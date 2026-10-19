Round 1 - Pick 1 Drew Mestemaker QB Oklahoma State • Soph • 6'3" / 215 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st The Dolphins are one of two winless teams post-Week 6, but Las Vegas sportsbooks have more confidence in Los Angeles' ability to find a win over the course of the season. To this point in the college football season, Drew Mestemaker has performed like the best quarterback prospect. Malik Willis' contract is not prohibitive of the Dolphins pressing the reset button with a new quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Austin Simmons QB Missouri • Sr • 6'4" / 220 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 100th POSITION RNK 10th Saturday was hardly Austin Simmons' best day of the season, but he is a big quarterback with a strong arm. He operates in the pocket well and has thrown with great touch and anticipation. Thinking back to last season, it was a tale of two seasons for Ty Simpson, who was taken No. 13 overall by the Rams. The first half of the year was excellent, but the second half of the season was very much impacted by injury. All it takes is one team to believe in the talent, but Simpson's stock was on the ropes.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Jeremiah Smith WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 222 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Jeremiah Smith is the best player in this draft class, but he lasts until No. 3 overall because teams have a need at quarterback. Ironically, Carnell Tate goes from being the Robin to Smith's Batman at Ohio State to fulfilling the same role with the Titans. At 6-foot-4-inches, Smith can play above the rim but also has shown improved post-catch elusiveness this season. He has topped 150 receiving yards in four games this season.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Darian Mensah QB Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'3" / 205 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 81st POSITION RNK 8th Coming into the season, I was relatively low on Darian Mensah. He has good size and is operating efficiently within the pocket: stepping up from pressure, throwing with touch and targeting all three levels of the field. Mensah has been allowed 2.72 seconds to throw this season, according to TruMedia, which is 8th-best among college quarterbacks with at least 100 attempts. I would want to see more of his ability to create under pressure. It appears that Mensah will be playing in high-leverage games later this season, so those moments will be valuable in his scouting process.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Colin Simmons EDGE Texas • Jr • 6'3" / 246 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Cleveland needs a quarterback beyond this season. At his best, Deshaun Watson has been average to good this year, but there has been more bad than fans may be willing to admit. Is there a quarterback worth this selection? Maybe if C.J. Carr continues to progress or Arch Manning turns his season around. In this moment, they are better off taking a different position. Colin Simmons has taken his game to another level. He has 10.5 sacks on the season, more than half of which came against Tennessee.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Leonard Moore CB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'2" / 197 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Leonard Moore was in consideration for Cleveland's pick. He will probably be the higher-rated prospect, but Colin Simmons is in a more premium position. Los Angeles benefits from that thought process. The Chargers have bigger issues than the cornerback position, but it is not far down the board.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Will Echoles DL Ole Miss • Jr • 6'3" / 315 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd New York's search for interior defensive line assistance comes to a head with the selection of Will Echoles. Echoles was a teammate of Jaxson Dart's in 2024 and blossomed into a first-round pick of his own. The Giants will have one of the best collections of front-seven talent with the addition of Echoles.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Charlie Becker WR Indiana • Jr • 6'4" / 208 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd Pittsburgh is another team that should consider a quarterback if a worthwhile option were available. The D.K. Metcalf contract is awful, but the Steelers can not allow that to dictate how they build the roster. Gerrmie Bernard is a complementary player on the roster, and Michael Pittman's stay should be short-lived.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Dylan Stewart EDGE South Carolina • Jr • 6'5" / 250 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Dylan Stewart has some truly destructive moments, but is also returning from a team-imposed suspension. The NFL Draft is traits-based, and few offer the athletic profile of Stewart. He is still refining his craft, though he is explosive and bendy working through the arc. The Gamecocks were off this week, but Stewart is looking to build upon last week's game against Florida.

From From Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 10 Ashton Hampton CB Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 205 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd After finishing last season with zero interceptions, the Jets have one pick in 2026. There is no rest for the weary, however. With the long and physical Ashton Hampton, New York may even get two interceptions.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Ellis Robinson IV CB Georgia • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 3rd Washington fans do not seem particularly enamored with Mike Sainristil this season. Ellis Robinson IV represents an upgrade at cornerback. Robinson is on the thinner side but does a good job transitioning planes and breaks hard on the ball. To this point, he has five career interceptions, and ball production often translates to the next level.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Trey'Dez Green TE LSU • Jr • 6'7" / 242 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 2nd Traits reign supreme in the NFL Draft. Although Trey'Dez Green has missed almost all of the season due to a lower-body injury, he is 6-foot-7-inches and has the athleticism to make the most of that size advantage. Baker Mayfield had been accustomed to having a big body in the pass game like Mike Evans, so Green allows him that advantage once again.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Yhonzae Pierre EDGE Alabama • Sr • 6'4" / 251 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 47th POSITION RNK 8th It is possible Maxx Crosby put the offseason trade behind him, but it is still in Las Vegas' best interest long-term to move him for assets. Whether Crosby is present or otherwise, the Raiders bring in a young pass rusher to bridge the past and the future. Pierre has 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble on the year.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Jordan Seaton OT LSU • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd It always seems the Eagles are the beneficiary of a quality prospect falling on draft night. It may not be expected that Jordan Seaton is still available here, but the timing is perfect with Lane Johnson recently announcing his retirement. Seaton would be making the transition from left to right tackle, but NFL teams have proven they have no issue asking that of a young lineman.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Cam Coleman WR Texas • Jr • 6'3" / 204 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 3rd Drake London is one of the best receivers in the NFL, and Zachariah Branch has some talent worth cultivating. There are bigger needs for this team, but Cam Coleman represents good value. Coleman has not lived up to the potential this season, but his body control could lead to a Ja'Marr Chase-Tee Higgins-esque pairing.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Greg Johnson IOL Minnesota • Sr • 6'6" / 325 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd Carolina could move on from Robert Hunt in the offseason and save $14 million toward the salary cap. The Panthers' offensive line has the second-highest pressure rate allowed this season, according to TruMedia. They have options at offensive tackle, so the interior should be the focus. Greg Johnson would bring stability to the unit.

