Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 92.81 (All-Pro)

Pro Comparison: A.J. Terrell

Strengths:

Prototypical size, speed and athleticism to excel in man coverage. Willing to play downhill and make tackles in the backfield. Fights through blocks. Great hip fluidity to change directions across the field. Gets up to speed quickly. Great stop-start speed.

Weaknesses:

Injury history over the past two years is a concern. Below-average arm length. Inconsistent in run support. Tackling form is an issue.

Accolades: