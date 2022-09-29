|
PITTSBURGH (AP) The New York Jets and Zach Wilson are where the Pittsburgh Steelers are going with Kenny Pickett.
The only question, it seems, is when.
Mitch Trubisky's job is to make sure it's later, not sooner, a full-circle moment for a player formerly on the other side of the equation.
Five years ago, Trubisky was the highly-touted rookie who spent the early portion of his first season in Chicago in 2017 sitting behind a well-traveled veteran (Mike Glennon) who was trying to hold on to what became his last shot being a full-time NFL starter.
It lasted all of four games. With Chicago off to a 1-3 start, they handed the keys of the franchise to Trubisky, who put together three-plus enigmatic and erratic seasons before moving on.
Now it's Trubisky who is atop the depth chart trying to postpone Pickett's inevitable ascension. While Trubisky has grown pretty adept at wearing metaphorical ear muffs - a byproduct of four seasons in the eye of the ever-churning storm in Chicago - if the Steelers (1-2) stumble again Sunday at home against the Jets (1-2), the roar for change will only grow louder.
Maybe deafening.
''You've got to keep the blinders on,'' Trubisky said. ''You've got to block out the noise, continue to stay focused on the task at hand and just focus on what we're doing in here. Focus on the guys and just continue to get better and pull together.''
Better hurry or it won't be long before Trubisky is where Joe Flacco is now. The 37-year-old former Super Bowl winner looked fresher than his age at times while starting the first three weeks while Wilson recovered from a right-knee injury, though he struggled during a dismal loss to Cincinnati last Sunday.
Yet New York coach Robert Saleh did not hesitate to name Wilson the starter, even though it will come on the road in a city where the Jets have won just once in franchise history. The way Saleh figures it, Wilson is the future, not Flacco. Better to throw him out there and see where Wilson is at as he enters his second season than try to arbitrarily protect him.
That's fine by Wilson, who went 3-10 as a starter in 2021.
''I'm going to give this everything I have,'' he said. ''I'm going to have fun with it (and) let the result take care of itself. If I go out there and I play my game, I do what I'm supposed, I have that short-term memory after plays and move on, I think things are going to go well.''
The Jets are looking down the road with Wilson. Pittsburgh's mindset is different. A franchise that hasn't endured a losing season since 2003 is not in the habit of panicking.
''It's the first quarter (of the) NFL season man, you can't hoist up the trophy just yet,'' inside linebacker Myles Jack said. ''We're confident in this building. It's a long year man ... We're just getting started.''
BIG MAN SHUFFLE
The Jets entered the season with their projected starting five offensive linemen having spent little time during the summer all working together. It was a concern then, and it has carried over to the regular season.
Left tackle George Fant was placed on injured reserve earlier this week, meaning longtime backup Conor McDermott is likely to start in his place Sunday.
Mekhi Becton, who entered training camp as the right tackle, is out for the season with a knee injury. Duane Brown, signed after Becton's injury, was slotted to play left tackle - moving Fant to the right side - but he's still out at least another week on IR with a shoulder injury.
THIRD AND WRONG
New York's defense has done OK on first and second downs. But third downs have been rough for the Jets.
Opponents are converting 51.3% (20 of 39) of their third-down plays for first downs against New York. That ranks the Jets 31st in the NFL.
Of the 10 touchdowns New York has given up, seven have come on third-down plays - including all three in a 27-12 loss to Cincinnati last Sunday.
''Whether it's scheme or whether it's the offense getting in the right positions and things like that, we've got to find a way to get off the field,'' linebacker C.J. Mosley said. ''This is the NFL. They're going to scheme us up and try to make those hard plays for us in our zones and our pressures. Besides that, we've just got to find a way.''
RUN DOWN
The early returns on Pittsburgh's attempts to fix a run defense that finished dead last in the NFL last season have been mixed at best. Tomlin is hoping bumping Montravius Adams to the top of the depth chart will help a unit that has struggled to get off the field at crucial moments.
The 6-foot-3, 304-pound Adams was signed off New Orleans' practice squad last season and brought back on a two-year contract in March. The 27-year-old missed most of training camp with an injury. In a way, the injury might have helped his development, because it gave him time to fully absorb a playbook he was forced to learn on the fly a year ago.
Adams laughed when asked if he was a savior for a unit that's currently 28th against the run. He expects the Jets to take some of the pressure off Wilson by giving it to the young running back tandem of Breece Hall and Michael Carter frequently.
''It's a copycat league,'' Adams said. ''So we struggled a little bit with (stopping the run). So I'm sure initially they'll start off and try to hit us with the run. But you know what? We're going to do our thing.''
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|18:25
|19:17
|1st Downs
|9
|10
|Rushing
|3
|4
|Passing
|5
|5
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-9
|2-8
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|159
|136
|Total Plays
|40
|38
|Avg Gain
|4.0
|3.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|55
|76
|Rush Attempts
|18
|20
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.1
|3.8
|Net Yards Passing
|104
|60
|Comp. - Att.
|8-21
|8-15
|Yards Per Pass
|4.7
|3.3
|Penalties - Yards
|2-24
|6-45
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|2
|Punts - Avg
|4-47.8
|4-39.5
|Return Yards
|4
|73
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-6
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-7
|Int. - Returns
|2-4
|2-60
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|1-1 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|104
|PASS YDS
|60
|
|
|55
|RUSH YDS
|76
|
|
|159
|TOTAL YDS
|136
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
Z. Wilson 2 QB
7
FPTS
|Z. Wilson
|7/20
|106
|0
|2
|7
|
B. Berrios 10 WR
6
FPTS
|B. Berrios
|1/1
|2
|1
|0
|6
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
B. Hall 20 RB
5
FPTS
|B. Hall
|11
|41
|0
|16
|5
|
Z. Wilson 2 QB
7
FPTS
|Z. Wilson
|1
|9
|0
|9
|7
|
M. Carter 32 RB
0
FPTS
|M. Carter
|5
|3
|0
|3
|0
|
E. Moore 8 WR
8
FPTS
|E. Moore
|1
|2
|0
|2
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
E. Moore 8 WR
8
FPTS
|E. Moore
|4
|3
|53
|0
|28
|8
|
T. Conklin 83 TE
3
FPTS
|T. Conklin
|2
|1
|26
|0
|26
|3
|
C. Davis 84 WR
2
FPTS
|C. Davis
|3
|1
|15
|0
|15
|2
|
G. Wilson 17 WR
1
FPTS
|G. Wilson
|5
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
B. Hall 20 RB
5
FPTS
|B. Hall
|3
|1
|6
|0
|6
|5
|
Z. Wilson 2 QB
7
FPTS
|Z. Wilson
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|7
|
J. Smith 16 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Johnson II 52 DE
|J. Johnson II
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Mosley 57 ILB
|C. Mosley
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Carter II 30 CB
|M. Carter II
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Alexander 9 OLB
|K. Alexander
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Joyner 29 SS
|L. Joyner
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
Q. Williams 95 DE
|Q. Williams
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Reed 4 CB
|D. Reed
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Lawson 58 OLB
|C. Lawson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Martin 54 DE
|J. Martin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Franklin-Myers 91 DE
|J. Franklin-Myers
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Harris 36 LB
|M. Harris
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Whitehead 3 FS
|J. Whitehead
|0-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
S. Rankins 98 NT
|S. Rankins
|0-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Thomas 94 DE
|S. Thomas
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Zuerlein 6 K
4
FPTS
|G. Zuerlein
|1/1
|38
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Mann 7 P
|B. Mann
|4
|47.8
|1
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Trubisky 10 QB
1
FPTS
|M. Trubisky
|7/13
|84
|0
|1
|1
|
K. Pickett 8 QB
4
FPTS
|K. Pickett
|1/2
|2
|0
|1
|4
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
N. Harris 22 RB
4
FPTS
|N. Harris
|13
|47
|0
|13
|4
|
J. Warren 30 RB
2
FPTS
|J. Warren
|2
|17
|0
|14
|2
|
