will. Massive humans like him are hard to find, and it wouldn't be a surprise if he develops into a solid pro on the interior.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Cashius Howell EDGE Texas A&M • Sr • 6'2" / 248 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd A twitchy edge rusher with an explosive first step, Howell has finally put it all together in his second year with the Aggies. He wins with speed and a long-arm move, while also flashing the ability to counter inside when tackles overset. Plays with strength and a relentless motor.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Kenyon Sadiq TE Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 245 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 1st REC 15 REYDS 204 YDS/REC 13.6 TDS 3 Sadiq is a fluid mover who runs like a big wide receiver with natural ball skills, consistently catching it away from his body and getting north. He understands how to find soft spots in coverage and is a dependable target. He has big-play potential after the catch and is a better blocker than given credit for.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Makai Lemon WR USC • Jr • 5'11" / 195 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd REC 35 REYDS 589 YDS/REC 16.8 TDS 6 An explosive playmaker who can stretch the field as both a receiver and kick returner, Lemon is dynamic, physical and USC's go-to option in critical moments. He combines top-end speed with strong hands and impressive range.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Domonique Orange DL Iowa State • Sr • 6'4" / 325 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK N/A POSITION RNK N/A Orange is having a dominant start to the season and playing at a high level for the Cyclones. He uses heavy hands at the point of attack and shows exceptional quickness for his size. A disruptive presence who would garner more buzz if he played for a bigger program.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Colton Hood DB Tennessee • Soph • 6'0" / 195 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 2nd One SEC coach said Hood was the best corner they faced this season, and the stats back it up. He's sticky in coverage, tracks the ball well in the air, and breaks up passes with timing. Also underrated in run support and flashes uncommon physicality for the position.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Vincent Anthony Jr. DE Duke • Sr • 6'6" / 260 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK N/A POSITION RNK N/A Anthony has great size and length off the edge and has terrorized opponents all year. He shows excellent get-off with the ability to win using both speed and power. A disruptive pass-rusher with a high ceiling and his best football still ahead of him.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Christen Miller DL Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 310 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 45th POSITION RNK 4th Miller is a violent, disruptive interior presence who impacts both the run and pass. He uses heavy hands, twitch and pass-rushing ability despite constant double teams. Projects well as a three-technique and could rise quickly up boards.

From From Green Bay Packers Round 1 - Pick 29 Avieon Terrell CB Clemson • Jr • 5'11" / 180 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd An experienced corner with elite man-coverage skills, Terrell has excellent recovery speed if beaten off the line. He tracks the ball well at its highest point, flips his hips smoothly and plays with great technique. Young but ready to make an immediate impact.

Round 1 - Pick 30 T.J. Parker EDGE Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 260 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd Parker is a twitchy rusher who lacks ideal length but compensates with an explosive first step and quick counters inside. Though he had a slow September, his 2024 tape was excellent. He shows good burst, reads oversets well and has lateral quickness to disrupt offenses.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Aaron Anderson WR LSU • Jr • 5'8" / 188 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK N/A POSITION RNK N/A REC 23 REYDS 305 YDS/REC 13.3 TDS 0 Anderson is a dynamic playmaker and threat to score anytime he touches the ball. He can line up anywhere but excels in the slot. A polished route runner with sticky hands, Anderson looks poised to continue LSU's wide receiver tradition.