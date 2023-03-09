Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 80.95 (Long-term starter)
Pro Comparison: Jeremy Ruckert
Summary:
Tucker Kraft has good size and athleticism for the position. He absorbs contact well as an inline blocker and does a good job of staying engaged as a blocker in space. Kraft is an average route runner. He has soft hands and good top-end speed to turn upfield quickly post-catch.
Strengths:
- Fires off the ball into his route
- Absorbs contact well as an inline blocker
- Soft hands
- Good top-end speed
- Does a good job staying engaged as a blocker in space
Weaknesses:
- Average route runner
- Coming off an ankle injury in 2022
- Lower competition level