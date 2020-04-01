Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

NFL Draft analysis for Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 88

Strengths:

  • Plays much bigger than his 5-foot-10, 191-pounds
  • Tenacious cover corner who is physical throughout the route
  • Willing tackler in run support

Weaknesses:

  • Size could be concern if he plays outside in NFL
  • Needs to add weight, get stronger
Our Latest Stories