D. Johnson 18 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|1
|8
|0
|8
|0
|
K. Pickett 8 QB
4
FPTS
|K. Pickett
|2
|3
|1
|2
|4
|
M. Trubisky 10 QB
1
FPTS
|M. Trubisky
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
G. Olszewski 89 WR
0
FPTS
|G. Olszewski
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
P. Freiermuth 88 TE
8
FPTS
|P. Freiermuth
|5
|4
|49
|0
|24
|8
|
G. Pickens 14 WR
5
FPTS
|G. Pickens
|4
|2
|31
|0
|26
|5
|
J. Warren 30 RB
2
FPTS
|J. Warren
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|2
|
Z. Gentry 81 TE
1
FPTS
|Z. Gentry
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|
C. Claypool 11 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Claypool
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Johnson 18 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Bush 55 ILB
|D. Bush
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Maulet 35 CB
|A. Maulet
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Fitzpatrick 39 FS
|M. Fitzpatrick
|2-3
|0.0
|1
|0
|
D. Leal 98 DE
|D. Leal
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jack 51 ILB
|M. Jack
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Norwood 21 CB
|T. Norwood
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Wormley 95 NT
|C. Wormley
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Adams 57 DT
|M. Adams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Highsmith 56 OLB
|A. Highsmith
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
L. Wallace 29 DB
|L. Wallace
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Sutton 20 CB
|C. Sutton
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
L. Ogunjobi 99 DT
|L. Ogunjobi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Spillane 41 LB
|R. Spillane
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Edmunds 34 SS
|T. Edmunds
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Heyward 97 DT
|C. Heyward
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Boswell 9 K
7
FPTS
|C. Boswell
|2/2
|59
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Harvin III 6 P
|P. Harvin III
|4
|39.5
|2
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Snell 24 RB
0
FPTS
|B. Snell
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Olszewski 89 WR
0
FPTS
|G. Olszewski
|2
|3.0
|5
|0
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:18 - 3rd) C.Boswell extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Kuntz - Holder-P.Harvin.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - PIT 1(7:22 - 3rd) K.Pickett right guard for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - PIT 2(8:03 - 3rd) N.Harris left guard to NYJ 1 for 1 yard (L.Joyner - S.Rankins).
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - PIT 4(8:45 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass short middle to Z.Gentry to NYJ 2 for 2 yards (J.Franklin-Myers).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
3 & 6 - NYJ 30(8:53 - 3rd) Z.Wilson pass short right intended for T.Conklin INTERCEPTED by M.Fitzpatrick at NYJ 38. M.Fitzpatrick ran ob at NYJ 4 for 34 yards (Br.Hall). Penalty on NYJ-G.Wilson - Offensive Pass Interference - declined.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - NYJ 29(9:37 - 3rd) Br.Hall right tackle to NYJ 30 for 1 yard (M.Jack).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 26(10:22 - 3rd) Br.Hall up the middle to NYJ 29 for 3 yards (M.Fitzpatrick; C.Wormley).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 11(10:59 - 3rd) Z.Wilson pass short right to C.Davis to NYJ 26 for 15 yards (M.Adams).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 49(11:07 - 3rd) K.Pickett pass deep left intended for C.Claypool INTERCEPTED by J.Whitehead (L.Joyner) at NYJ 11. J.Whitehead to NYJ 11 for no gain (C.Claypool).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 33(11:32 - 3rd) D.Johnson left end to PIT 36 for 3 yards (D.Reed). PENALTY on NYJ-C.Mosley - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at PIT 36.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - PIT 31(12:13 - 3rd) K.Pickett up the middle to PIT 33 for 2 yards (C.Mosley; S.Rankins).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - PIT 31(13:05 - 3rd) N.Harris up the middle to PIT 31 for no gain (J.Johnson; S.Rankins).