From From Green Bay Packers Round 1 - Pick 17 David Stone DL Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 315 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 5th New York first selected its quarterback of the future, then found replacements for Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams. A first-round haul of Miami quarterback Darian Mensah, Clemson cornerback Ashton Hampton, and Oklahoma defensive tackle David Stone would certainly make next season interesting.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Melvin Siani OT Texas • Sr • 6'6" / 317 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 66th POSITION RNK 8th Houston used a first round pick on Keylan Rutledge and have left tackle Aireontae Ersery. Those are two pieces that could be counted upon moving forward, but the rest of the line is probably more temporary. Melvin Siani steps in as the new right tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Chris Cole LB Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 1st A linebacker tandem of Jaishawn Barham and Chris Cole would give Dallas' defense great versatility. Both players have a background and skill set to rush the passer, in addition to linebacker responsibilities. He is a good fit in Christian Parker's defense, but time will tell who is around to make decisions, given the franchise's slower start to the season.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Trevor Goosby OT Texas • Sr • 6'7" / 325 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Orlando Brown Jr. has been on the decline. Cincinnati could conceivably part with him after this season or allow Trevor Goosby to sit out his rookie season and take over full time in 2028. Amarius Mims is developing nicely as the franchise right tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Jadan Baugh RB Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 225 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 1st It feels as though Rhamondre Stevenson is perpetually in the doghouse and TreVeyon Henderson is viewed more as an auxiliary piece than a focal point of the offense. Jadan Baugh is a bigger back with a physical play style that would be endearing to Mike Vrabel.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Trinidad Chambliss QB Ole Miss • Sr • 6'0" / 210 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 4th Minnesota is one of three undefeated teams. The record is more in spite of the quarterback play than in combination. The defense has carried the Vikings, so Kevin O'Connell returns to the well for Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, who has been a gamer for the Rebels.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Boubacar Traore EDGE Notre Dame • Sr • 6'5" / 253 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 6th Cornerback is a bigger need, but it may be easier to attack that position on Day 2. Detroit used a second-round pick on edge rusher Derrick Moore in 2026, but the team should not stop there, given its issues in recent years.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Jamari Johnson TE Oregon • Sr • 6'5" / 255 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 1st Denver took two tight ends on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft, but neither has the skill set Sean Payton is looking for in that role. Jamari Johnson has good movement and can be a weapon in both the run and pass games.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Xavier Gilliam DL Tennessee • Jr • 6'2" / 305 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st One of the biggest risers in the cycle to this point is Tennessee defensive tackle Xavier Gilliam. He has the quickness to hop gaps and create quick pressures, but he also has a diverse pass rush arsenal to win late in the down as well.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Kelley Jones CB Mississippi State • Sr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 4th Seattle is one of the teams that has always been associated with lengthy cornerbacks through the years. The Seahawks have been cycling through other teams' cast-offs to fill the depth chart at cornerback this season. The hope is that Kelley Jones gives them a viable starter in a secondary that already has Devon Witherspoon and Nick Emmanwori.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Kingston Lopa S California • Soph • 6'5" / 210 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 50th POSITION RNK 1st Kingston Lopa is a tall safety who plays with great range and has managed unimpeachable ball production in a short time as a starter for a rudderless California team. Lopa has to do a better job tackling, but everything Liam Coen and his coaching staff have touched has turned to gold.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Nick Marsh WR Indiana • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 62nd POSITION RNK 7th Kansas City has tried to fix the receiver room, but bargain-bin shopping and Scotch tape have not worked out for them. It is time to give Patrick Mahomes a playmaker in the pass game. Could they have benefitted from Denzel Boston this season?

Round 1 - Pick 29 Lance Heard OT Kentucky • Sr • 6'6" / 325 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 3rd Left tackle-right tackle, it does not really matter at this point. Baltimore has to be more aggressive in its efforts to fix the offensive line. Cam Jurgens will almost certainly be a part of that picture, given the team sent a second-round choice to Philadelphia as part of the deal.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 30 Dante Moore QB Oregon • Sr • 6'3" / 220 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 45th POSITION RNK 5th Dante Moore faces a fascinating decision. He has one more season of eligibility, but the idea of returning to an Oregon team that has fallen well short of expectations is not as obvious as it was when he made a similar decision in January. However, the idea of transferring, falling into another subpar situation and tanking his stock even more is also less than ideal. He may be better off taking his chances in the NFL.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Brauntae Johnson S Notre Dame • Jr • 6'2" / 200 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK A change in defensive coordinator was not the cure-all for Buffalo's defensive woes. Tae Johnson is an instinctual safety who should bring some accountability back to the Bills' secondary.