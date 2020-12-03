|
|
|PHI
|GB
Eagles-Packers Preview
Even after losing each of the last three weeks to fall four games below .500, the Philadelphia Eagles somehow still have a legitimate shot to win the NFC East.
But they're running out of time to turn things around.
The Eagles (3-7-1) trail the New York Giants and Washington by half a game in the division as they head to Green Bay for a Sunday matchup with the NFC North-leading Packers (8-3).
''Probably every team in the NFC East is going right now, `Hey, we control our own destiny,' '' Eagles coach Doug Pederson said. ''We're just trying to win another game. We're trying to, at the end, be in first place in the NFC East. As crazy as that sounds, we're right there in the mix.''
While the Eagles are fighting for their playoff lives, the Packers are breezing toward a second straight division title. They own a three-game lead over Chicago and Minnesota in the NFC North and are coming off a 41-25 victory over the Bears.
Philadelphia still has cause for optimism. The Eagles won 34-27 at Green Bay last year, which marked the Packers' only home loss during a season in which they went 13-3 and reached the NFC championship game.
That makes the Packers wary, regardless of the Eagles' record.
''It's our home,'' Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith said. ''You never want nobody to come into your home and beat you and have their way.''
This isn't the same Eagles team that won at Green Bay last year, though.
Quarterback Carson Wentz is struggling behind an offensive line that has gone through several different combinations this season. Even so, the Eagles still have a reliable defense and plenty of incentive.
''This team, it's a resilient group,'' Pederson said. ''They've battled. They play hard. We just have to eliminate mistakes - penalties, turnovers, try to keep guys healthy. It's kind of what you want, right? It doesn't matter how it looks, as long as you're there in the end with an opportunity to win your division.''
ANOTHER CHANCE FOR SLAY
The Eagles acquired three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay to shut down the opposition's No. 1 receiver. In a 23-17 loss to Seattle, Slay allowed DK Metcalf 10 catches for 177 yards. Slay blamed himself for the loss and vowed to do better.
Now he has to face Davante Adams.
''I am looking forward to going to work this week and getting better for the team,'' Slay said. ''They deserve it, I deserve it, and this organization does.''
Adams has caught a touchdown pass in six straight games. He's tied for second in the NFL with 11 touchdown catches this season. Adams said he has plenty of respect for Slay, who he has faced when Slay was with the Lions.
''He's one of the better guys that I've seen on the film in the past and this year,'' Adams said.
RODGERS LOVES DECEMBERS AT HOME
Green Bay has gone 19-3 in quarterback Aaron Rodgers' 22 December home starts. Rodgers has a 111.9 passer rating in December home games.
The Packers went 5-0 in December last year and outscored opponents by an average of 9.4 points.
EAGLES' QB SHUFFLE
Rookie Jalen Hurts took his first snap with Wentz on the sideline against Seattle on Monday night and completed a 6-yard pass. He handed off on his only other snap with Wentz split wide.
Hurts has played 33 snaps. He's completed all three of his passes for 33 yards, caught one pass for 3 yards and run 12 times for 56 yards.
''My philosophy is we do whatever it takes to spark the offense, whatever it takes to win a football game and be successful,'' Pederson said. ''People may think it's different and you can't get a guy into a rhythm or whatever, but when you struggle as an offense you're looking for ways to create some plays.''
RUNYAN FACES DAD'S OLD TEAM
Packers rookie guard Jon Runyan's father, also named Jon Runyan, played offensive tackle for the Eagles from 2000-08.
''He's always texting me something before and after the games, just something I should remember or something I need to keep in mind,'' said Runyan, a sixth-round pick from Michigan.
Runyan might make his first career start against his dad's old team. Runyan's chances depend on the status of usual starting center Corey Linsley and guard Lucas Patrick, who were knocked out of the Bears game with injuries.
FULGHAM RETURNS TO GREEN BAY
Travis Fulgham was released by the Packers in August but has found a home in Philadelphia, where he now has 33 catches for a team-high 467 yards and four touchdowns.
He's caught the attention of Packers coach Matt LaFleur, who notes that Fulgham has shown an ability to make contested catches throughout the season.
''I'm happy for Travis,'' LaFleur said. ''I just hope he doesn't take his revenge out on us on Sunday.''
