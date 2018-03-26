NFL Mock Draft 2018: Dolphins trade up for Baker Mayfield, Saquon Barkley to Browns

Restructuring Ryan Tannehill's contract made it actually more difficult for the Dolphins to move on from him in 2019, but Miami's front office has made it clear that future dead money won't deter it from being aggressive.

Mayfield has been linked to the Dolphins for a while now, and at his size, I think he's the most likely of the consensus top quarterbacks to slip out of the first five selections.

At that point, it'd be time for Mike Tannenbaum to go up and get him.

The Oklahoma star wouldn't necessarily have to be the starter as a rookie, but the gig would essentially be his for the taking in Year Two.

1. Cleveland Browns

Sam Darnold, QB, USC. After his pro day performance in the rain, Darnold to the Browns at No. 1 overall became the overwhelming consensus.

2. New York Giants

Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State. With no past experience of trading down as a GM, Dave Gettleman would need a king's ransom to move out of this spot, especially with a big, prototypical defensive end available. And as for his fit in James Bettcher's base 3-4 alignment ... if Chandler Jones can be productive in his scheme -- which he was -- Chubb certainly can be too.

3. New York Jets (from Indianapolis)

Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming. The Jets again go with perceived upside above everything else with Allen, a quarterback who certainly has the least off-field or maturity concerns among Rosen, Mayfield and Allen, although I think the Jets will seriously consider Rosen.

4. Cleveland Browns

Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State. If Rosen gets to No. 4, I have a hunch the Bills will be very interested and offer a nice compensation package to the Browns here. Problem is, going from No. 4 all the way to No. 12 is quite a move back, and I don't think Cleveland wants to slip out the top 10 completely. Barkley, Hyde, and Duke Johnson would be a tremendous young backfield trio.

5. Denver Broncos

Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA. John Elway remained patient and got his quarterback of the future in Rosen. There is serious money tied up in Case Keenum, but if he's cut in 2019, he'll save the club $11 million. The Broncos are a true wild card in the top 5.

6. Miami Dolphins (via mock trade with Colts)

Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma. The Dolphins send their second-round pick (No. 42 overall), their second fourth-round selection (No. 131 overall) and a conditional 2019 fifth-rounder to move from No. 11 to this spot to nab Mayfield. With Bradley Chubb off the board, the Colts are more comfortable moving back.

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Derwin James, S, Florida State. James brings a much-needed element of size, length, and athleticism to the Tampa Bay secondary.

8. Chicago Bears

Quenton Nelson, OG, Notre Dame. With Nelson's offensive line coach on staff in Chicago, this is an ideal pairing. Not to mention, Josh Sitton is now in Miami.

9. San Francisco 49ers

Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU. Kyle Shanahan gets Jimmy G a boundary wideout who'll win on jump balls and dominate in the red zone. Sutton had 31 touchdowns in his final three seasons at SMU.

10. Oakland Raiders

Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia. Smith is somewhat of a throwback player at the linebacker position, and even with Tahir Whitehead in the mix, Jon Gruden can't pass on the Georgia star who has elite speed and coverage ability.

11. Indianapolis Colts (via mock trade with Dolphins)

Marcus Davenport, DE, UTSA. After their trade, the Colts get a dynamic outside pass-rusher after all in Davenport. They'd own picks No. 36, No. 37, No. 42, and No. 49.

12. Buffalo Bills (from Cincinnati)

Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State. The cost to move up was ultimately too much, and the Broncos didn't want to trade with an wild-card contending AFC team at No. 5. Rudolph checks a lot of the Bills' boxes.

13. Washington Redskins

Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech. The Redskins re-signed Zach Brown but need more talent at the linebacker position behind their underrated defensive front. Edmunds is ready to roam freely at the second level and has loads of upside.

14. Green Bay Packers

Minkah Fitzpatrick, CB, Alabama. A less-than-stellar combine is the reason Fitzpatrick falls out of the top 10, and the Packers are totally fine with that.

