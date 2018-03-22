Player Blurb: Tyler Conklin, TE, Central Michigan

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Adequate pass-catching tight end with good body control and somewhat reliable hands. Lacks the explosion or speed to be a TE1 at the next level.

College Recap:

Recruited out of Macomb, Michigan, Conklin had six catches in limited action as a sophomore before seeing his first major action in 2016, when he played in 12 games. He kicked off his junior season in grand fashion, catching a season-best seven passes for 96 yards and two TDs at Oklahoma State. Conklin finished the year with 42 receptions for 560 yards with six scores.

Conklin missed the first five games of his senior year due to a Jones fracture in his foot, which appeared to limit him during the 2017 season. He still had a breakout performance in his return to the lineup, racking up 10 receptions, 136 yards and two scores at Ohio in his season debut. He finished with 35 receptions, 504 yards and five touchdowns, which includes a seven-catch, 98-yard performance against Wyoming in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. -- R.J. White