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - PIT 26(13:28 - 3rd) N.Harris right guard to PIT 31 for 5 yards (C.Mosley; J.Franklin-Myers).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 22(13:53 - 3rd) N.Harris up the middle to PIT 26 for 4 yards (K.Alexander - Q.Williams).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - NYJ 26(14:07 - 3rd) B.Mann punts 49 yards to PIT 25 - Center-T.Hennessy. G.Olszewski to PIT 26 for 1 yard (J.Hardee; J.Sherwood). FUMBLES (J.Hardee) - touched at PIT 26 - recovered by PIT-J.Pierre at PIT 22.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - NYJ 26(14:12 - 3rd) Z.Wilson pass incomplete short right to G.Wilson.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NYJ 26(14:22 - 3rd) Z.Wilson pass incomplete short middle to G.Wilson (M.Fitzpatrick).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(15:00 - 3rd) Mi.Carter right guard to NYJ 26 for 1 yard (D.Bush).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Boswell kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
1 & 10 - PIT 41(0:00 - 2nd) C.Boswell 59 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kuntz - Holder-P.Harvin.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - PIT 44(0:09 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass deep middle INTERCEPTED by J.Whitehead at NYJ 0. J.Whitehead to NYJ 30 for 30 yards. Lateral to D.Reed to NYJ 45 for 15 yards. Lateral to J.Whitehead to PIT 44 for 11 yards. Lateral to D.Reed to PIT 32 for 12 yards (N.Harris). PENALTY on NYJ-C.Lawson - Roughing the Passer - 15 yards - enforced at PIT 44 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 44(0:12 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short middle to P.Freiermuth (C.Mosley).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 30(0:20 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short middle to P.Freiermuth to PIT 44 for 14 yards (M.Carter).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
3 & 11 - NYJ 29(0:33 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass deep left intended for J.Smith INTERCEPTED by C.Sutton at PIT 4. C.Sutton pushed ob at PIT 30 for 26 yards (C.McGovern).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - NYJ 29(0:40 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass incomplete deep right to C.Davis.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 28(1:06 - 2nd) Br.Hall up the middle to PIT 29 for -1 yards (T.Norwood).
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - NYJ 44(1:40 - 2nd) Br.Hall right guard to PIT 28 for 16 yards (M.Fitzpatrick; T.Norwood).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 44(1:49 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass incomplete short left.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - NYJ 49(1:56 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass incomplete deep right to Mi.Carter. PIT-T.Edmunds was injured during the play. NYJ-M.Mitchell was injured during the play. PENALTY on PIT-A.Maulet - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at PIT 49 - No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - NYJ 46(2:00 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass short right to E.Moore pushed ob at PIT 49 for 5 yards (L.Wallace).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 46(2:32 - 2nd) Br.Hall right guard to NYJ 46 for no gain (A.Maulet).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 25 - PIT 19(2:39 - 2nd) P.Harvin punts 35 yards to NYJ 46 - Center-C.Kuntz - fair catch by B.Berrios.
|No Gain
3 & 18 - PIT 26(3:10 - 2nd) M.Trubisky sacked at PIT 19 for -7 yards (C.Lawson).
|Penalty
3 & 13 - PIT 31(3:10 - 2nd) PENALTY on PIT-D.Moore - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at PIT 31 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - PIT 31(3:16 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete deep right to G.Pickens (A.Gardner).
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 34(3:43 - 2nd) N.Harris up the middle to PIT 31 for -3 yards (C.Mosley; S.Rankins).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 14 - NYJ 31(3:52 - 2nd) B.Mann punts 40 yards to PIT 29 - Center-T.Hennessy. G.Olszewski to PIT 34 for 5 yards (M.Harris).
|No Gain
3 & 14 - NYJ 31(3:58 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass incomplete short right to G.Wilson (A.Maulet) [L.Ogunjobi].
|No Gain
2 & 14 - NYJ 31(4:04 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass incomplete short left to Br.Hall [D.Bush].