---
AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFLhttps://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
J. Hurts
2 QB
92 PaYds, PaTD, 29 RuYds
|
11
FPTS
|
A. Rodgers
12 QB
291 PaYds, 3 PaTDs
|
29
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|25:40
|27:50
|1st Downs
|15
|18
|Rushing
|6
|5
|Passing
|7
|13
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-11
|4-9
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|254
|349
|Total Plays
|50
|50
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|7.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|107
|65
|Rush Attempts
|23
|17
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.7
|3.8
|Net Yards Passing
|147
|284
|Comp. - Att.
|10-22
|23-31
|Yards Per Pass
|5.4
|8.6
|Penalties - Yards
|4-40
|4-25
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|2
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-42.3
|3-49.0
|Return Yards
|143
|78
|Punts - Returns
|1-73
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-70
|3-78
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|2-2 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|2-2 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|147
|PASS YDS
|284
|
|
|107
|RUSH YDS
|65
|
|
|254
|TOTAL YDS
|349
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Hurts 2 QB
11
FPTS
|J. Hurts
|5
|29
|0
|13
|11
|
M. Sanders 26 RB
2
FPTS
|M. Sanders
|8
|21
|0
|8
|2
|
J. Howard RB
1
FPTS
|J. Howard
|4
|19
|0
|11
|1
|
C. Wentz 11 QB
4
FPTS
|C. Wentz
|3
|18
|0
|12
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Goedert 88 TE
6
FPTS
|D. Goedert
|7
|5
|66
|0
|41
|6
|
G. Ward 84 WR
10
FPTS
|G. Ward
|3
|2
|40
|1
|32
|10
|
J. Reagor 18 WR
3
FPTS
|J. Reagor
|1
|1
|34
|0
|34
|3
|
Z. Ertz 86 TE
3
FPTS
|Z. Ertz
|3
|2
|31
|0
|20
|3
|
T. Fulgham 13 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Fulgham
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Hightower 82 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Hightower
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Sanders 26 RB
2
FPTS
|M. Sanders
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|
B. Scott 35 RB
0
FPTS
|B. Scott
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
A. Singleton 49 LB
|A. Singleton
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Maddox 29 CB
|A. Maddox
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Mills 21 SS
|J. Mills
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Curry 75 DE
|V. Curry
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Epps 22 SAF
|M. Epps
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Slay 24 CB
|D. Slay
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. McLeod 23 FS
|R. McLeod
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Williams 61 DT
|R. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jackson 97 DT
|M. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hargrave 93 NT
|J. Hargrave
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
K. Wallace 42 SAF
|K. Wallace
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Sweat 94 DE
|J. Sweat
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jacquet 38 DB
|M. Jacquet
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Graham 55 DE
|B. Graham
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Edwards 57 LB
|T. Edwards
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Riley 50 MLB
|D. Riley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Cox 91 DT
|F. Cox
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Robey-Coleman 31 CB
|N. Robey-Coleman
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Barnett 96 DE
|D. Barnett
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Elliott 4 K
4
FPTS
|J. Elliott
|1/1
|52
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Johnston 1 P
|C. Johnston
|4
|42.3
|3
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Scott 35 RB
0
FPTS
|B. Scott
|3
|23.3
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Reagor 18 WR
3
FPTS
|J. Reagor
|1
|73.0
|73
|1
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
A. Rodgers 12 QB
29
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|23/31
|291
|3
|0
|29
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Jones 33 RB
5
FPTS
|A. Jones
|12
|49
|0
|8
|5
|
J. Williams 30 RB
3
FPTS
|J. Williams
|3
|20
|0
|18
|3
|
A. Rodgers 12 QB
29
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|29
|
M. Valdes-Scantling 83 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Valdes-Scantling
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Adams 17 WR
24
FPTS
|D. Adams
|11
|9
|122
|2
|42
|24
|
A. Lazard 13 WR
5
FPTS
|A. Lazard
|4
|3
|50
|0
|31
|5
|
M. Lewis 89 TE
3
FPTS
|M. Lewis
|1
|1
|36
|0
|36
|3
|
R. Tonyan 85 TE
9
FPTS
|R. Tonyan
|4
|3
|34
|1
|25
|9
|