15. Arizona Cardinals

Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame. Like the Bills, the Cardinals felt a move for a quarterback was too costly, and they have a gigantic hole at offensive tackle. McGlinchey steps in right away at one of the club's tackle spots.

16. Baltimore Ravens

Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama. Ozzie Newsome grabs one more prospect from his alma mater before handing everything over to Eric DeCosta. Ridley and Michael Crabtree are a respectable wide receiver duo.

17. Los Angeles Chargers

Vita Vea, DT, Washington. The Chargers needed to add some bulk on the interior before Corey Liuget was suspended for the first four games of the 2018 season. Vea can two-gap and has a surprising amount of pass-rush ability at his size.

18. Tennessee Titans (via mock trade with Seahawks)

Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise State. After losing Avery Williamson in free agency, the Titans have a big need at the linebacker spot. Vander Esch is a sideline-to-sideline star at the second level. The Titans send their third-round pick (No. 89 overall) and a fifth-rounder (No. 162 overall) to slide into this spot. Seattle gets extra picks, which it definitely needs.

19. Dallas Cowboys

Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama. The Cowboys go linebacker here and view Evans and the eventual replacement for Sean Lee, who'll be 32 in July.

20. Los Angeles Rams (via mock trade with Lions)

Harold Landry, OLB, Boston College. The Rams can't help themselves from moving up. With Landry, they have an embarrassment of riches up front. Landry fills in for Robert Quinn immediately.

21. Cincinnati Bengals (from Buffalo)

Isaiah Wynn, OG, Georgia. The Bengals must rebuild their offensive line. Wynn is a versatile prospect without many holes in his game. He's an instant starter at guard and can play tackle in a pinch.

22. Buffalo Bills

Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan. The Bills are thrilled to land Hurst here, who's the heir apparent to Kyle Williams at the penetrating defensive tackle spot on Buffalo's defensive line.

23. Detroit Lions (via mock trade with Rams)

Derrius Guice, RB, LSU. The Lions get the Rams' first of two fourth-round selections (No. 111 overall), and a late-round pick in 2019 and still land Guice, a violent, between-the-tackles runner.

24. Carolina Panthers

Will Hernandez, G, UTEP. Easy pickings here for Carolina. Hernandez makes for a relatively easy transition from Andrew Norwell for the Panthers.

25. Seattle Seahawks (via mock trade with Titans)

Taven Bryan, DL, Florida. The Seahawks get the Titans' third-round pick (No. 89 overall) and a late-round selection in the trade and get Bryan, a long multi-dimensional defensive lineman who'll be a chess piece for Pete Carroll.

26. Atlanta Falcons

Da'Ron Payne, DT, Alabama. Another NFC team with a need in the trenches on defense, the Falcons pick Payne to be a run-stopper on early downs --potentially in a two-gap role -- then free him in obvious passing situations.

27. New Orleans Saints

Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville. I just really like this fit for Jackson. He would sit behind Brees for one season -- at least -- and learn Sean Payton's shotgun-heavy, pass-predicated offense.

28. Pittsburgh Steelers

Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville. The Steelers need more talent and aggression in their secondary, and Alexander is clearly talented -- as evidenced by his combine performance -- and definitely plays with plenty of aggression.

29. Jacksonville Jaguars

Mike Gesicki, TE, Penn State. The Jaguars go with a luxury pick here who'll help Blake Bortles in the red zone and will keep safeties from dropping toward the sidelines between the 20s.

30. Minnesota Vikings

Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA. The Vikings need offensive line help, and Miller is a tall, physically dominating tackle.

31. New England Patriots

Mike Hughes, CB, UCF. With Malcolm Butler gone, the Patriots turn their attention to the defensive backfield. Hughes is springy cornerback with plus ball skills.

32. Philadelphia Eagles

Tyrell Crosby, OT, Oregon. Crosby isn't the next Jason Peters, but he's a similar type of offensive tackle who's very mobile and dominates in the zone run game.