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 35(4:45 - 2nd) Mi.Carter up the middle to NYJ 31 for -4 yards (D.Leal - C.Heyward).
|+26 YD
2 & 10 - NYJ 9(5:15 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass short middle to T.Conklin to NYJ 35 for 26 yards (A.Maulet; T.Edmunds). PIT-A.Maulet was injured during the play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 9(5:22 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass incomplete deep right to Br.Hall. Coverage by 29-Wallace.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 18 - PIT 31(5:30 - 2nd) P.Harvin punts 51 yards to NYJ 18 - Center-C.Kuntz - fair catch by B.Berrios. PENALTY on NYJ-M.Clemons - Offensive Holding - 9 yards - enforced at NYJ 18.
|No Gain
3 & 18 - PIT 31(5:36 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete deep right to C.Claypool.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - PIT 40(6:22 - 2nd) M.Trubisky sacked at PIT 31 for -9 yards (J.Johnson).
|+6 YD
1 & 15 - PIT 34(7:00 - 2nd) N.Harris right guard to PIT 40 for 6 yards (C.Mosley; J.Whitehead).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PIT 39(7:06 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete deep middle to C.Claypool. PENALTY on PIT-D.Johnson - Illegal Shift - 5 yards - enforced at PIT 39 - No Play.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 15(7:33 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass deep right to P.Freiermuth to PIT 39 for 24 yards (C.Mosley).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - NYJ 42(7:39 - 2nd) B.Mann punts 43 yards to PIT 15 - Center-T.Hennessy - fair catch by G.Olszewski.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - NYJ 42(7:49 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass incomplete deep right to C.Davis. Pressure by 56-Highsmith.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - NYJ 42(7:51 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass incomplete short right to G.Wilson.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 40(8:30 - 2nd) E.Moore left end pushed ob at NYJ 42 for 2 yards (A.Maulet).
|Kickoff
|(8:30 - 2nd) C.Boswell kicks 51 yards from PIT 35 to NYJ 14 - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 18 - PIT 33(8:34 - 2nd) C.Boswell 51 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kuntz - Holder-P.Harvin.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - PIT 23(8:49 - 2nd) M.Trubisky sacked at NYJ 33 for -10 yards (Q.Williams). Penalty on PIT-C.Okorafor - Illegal Use of Hands - declined.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - PIT 23(8:55 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass incomplete deep middle to D.Johnson [C.Lawson]. Pittsburgh challenged the incomplete pass ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 25(9:21 - 2nd) N.Harris right guard to NYJ 23 for 2 yards (S.Thomas; M.Harris).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 38(10:03 - 2nd) N.Harris right tackle to NYJ 25 for 13 yards (J.Johnson).
|+14 YD
2 & 7 - PIT 48(10:47 - 2nd) J.Warren right end to NYJ 38 for 14 yards (L.Joyner; M.Harris).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 45(11:26 - 2nd) J.Warren right guard to PIT 48 for 3 yards (S.Rankins; J.Franklin-Myers).
|+26 YD
2 & 16 - PIT 19(11:52 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass deep middle to G.Pickens to PIT 45 for 26 yards (L.Joyner).
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - PIT 28(12:06 - 2nd) N.Harris left guard to PIT 32 for 4 yards (J.Martin). PENALTY on PIT-K.Dotson - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at PIT 29.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 25(12:31 - 2nd) N.Harris left tackle to PIT 28 for 3 yards (J.Franklin-Myers; C.Mosley).
|Kickoff
|(12:37 - 2nd) G.Zuerlein kicks 32 yards from 50 to PIT 18. B.Snell to PIT 25 for 7 yards (M.Carter - M.Clemons).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:37 - 2nd) G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann. PENALTY on PIT-D.Leal - Leverage - 15 yards - enforced between downs.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - NYJ 2(12:42 - 2nd) B.Berrios pass short right to Z.Wilson for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - NYJ 4(13:22 - 2nd) Br.Hall left guard to PIT 2 for 2 yards (A.Highsmith; M.Jack).