A. Jones 33 RB
5
FPTS
|A. Jones
|3
|3
|18
|0
|9
|5
|
M. Taylor 86 WR
1
FPTS
|M. Taylor
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|1
|
J. Williams 30 RB
3
FPTS
|J. Williams
|2
|2
|10
|0
|5
|3
|
E. St. Brown 19 WR
0
FPTS
|E. St. Brown
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|0
|
M. Valdes-Scantling 83 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Valdes-Scantling
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
K. King 20 CB
|K. King
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Kirksey 58 ILB
|C. Kirksey
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Amos 31 SS
|A. Amos
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Smith 91 OLB
|P. Smith
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Keke 96 DE
|K. Keke
|3-1
|2.0
|0
|0
|
K. Martin 54 LB
|K. Martin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Gary 52 LB
|R. Gary
|2-2
|1.5
|0
|0
|
D. Savage 26 FS
|D. Savage
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Smith 55 OLB
|Z. Smith
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
K. Clark 97 NT
|K. Clark
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Alexander 23 CB
|J. Alexander
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Lancaster 95 NT
|T. Lancaster
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Greene 24 SAF
|R. Greene
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
D. Lowry 94 DE
|D. Lowry
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Crosby 2 K
5
FPTS
|M. Crosby
|1/1
|40
|2/3
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Scott 6 P
|J. Scott
|3
|49.0
|1
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Ervin 32 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Ervin
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - GB 21(6:48 - 4th) J.Scott punts 0 yards to GB 21 Center-H.Bradley. J.Reagor MUFFS catch touched at PHI 27 and recovers at PHI 27. J.Reagor for 73 yards TOUCHDOWN. GB-R.Greene was injured during the play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - GB 21(6:55 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep right to E.St. Brown.
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - GB 21(7:02 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep middle to M.Valdes-Scantling [V.Curry].
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - GB 26(7:02 - 4th) PENALTY on GB Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at GB 26 - No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 23(7:47 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short right to R.Tonyan ran ob at GB 26 for 3 yards (A.Singleton).
|Kickoff
|(7:52 - 4th) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to GB 0. M.Taylor to GB 23 for 23 yards (G.Arnold K.Wallace).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:52 - 4th) J.Elliott extra point is GOOD Center-R.Lovato Holder-C.Johnston.
|+32 YD
|
4 & 18 - PHI 32(7:59 - 4th) J.Hurts pass deep right to G.Ward for 32 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|
4 & 8 - PHI 9(8:20 - 4th) J.Hurts pass short left to A.Jeffery ran ob at GB 9 for 13 yards. PENALTY on PHI-A.Jeffery Offensive Pass Interference 10 yards enforced at GB 22 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - PHI 22(8:26 - 4th) J.Hurts pass incomplete short left to G.Ward.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - PHI 22(8:32 - 4th) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right to T.Fulgham (J.Alexander).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 24(9:11 - 4th) J.Hurts scrambles right end ran ob at GB 22 for 2 yards (R.Gary).
|+20 YD
|
3 & 4 - PHI 44(9:39 - 4th) J.Hurts pass short right to Z.Ertz to GB 24 for 20 yards (D.Savage).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - PHI 50(10:05 - 4th) J.Hurts pass short left to D.Goedert pushed ob at GB 44 for 6 yards (A.Amos).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 50(10:09 - 4th) J.Hurts pass incomplete short middle to D.Goedert.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 37(10:42 - 4th) J.Hurts scrambles left end ran ob at 50 for 13 yards (C.Kirksey).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 27(11:13 - 4th) J.Hurts scrambles right end to PHI 37 for 10 yards (C.Kirksey).
|Kickoff
|(11:19 - 4th) M.Crosby kicks 65 yards from GB 35 to PHI 0. B.Scott to PHI 27 for 27 yards (O.Burks).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - GB 22(11:23 - 4th) M.Crosby 40 yard field goal is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - GB 22(11:28 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep right to D.Adams (A.Maddox).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 14 - GB 30(12:11 - 4th) A.Rodgers pass short right to D.Adams ran ob at PHI 22 for 8 yards [V.Curry].
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 26(12:54 - 4th) M.Valdes-Scantling right tackle to PHI 30 for -4 yards (V.Curry).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - GB 34(13:36 - 4th) A.Jones left tackle to PHI 26 for 8 yards (R.Williams).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 37(14:21 - 4th) A.Jones up the middle to PHI 34 for 3 yards (J.Sweat).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - GB 40(15:00 - 4th) A.Jones left end pushed ob at PHI 37 for 3 yards (M.Jacquet).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 47(0:32 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short right to E.St. Brown to PHI 40 for 7 yards (N.Robey; M.Jacquet).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 5 - GB 42(1:15 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short left to D.Adams to PHI 47 for 11 yards (A.Singleton).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - GB 37(1:59 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short left to J.Williams to GB 42 for 5 yards (M.Epps).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GB 37(2:08 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - GB 24(2:50 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short left to D.Adams ran ob at GB 37 for 13 yards (D.Slay).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GB 24(2:55 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short right to A.Lazard.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 6(3:35 - 3rd) J.Williams left guard to GB 24 for 18 yards (J.Mills).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - PHI 41(3:42 - 3rd) C.Johnston punts 35 yards to GB 6 Center-R.Lovato fair catch by C.Sullivan.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 19 - PHI 44(4:21 - 3rd) M.Sanders right guard to GB 41 for 3 yards (J.Alexander).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 22 - PHI 47(5:04 - 3rd) J.Hurts scrambles right end pushed ob at GB 44 for 3 yards (C.Kirksey).
|+28 YD
|
2 & 12 - PHI 37(5:35 - 3rd) B.Scott left tackle to GB 9 for 28 yards (C.Kirksey). PENALTY on PHI-I.Seumalo Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at GB 37 - No Play.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - PHI 35(6:13 - 3rd) J.Hurts sacked ob at GB 37 for -2 yards (Z.Smith).
|+34 YD
|
3 & 4 - PHI 31(6:46 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass deep left to J.Reagor to GB 35 for 34 yards (K.King) [R.Greene].
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - PHI 30(7:19 - 3rd) J.Hurts scrambles left end to PHI 31 for 1 yard (A.Amos).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 25(7:39 - 3rd) M.Sanders up the middle to PHI 30 for 5 yards (P.Smith).
|Kickoff
|(7:39 - 3rd) M.Crosby kicks 65 yards from GB 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(7:39 - 3rd) M.Crosby extra point is No Good Hit Left Upright Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - GB 9(7:45 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short left to D.Adams for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - GB 12(8:30 - 3rd) A.Jones left end to PHI 9 for 3 yards (R.McLeod).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 19(9:13 - 3rd) A.Jones left end to PHI 12 for 7 yards (D.Riley).
|+31 YD
|
3 & 3 - GB 50(9:52 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass deep right to A.Lazard pushed ob at PHI 19 for 31 yards (A.Maddox).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - GB 49(10:35 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass short right to A.Jones to 50 for 1 yard (R.Williams).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 43(11:14 - 3rd) A.Jones left guard to GB 49 for 6 yards (K.Wallace).
|+42 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 1(12:00 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass deep right to D.Adams to GB 43 for 42 yards (A.Maddox) [V.Curry].
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - PHI 47(12:09 - 3rd) C.Johnston punts 52 yards to GB 1 Center-R.Lovato downed by PHI-M.Jacquet.
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - PHI 47(12:15 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass incomplete deep left to J.Hightower.
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - PHI 47(12:19 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right to Z.Ertz.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 49(13:02 - 3rd) M.Sanders right end to PHI 47 for -4 yards (P.Smith).
|+41 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 10(13:49 - 3rd) C.Wentz pass deep middle to D.Goedert to GB 49 for 41 yards (K.King).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - GB 36(13:58 - 3rd) J.Scott punts 54 yards to PHI 10 Center-H.Bradley fair catch by G.Ward.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - GB 36(14:02 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short left to R.Tonyan.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - GB 33(14:42 - 3rd) A.Jones right guard to GB 36 for 3 yards (F.Cox).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GB 33(14:52 - 3rd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep left to M.Valdes-Scantling.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to GB 0. T.Ervin to GB 33 for 33 yards (K.Wallace).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
3 & 16 - PHI 41(0:18 - 2nd) C.Wentz scrambles right end to PHI 44 for 3 yards (K.Keke).
|No Gain
|
2 & 16 - PHI 41(0:22 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right to M.Sanders.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - PHI 47(0:29 - 2nd) C.Wentz sacked at PHI 41 for -6 yards (K.Keke).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 37(0:40 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short middle to D.Goedert to PHI 47 for 10 yards (R.Greene). GB-R.Gary was injured during the play.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - PHI 25(0:49 - 2nd) C.Wentz scrambles left end ran ob at PHI 37 for 12 yards (C.Kirksey).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 25(0:52 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short middle to J.Hightower.
