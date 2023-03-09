Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 80.95 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Jeremy Ruckert

Summary:

Tucker Kraft has good size and athleticism for the position. He absorbs contact well as an inline blocker and does a good job of staying engaged as a blocker in space. Kraft is an average route runner. He has soft hands and good top-end speed to turn upfield quickly post-catch.

Strengths:

  • Fires off the ball into his route
  • Absorbs contact well as an inline blocker
  • Soft hands
  • Good top-end speed
  • Does a good job staying engaged as a blocker in space

Weaknesses:

  • Average route runner
  • Coming off an ankle injury in 2022
  • Lower competition level