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - NYJ 13(13:45 - 2nd) Br.Hall right end pushed ob at PIT 4 for 9 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 16(14:23 - 2nd) Mi.Carter left guard to PIT 13 for 3 yards (C.Sutton).
|+28 YD
2 & 7 - NYJ 44(15:00 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass short middle to E.Moore to PIT 16 for 28 yards (M.Jack).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 47(0:26 - 1st) Br.Hall up the middle to PIT 44 for 3 yards (C.Wormley).
|+20 YD
3 & 7 - NYJ 33(1:12 - 1st) Z.Wilson pass deep right to E.Moore to PIT 47 for 20 yards (L.Wallace; R.Spillane).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NYJ 33(1:25 - 1st) Z.Wilson pass incomplete short left [M.Jack]. Pressure by 51-Jack.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 30(2:05 - 1st) Br.Hall left guard to NYJ 33 for 3 yards (D.Bush - D.Leal).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - PIT 34(2:13 - 1st) P.Harvin punts 36 yards to NYJ 30 - Center-C.Kuntz - fair catch by B.Berrios.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - PIT 30(2:45 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass short right to J.Warren to PIT 34 for 4 yards (M.Carter).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - PIT 25(3:25 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass short left to G.Pickens to PIT 30 for 5 yards (D.Reed).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 25(4:03 - 1st) G.Olszewski right end to PIT 25 for no gain (K.Alexander).
|Kickoff
|(4:03 - 1st) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from NYJ 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - NYJ 20(4:06 - 1st) G.Zuerlein 38 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann.
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - NYJ 26(4:50 - 1st) Z.Wilson pass short left to Br.Hall to PIT 20 for 6 yards (M.Fitzpatrick).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NYJ 26(5:32 - 1st) Mi.Carter up the middle to PIT 26 for no gain (D.Leal - M.Fitzpatrick).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 26(5:37 - 1st) Z.Wilson pass incomplete deep left to E.Moore. Pressure by 55-Bush.
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - NYJ 31(6:17 - 1st) Br.Hall left tackle to PIT 26 for 5 yards (L.Ogunjobi).
|+9 YD
2 & 14 - NYJ 40(6:53 - 1st) Z.Wilson scrambles left end ran ob at PIT 31 for 9 yards (D.Bush).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 36(7:35 - 1st) Z.Wilson sacked at PIT 40 for -4 yards (A.Highsmith).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - NYJ 18(7:53 - 1st) B.Mann punts 59 yards to PIT 23 - Center-T.Hennessy - downed by NYJ-J.Hardee.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - NYJ 12(8:37 - 1st) Z.Wilson pass short left to G.Wilson to NYJ 18 for 6 yards (A.Maulet).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NYJ 12(9:17 - 1st) Br.Hall left tackle to NYJ 12 for no gain (D.Leal; A.Highsmith).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 9(9:57 - 1st) Mi.Carter left guard to NYJ 12 for 3 yards (D.Bush).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - PIT 45(10:05 - 1st) P.Harvin punts 36 yards to NYJ 9 - Center-C.Kuntz - fair catch by B.Berrios.
|+1 YD
3 & 4 - PIT 46(10:33 - 1st) M.Trubisky scrambles up the middle to NYJ 45 for 1 yard (Q.Williams - J.Franklin-Myers).
|+8 YD
2 & 12 - PIT 46(11:14 - 1st) D.Johnson left end to NYJ 46 for 8 yards (D.Reed - K.Alexander).
|Penalty
2 & 7 - PIT 49(11:42 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass short middle to G.Pickens to NYJ 35 for 14 yards (A.Gardner). PENALTY on PIT-J.Daniels - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at NYJ 49 - No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 48(12:19 - 1st) N.Harris right tackle to NYJ 49 for 3 yards (J.Johnson).
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - PIT 42(12:55 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass short middle to P.Freiermuth to PIT 48 for 6 yards (C.Mosley).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - PIT 42(13:04 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass incomplete deep right to G.Pickens (L.Joyner).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 36(13:46 - 1st) N.Harris right end to PIT 42 for 6 yards (Q.Williams; K.Alexander).
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - PIT 31(14:23 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass short right to P.Freiermuth to PIT 36 for 5 yards (M.Harris).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 25(15:00 - 1st) N.Harris up the middle to PIT 31 for 6 yards (C.Mosley).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) G.Zuerlein kicks 65 yards from NYJ 35 to end zone - Touchback.