|Kickoff
|(0:57 - 2nd) M.Crosby kicks 64 yards from GB 35 to PHI 1. B.Scott to PHI 25 for 24 yards (R.Ramsey; K.Hollman).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:57 - 2nd) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
|+25 YD
|
3 & 4 - GB 25(1:05 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass deep right to R.Tonyan for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - GB 26(1:51 - 2nd) J.Williams right end to PHI 25 for 1 yard (V.Curry F.Cox).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 31(2:00 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to J.Williams to PHI 26 for 5 yards (A.Singleton A.Maddox).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - GB 45(2:27 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short middle to M.Taylor to PHI 31 for 14 yards (J.Mills).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - GB 45(3:12 - 2nd) A.Rodgers sacked at PHI 45 for 0 yards (T.Edwards).
|+36 YD
|
2 & 9 - GB 19(4:00 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to M.Lewis to PHI 45 for 36 yards (A.Singleton; J.Mills).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 18(4:43 - 2nd) J.Williams left tackle to GB 19 for 1 yard (M.Jackson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - PHI 19(4:55 - 2nd) C.Johnston punts 53 yards to GB 28 Center-R.Lovato. T.Ervin to GB 40 for 12 yards (T.Edwards). PHI-D.Taylor was injured during the play. PENALTY on GB-W.Redmond Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at GB 28.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - PHI 24(5:40 - 2nd) C.Wentz sacked at PHI 19 for -5 yards (sack split by R.Greene and R.Gary).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - PHI 21(6:36 - 2nd) J.Howard up the middle to PHI 24 for 3 yards (P.Smith; D.Lowry).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 21(6:40 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right to B.Scott.
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - PHI 16(7:03 - 2nd) PENALTY on GB-K.Clark Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at PHI 16 - No Play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - PHI 13(7:44 - 2nd) B.Scott left tackle to PHI 16 for 3 yards (K.King).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 10(8:24 - 2nd) J.Howard left guard to PHI 13 for 3 yards (Z.Smith).
|Kickoff
|(8:29 - 2nd) M.Crosby kicks 64 yards from GB 35 to PHI 1. B.Scott to PHI 20 for 19 yards (T.Summers). PENALTY on PHI-D.Taylor Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards enforced at PHI 20.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:29 - 2nd) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD Center-H.Bradley Holder-J.Scott.
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - GB 1(8:33 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to D.Adams for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - GB 1(8:36 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short middle to D.Adams (D.Slay).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - GB 3(9:20 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to D.Adams to PHI 1 for 2 yards (J.Mills).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 9 - GB 9(9:56 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to R.Tonyan to PHI 3 for 6 yards (A.Singleton). PHI-D.Barnett was injured during the play.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 3 - GB 17(10:37 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short left to A.Jones to PHI 9 for 8 yards (M.Epps).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - GB 18(10:59 - 2nd) A.Jones up the middle to PHI 17 for 1 yard (D.Barnett; F.Cox). GB-J.Sternberger was injured during the play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 24(11:43 - 2nd) A.Jones left guard to PHI 18 for 6 yards (J.Mills D.Barnett).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - GB 27(12:28 - 2nd) A.Jones left tackle to PHI 24 for 3 yards (F.Cox; A.Singleton).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 36(13:08 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to A.Lazard ran ob at PHI 27 for 9 yards [B.Graham].
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 48(13:46 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to D.Adams to PHI 36 for 12 yards (A.Singleton).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - GB 42(14:22 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to A.Lazard pushed ob at PHI 48 for 10 yards (A.Maddox).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 37(15:00 - 2nd) A.Jones right end to GB 42 for 5 yards (R.McLeod).
|+24 YD
|
2 & 9 - GB 13(0:35 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short left to D.Adams pushed ob at GB 37 for 24 yards (A.Maddox).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GB 12(1:11 - 1st) A.Jones left tackle to GB 13 for 1 yard (T.Edwards; A.Singleton).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - PHI 41(1:18 - 1st) C.Johnston punts 29 yards to GB 12 Center-R.Lovato out of bounds.
|Sack
|
3 & 11 - PHI 33(2:02 - 1st) C.Wentz sacked at GB 41 for -8 yards (K.Keke).
|Sack
|
2 & 8 - PHI 30(2:49 - 1st) C.Wentz sacked at GB 33 for -3 yards (R.Gary).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 32(3:34 - 1st) J.Howard right tackle to GB 30 for 2 yards (K.Clark R.Gary).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 2 - PHI 43(4:16 - 1st) J.Howard right guard to GB 32 for 11 yards (P.Smith).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 49(4:58 - 1st) C.Wentz pass short right to G.Ward to GB 43 for 8 yards (T.Lancaster).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 38(5:41 - 1st) J.Reagor left end ran ob at PHI 49 for 11 yards (C.Kirksey).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - GB 21(5:48 - 1st) J.Scott punts 41 yards to PHI 38 Center-H.Bradley out of bounds.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 23 - GB 12(6:26 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short left to A.Jones pushed ob at GB 21 for 9 yards (D.Slay).
|Sack
|
2 & 16 - GB 19(7:08 - 1st) A.Rodgers sacked at GB 12 for -7 yards (J.Hargrave).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GB 25(7:47 - 1st) A.Rodgers FUMBLES (Aborted) at GB 18 recovered by GB-A.Jones at GB 15. A.Jones to GB 19 for 4 yards (B.Graham J.Hargrave).
|Kickoff
|(7:53 - 1st) J.Elliott kicks 62 yards from PHI 35 to GB 3. T.Ervin to GB 25 for 22 yards (D.Taylor; T.Edwards).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - PHI 34(7:58 - 1st) J.Elliott 52 yard field goal is GOOD Center-R.Lovato Holder-C.Johnston.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - PHI 34(8:04 - 1st) C.Wentz pass incomplete deep right to B.Scott.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 12 - PHI 36(8:48 - 1st) M.Sanders left guard to GB 34 for 2 yards (K.Clark).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 34(9:27 - 1st) M.Sanders left tackle to GB 36 for -2 yards (K.Martin).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - PHI 45(10:13 - 1st) C.Wentz pass short left to Z.Ertz to GB 34 for 11 yards (D.Savage).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 45(10:17 - 1st) C.Wentz pass incomplete short middle.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - PHI 48(10:58 - 1st) C.Wentz pass short left to D.Goedert to GB 45 for 7 yards (K.King) [D.Savage].
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - PHI 48(11:04 - 1st) C.Wentz pass incomplete short left.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 14 - PHI 40(11:33 - 1st) M.Sanders left end pushed ob at PHI 48 for 8 yards (K.King).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 44(11:54 - 1st) B.Scott left tackle to GB 48 for 8 yards (K.Martin). PENALTY on PHI-Z.Ertz Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at 50.
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - PHI 47(11:59 - 1st) C.Wentz pass incomplete short middle to G.Ward (C.Sullivan). PENALTY on GB-C.Sullivan Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at PHI 39 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - PHI 39(12:05 - 1st) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right to D.Goedert [D.Lowry].
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 37(12:48 - 1st) C.Wentz pass short left to D.Goedert to PHI 39 for 2 yards (A.Amos).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - PHI 34(13:32 - 1st) C.Wentz up the middle to PHI 37 for 3 yards (D.Lowry; K.Keke).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - PHI 31(14:13 - 1st) M.Sanders left end ran ob at PHI 34 for 3 yards (A.Amos).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 25(15:00 - 1st) M.Sanders left guard to PHI 31 for 6 yards (D.Lowry C.Kirksey).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Crosby kicks 65 yards from GB 35 to end zone Touchback.
-
LAR
ARI
31
21
4th 5:14 FOX
-
NYG
SEA
17
12
4th 2:00 FOX
-
PHI
GB
16
23
4th 6:30 CBS
-
NE
LAC
38
0
4th 11:15 CBS
-
IND
HOU
26
20
Final CBS
-
DET
CHI
34
30
Final FOX
-
CLE
TEN
41
35
Final CBS
-
CIN
MIA
7
19
Final CBS
-
NO
ATL
21
16
Final FOX
-
JAC
MIN
24
27
Final/OT CBS
-
LV
NYJ
31
28
Final CBS
-
DEN
KC
0
051 O/U
-13
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
WAS
PIT
0
043.5 O/U
-6.5
Mon 5:00pm FOX
-
BUF
SF
0
047 O/U
-1
Mon 8:15pm ESPN
-
DAL
BAL
0
045 O/U
-9
Tue 8:05pm NFLN