Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 80.95 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Jeremy Ruckert

Summary:

Tucker Kraft has good size and athleticism for the position. He absorbs contact well as an inline blocker and does a good job of staying engaged as a blocker in space. Kraft is an average route runner. He has soft hands and good top-end speed to turn upfield quickly post-catch.

Strengths:

Fires off the ball into his route

Absorbs contact well as an inline blocker

Soft hands

Good top-end speed

Does a good job staying engaged as a blocker in space

Weaknesses: