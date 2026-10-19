The college football season is roughly half complete. There is work to be done for essentially every prospect not named Jeremiah Smith, but there has already been a shake-up among the quarterback options.
For the sake of this exercise, the assumption is that Texas' Arch Manning and Notre Dame's C.J. Carr will go back to school. Manning has not developed to the point where he is probably comfortable taking the next step, but may also not be interested in another year tied to Steve Sarkisian. Carr has shown more comfort in the pocket this year, but is not all the way there yet. He is slowly evolving from a robot afraid to do wrong into a more natural passer. It is entirely possible he reaches that final form by the end of the season, but the Irish likely could offer a tantalizing package to return for another run at the College Football Playoffs.
The draft order was determined by using Super Bowl odds, in reverse order, from FanDuel Sportsbook as of 10/17. It is also worth noting that the Browns have two first-round picks and the Jets have three first-round picks as part of prior trades involving veteran players.
Without further ado, let's kick this off!
The 2027 NFL Draft will take place April 29-May 1 at the National Mall in Washington D.C.. You can find more draft coverage at CBSSports.com, including weekly mock drafts and updated prospect rankings.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Oklahoma State • Soph • 6'3" / 215 lbs
The Dolphins are one of two winless teams post-Week 6, but Las Vegas sportsbooks have more confidence in Los Angeles' ability to find a win over the course of the season. To this point in the college football season, Drew Mestemaker has performed like the best quarterback prospect. Malik Willis' contract is not prohibitive of the Dolphins pressing the reset button with a new quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Missouri • Sr • 6'4" / 220 lbs
Saturday was hardly Austin Simmons' best day of the season, but he is a big quarterback with a strong arm. He operates in the pocket well and has thrown with great touch and anticipation. Thinking back to last season, it was a tale of two seasons for Ty Simpson, who was taken No. 13 overall by the Rams. The first half of the year was excellent, but the second half of the season was very much impacted by injury. All it takes is one team to believe in the talent, but Simpson's stock was on the ropes.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 222 lbs
Jeremiah Smith is the best player in this draft class, but he lasts until No. 3 overall because teams have a need at quarterback. Ironically, Carnell Tate goes from being the Robin to Smith's Batman at Ohio State to fulfilling the same role with the Titans. At 6-foot-4-inches, Smith can play above the rim but also has shown improved post-catch elusiveness this season. He has topped 150 receiving yards in four games this season.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'3" / 205 lbs
Coming into the season, I was relatively low on Darian Mensah. He has good size and is operating efficiently within the pocket: stepping up from pressure, throwing with touch and targeting all three levels of the field. Mensah has been allowed 2.72 seconds to throw this season, according to TruMedia, which is 8th-best among college quarterbacks with at least 100 attempts. I would want to see more of his ability to create under pressure. It appears that Mensah will be playing in high-leverage games later this season, so those moments will be valuable in his scouting process.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Colin Simmons EDGE
Texas • Jr • 6'3" / 246 lbs
Cleveland needs a quarterback beyond this season. At his best, Deshaun Watson has been average to good this year, but there has been more bad than fans may be willing to admit. Is there a quarterback worth this selection? Maybe if C.J. Carr continues to progress or Arch Manning turns his season around. In this moment, they are better off taking a different position. Colin Simmons has taken his game to another level. He has 10.5 sacks on the season, more than half of which came against Tennessee.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'2" / 197 lbs
Leonard Moore was in consideration for Cleveland's pick. He will probably be the higher-rated prospect, but Colin Simmons is in a more premium position. Los Angeles benefits from that thought process. The Chargers have bigger issues than the cornerback position, but it is not far down the board.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Will Echoles DL
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'3" / 315 lbs
New York's search for interior defensive line assistance comes to a head with the selection of Will Echoles. Echoles was a teammate of Jaxson Dart's in 2024 and blossomed into a first-round pick of his own. The Giants will have one of the best collections of front-seven talent with the addition of Echoles.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Indiana • Jr • 6'4" / 208 lbs
Pittsburgh is another team that should consider a quarterback if a worthwhile option were available. The D.K. Metcalf contract is awful, but the Steelers can not allow that to dictate how they build the roster. Gerrmie Bernard is a complementary player on the roster, and Michael Pittman's stay should be short-lived.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Dylan Stewart EDGE
South Carolina • Jr • 6'5" / 250 lbs
Dylan Stewart has some truly destructive moments, but is also returning from a team-imposed suspension. The NFL Draft is traits-based, and few offer the athletic profile of Stewart. He is still refining his craft, though he is explosive and bendy working through the arc. The Gamecocks were off this week, but Stewart is looking to build upon last week's game against Florida.
From Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 10
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 205 lbs
After finishing last season with zero interceptions, the Jets have one pick in 2026. There is no rest for the weary, however. With the long and physical Ashton Hampton, New York may even get two interceptions.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Georgia • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs
Washington fans do not seem particularly enamored with Mike Sainristil this season. Ellis Robinson IV represents an upgrade at cornerback. Robinson is on the thinner side but does a good job transitioning planes and breaks hard on the ball. To this point, he has five career interceptions, and ball production often translates to the next level.
Round 1 - Pick 12
LSU • Jr • 6'7" / 242 lbs
Traits reign supreme in the NFL Draft. Although Trey'Dez Green has missed almost all of the season due to a lower-body injury, he is 6-foot-7-inches and has the athleticism to make the most of that size advantage. Baker Mayfield had been accustomed to having a big body in the pass game like Mike Evans, so Green allows him that advantage once again.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Yhonzae Pierre EDGE
Alabama • Sr • 6'4" / 251 lbs
It is possible Maxx Crosby put the offseason trade behind him, but it is still in Las Vegas' best interest long-term to move him for assets. Whether Crosby is present or otherwise, the Raiders bring in a young pass rusher to bridge the past and the future. Pierre has 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble on the year.
Round 1 - Pick 14
LSU • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs
It always seems the Eagles are the beneficiary of a quality prospect falling on draft night. It may not be expected that Jordan Seaton is still available here, but the timing is perfect with Lane Johnson recently announcing his retirement. Seaton would be making the transition from left to right tackle, but NFL teams have proven they have no issue asking that of a young lineman.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Cam Coleman WR
Texas • Jr • 6'3" / 204 lbs
Drake London is one of the best receivers in the NFL, and Zachariah Branch has some talent worth cultivating. There are bigger needs for this team, but Cam Coleman represents good value. Coleman has not lived up to the potential this season, but his body control could lead to a Ja'Marr Chase-Tee Higgins-esque pairing.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Greg Johnson IOL
Minnesota • Sr • 6'6" / 325 lbs
Carolina could move on from Robert Hunt in the offseason and save $14 million toward the salary cap. The Panthers' offensive line has the second-highest pressure rate allowed this season, according to TruMedia. They have options at offensive tackle, so the interior should be the focus. Greg Johnson would bring stability to the unit.
From Green Bay Packers
Round 1 - Pick 17
David Stone DL
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 315 lbs
New York first selected its quarterback of the future, then found replacements for Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams. A first-round haul of Miami quarterback Darian Mensah, Clemson cornerback Ashton Hampton, and Oklahoma defensive tackle David Stone would certainly make next season interesting.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Melvin Siani OT
Texas • Sr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Houston used a first round pick on Keylan Rutledge and have left tackle Aireontae Ersery. Those are two pieces that could be counted upon moving forward, but the rest of the line is probably more temporary. Melvin Siani steps in as the new right tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Chris Cole LB
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs
A linebacker tandem of Jaishawn Barham and Chris Cole would give Dallas' defense great versatility. Both players have a background and skill set to rush the passer, in addition to linebacker responsibilities. He is a good fit in Christian Parker's defense, but time will tell who is around to make decisions, given the franchise's slower start to the season.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Texas • Sr • 6'7" / 325 lbs
Orlando Brown Jr. has been on the decline. Cincinnati could conceivably part with him after this season or allow Trevor Goosby to sit out his rookie season and take over full time in 2028. Amarius Mims is developing nicely as the franchise right tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Jadan Baugh RB
Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 225 lbs
It feels as though Rhamondre Stevenson is perpetually in the doghouse and TreVeyon Henderson is viewed more as an auxiliary piece than a focal point of the offense. Jadan Baugh is a bigger back with a physical play style that would be endearing to Mike Vrabel.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Ole Miss • Sr • 6'0" / 210 lbs
