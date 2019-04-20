Green Bay Packers mock draft 2019: Seven rounds, picks, big board, team needs, multiple options for every selection

The Packers are stocked with picks in this draft, owning two in the first round, six in the first four rounds and 10 in all. They also spent a load of cash to upgrade the defense during free agency, addressing needs at outside linebacker and free safety. That frees them up to see how the board falls and react accordingly.

Below, you can check out which picks the Packers currently have, along with our projection of their top positional needs. I'll then build a war-room big board based upon players I think have some kind of chance of making it to their first pick before sharing multiple draft classes that make sense for the team from myself, Ryan Wilson and Chris Trapasso. Good luck on draft day!

Current draft picks

Round Overall Status 1 12

1 30 from New Orleans 2 44

3 75

4 114

4 118 from Washington 5 150

6 185

6 194 from Seattle 7 226



Team needs

The CBS Sports NFL writing staff recently compiled positional rankings to identify needs for each team heading into the draft. A helpful guide: any position group that had an average ranking worse than 16.0 (on a scale of 1 to 32) was considered a "need," while any that ranked worse than 23.0 (bottom-third of the league) was considered a "pressing need."

QB RB WR/TE OL EDGE INT DL LB DB 6.4 19.8 11.2 7.6 10.6 6.2 22.5 14.5

Needs: RB, LB

Pressing: N/A

Aaron Jones had an excellent season last year and probably just needs to be given the ball more often, but the Packers don't have much in the way of quality depth beyond him at running back and so it would be good to add some more talent there -- especially in the form of a third-down, pass-catching type of player. After spending seemingly a gazillion dollars to overhaul their pass rush and upgrade the defensive backfield even more, linebacker stands out as the one glaring need on this team's defense. The Packers have two first-round picks thanks to last year's trade-down with the Saints, and because they don't have any glaring needs, our picks are all over the map.

War room big board

The Packers met with Quinnen Williams at the combine, and if they're willing to do the reverse of last year, packaging both picks could get them up to No. 3 to select the blue-chip talent. I also wouldn't rule out a smaller trade up for a premier talent at inside linebacker, or even a trade back again. Here's how I'd project the Packers' draft board for their first pick, considering only players I feel have some chance of making it in range:

DL Quinnen Williams, Alabama (trade up) LB Devin White, LSU (trade up) DL Ed Oliver, Houston LB Devin Bush, Michigan OT Jawaan Taylor, Florida TE T.J. Hockenson, Iowa OL Jonah Williams, Alabama OL Cody Ford, Oklahoma OT Andre Dillard, Washington State TE Noah Fant, Iowa

Seven-round mock drafts

R.J. White:

The Packers pass on the chance to take T.J. Hockenson at No. 12, trading back four spots and snagging an extra third-round pick before adding Ford, a tackle who should immediately thrive inside at guard, where his plus blocking skills will shine. The Packers can also develop his pass protection and eventually move him to tackle should an opening arise down the road. The team then doubles up on Sooners by snagging the ultra talented Brown at receiver, who is as undersized as he is explosive. It's frightening to think what Aaron Rodgers could do with a weapon like that.

Allen is a quality defensive end who should fit well in Green Bay's scheme, and while he'll contribute immediately as a rotational player, he can be a long-term starter should Mike Daniels leave in free agency after this season. The Packers then trade up 14 spots to get back in the second round for Sternberger, a move tight end who will give Rodgers another receiving weapon once he develops. The Packers end their Day 2 with a small but smart inside linebacker in Okereke.

Edoga is a raw pass blocker who can develop behind the team's starters and potentially take over in Year 2. Snell is a big back who's a good value in Round 5, and he could give the team a boost in short-yardage sets. Harris and Denis are wild cards for the secondary, with Denis showing well as a safety but potentially being a better fit at corner in the NFL. Humphrey is another big weapon for the passing game who can push the team's trio of sophomores at the position.

More seven-round mocks:

(*) indicates pick acquired via trade



Ryan Wilson Chris Trapasso Round 1 EDGE Brian Burns, Florida State

OL Dalton Risner, Kansas State

TE T.J. Hockenson, Iowa

G Cody Ford, Oklahoma Round 2 S Nasir Adderley, Delaware

WR Marquise Brown, Oklahoma

Round 3 WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Stanford

LB Germaine Pratt, NC State Round 4 LB Te'von Coney, Notre Dame

TE Alize Mack, Notre Dame

DT Greg Gaines, Washington

OT Bobby Evans, Oklahoma Round 5 DL Armon Watts, Arkansas

RB Darrell Henderson, Memphis Round 6 OL Tyler Jones, NC State

WR Jeff Smith, Boston College

DB Ugo Amadi, Oregon

WR Ashton Dulin, Malone Round 7 EDGE Sutton Smith, Northern Illinois

WR Anthony Johnson, Buffalo