Minnesota is one of three undefeated teams. The record is more in spite of the quarterback play than in combination. The defense has carried the Vikings, so Kevin O'Connell returns to the well for Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, who has been a gamer for the Rebels.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Boubacar Traore EDGE
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'5" / 253 lbs
Cornerback is a bigger need, but it may be easier to attack that position on Day 2. Detroit used a second-round pick on edge rusher Derrick Moore in 2026, but the team should not stop there, given its issues in recent years.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Oregon • Sr • 6'5" / 255 lbs
Denver took two tight ends on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft, but neither has the skill set Sean Payton is looking for in that role. Jamari Johnson has good movement and can be a weapon in both the run and pass games.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Tennessee • Jr • 6'2" / 305 lbs
One of the biggest risers in the cycle to this point is Tennessee defensive tackle Xavier Gilliam. He has the quickness to hop gaps and create quick pressures, but he also has a diverse pass rush arsenal to win late in the down as well.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Kelley Jones CB
Mississippi State • Sr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Seattle is one of the teams that has always been associated with lengthy cornerbacks through the years. The Seahawks have been cycling through other teams' cast-offs to fill the depth chart at cornerback this season. The hope is that Kelley Jones gives them a viable starter in a secondary that already has Devon Witherspoon and Nick Emmanwori.
Round 1 - Pick 27
California • Soph • 6'5" / 210 lbs
Kingston Lopa is a tall safety who plays with great range and has managed unimpeachable ball production in a short time as a starter for a rudderless California team. Lopa has to do a better job tackling, but everything Liam Coen and his coaching staff have touched has turned to gold.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Nick Marsh WR
Indiana • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs
Kansas City has tried to fix the receiver room, but bargain-bin shopping and Scotch tape have not worked out for them. It is time to give Patrick Mahomes a playmaker in the pass game. Could they have benefitted from Denzel Boston this season?
Round 1 - Pick 29
Lance Heard OT
Kentucky • Sr • 6'6" / 325 lbs
Left tackle-right tackle, it does not really matter at this point. Baltimore has to be more aggressive in its efforts to fix the offensive line. Cam Jurgens will almost certainly be a part of that picture, given the team sent a second-round choice to Philadelphia as part of the deal.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 30
Dante Moore QB
Oregon • Sr • 6'3" / 220 lbs
Dante Moore faces a fascinating decision. He has one more season of eligibility, but the idea of returning to an Oregon team that has fallen well short of expectations is not as obvious as it was when he made a similar decision in January. However, the idea of transferring, falling into another subpar situation and tanking his stock even more is also less than ideal. He may be better off taking his chances in the NFL.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'2" / 200 lbs
A change in defensive coordinator was not the cure-all for Buffalo's defensive woes. Tae Johnson is an instinctual safety who should bring some accountability back to the Bills' secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 184 lbs
I toyed with the idea of giving San Francisco an offensive tackle, but Trent Williams' contract seems to take that off the table, and it has never worked out for me the countless times I have gone down that path in the past anyway. The 49ers' wide receiver room is old and/or oft-injured. It is difficult to make future plans based on the availability of Ricky Pearsall when that has not been the case early in his professional career. Ryan Coleman-Williams is a first-round talent who has dealt with drops. If San Francisco can coach that out of him, it is getting one of the better players in this class.
Teams without a first-round pick
42. Indianapolis Colts: WR Reed Harris, Arizona State
Alec Pierce is not totally proven despite signing a massive contract this offseason. He has missed most of the season recovering from an injury, and the Colts are short-staffed in his absence. Harris is a big body with great speed, who could give them another field stretcher to open the field for Tyler Warren and Josh Downs.
49. Green Bay Packers: IOL Anthonie Knapp, Notre Dame
The Packers were talking walk-ins on their offensive line after early-season struggles. They have hired every lineman they found waiting in the unemployment line. Although those are Band-Aids to a larger issue, they reinvest in the unit through the draft.
62. Los Angeles Rams: WR Mario Craver, Texas A&M
The Rams have not been what many had expected this season. The concept of Puka Nacua or Davante Adams being out for an extended period of time is its own haunted house of sorts. The latter turns 34 years old on Christmas Eve. Los Angeles will have to address the unit long-term sooner rather than later.