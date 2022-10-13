|
|
|DAL
|PHI
Cowboys-Eagles Preview
PHILADELPHIA (AP) Jason Peters is ready to return to Philly and play in front of some bleeping idiots.
His endearing words toward the fans, of course.
A nine-time Pro Bowl pick and two-time All-Pro, Peters built a Hall of Fame-worthy career at left tackle for the Eagles that included a spot on the NFL's Team of the Decade for the 2010s.
He missed out, though, on the biggest moment in franchise history when he suffered a torn ACL during the 2017 season and missed the Super Bowl. Peters still earned a Super Bowl ring but his performance never quite rebounded to an elite level. He spent last season with Chicago and signed this season with the Cowboys - you know, the Eagles' most-hated rival.
Peters comes back for a pretty big game: The Eagles are 5-0 and the only undefeated team in the NFL. The Cowboys (4-1) have won four straight. The Eagles can take a two-game lead on the defending division champions with a victory on Sunday night.
Philadelphia is 5-0 for the third time in franchise history. The Eagles started 7-0 in 2004 when they finished 13-3 in the regular season before falling in the Super Bowl to New England, and began 6-0 in 1981 but dropped their first playoff game.
The Linc will be rowdy -- and Peters will be ready.
''I just know the Philly fans are (expletive) idiots when it comes to camaraderie and the Cowboys - any team, really,'' Peters said. ''They start throwing stuff at teams. Like, when we played the Vikings one year, they were throwing stuff. I mean, they nasty.''
Peters made 148 starts, seven Pro Bowls and earned both All-Pro selections with the Eagles after they acquired him in a franchise-shifting trade with Buffalo in 2009.
Peters used to save his barbs for the Cowboys, a franchise he once called ''arrogant.'' His tune, of course, changed when he needed a job and the 40-year-old, who signed with Buffalo after he went undrafted, has served as a mentor for the offensive line. He doesn't start anymore and has been banged-up lately.
Peters still has some love for Philadelphia, the organization, and yes, the fans, as he enters as the enemy.
''I laid a lot of bricks there,'' Peters said. ''Philly, that's my city. Just to go back, it'll be great to beat 'em.''
COOPER SHARP
Dak Prescott is antsy to start for Dallas, but Cooper Rush will remain the Cowboys' QB on Sunday night.
Prescott fractured the thumb on his throwing hand in a season-opening loss to Tampa Bay. Rush took over and has won four consecutive starts, including over last year's Super Bowl teams in Cincinnati and the defending champion Los Angeles Rams.
It would be the first start against the Eagles for Rush, who has won the first five starts of his career, including a victory at Minnesota last season.
Rush has been solid but hardly lighting up the scoreboard. He threw for only 102 yards in Sunday's 22-10 win over the Rams. Dallas is 27th in the NFL in passing at 182.2 yards per game and is coming off its lowest net passing total in a victory since 2000.
''He's going out there and he's executing and he's putting them in a position to help them win,'' Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said. ''So a lot of respect there. We do have more tape on him than the Rams did or than the Giants did. But good job to these guys of putting them in position to succeed.''
HOT HURTS
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is coming off his first outing that cooled the MVP hype. Hurts, though, has still won eight straight regular-season games, the longest active streak in the NFL. Hurts has passed for 1,359 yards and four TDs and has run for 266 yards and six TDs this season. He's turned the ball over twice while accumulating a 97.4 QB rating.
Hurts has also tried to stay out of the recent debate about roughing-the-passer penalties.
Defensive players around the NFL are frustrated about being flagged, questioning what constitutes a legal hit and wondering how far referees will go to protect quarterbacks.
''I think there's a balance with it,'' Hurts said. ''Obviously, I want to be protected back there. But those are things that I really can't control.''
BORROWED TIME?
While the Cowboys are tied for the fewest offensive touchdowns allowed (five), they're also tied for the second-fewest scrimmage touchdowns scored. This from a unit that was among the best in the NFL last season.
Rush has kept the Dallas offense out of trouble by avoiding turnovers. He's the only qualifying QB in the league without a fumble lost or interception (two would-be picks were negated by penalties against Washington).
But the offense could only take credit for 13 points in the 22-10 win over the Rams -- the fewest in Rush's four starts. And one of the two drives that led to a field goal covered just 35 yards.
How much longer can the offense lean on a defense that's third in points allowed?
''I think eventually we have to start scoring more points,'' running back Ezekiel Elliott said. ''Hopefully we don't have to get better. But we want to get better.''
---
AP Sports Writer Schuyler Dixon contributed to this report.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|6:28
|15:39
|1st Downs
|1
|10
|Rushing
|0
|4
|Passing
|1
|5
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|0-3
|2-6
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|35
|135
|Total Plays
|13
|30
|Avg Gain
|2.7
|4.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|19
|54
|Rush Attempts
|6
|14
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.2
|3.9
|Net Yards Passing
|16
|81
|Comp. - Att.
|2-7
|9-14
|Yards Per Pass
|2.3
|5.1
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|0
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-59.5
|1-44.0
|Return Yards
|28
|14
|Punts - Returns
|1-12
|1-14
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-16
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|2-2 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|16
|PASS YDS
|81
|
|
|19
|RUSH YDS
|54
|
|
|35
|TOTAL YDS
|135
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
C. Rush 10 QB
0
FPTS
|C. Rush
|2/7
|16
|0
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Lamb 88 WR
1
FPTS
|C. Lamb
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
E. Elliott 21 RB
0
FPTS
|E. Elliott
|3
|6
|0
|4
|0
|
T. Pollard 20 RB
1
FPTS
|T. Pollard
|2
|5
|0
|3
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Lamb 88 WR
1
FPTS
|C. Lamb
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
T. Pollard 20 RB
1
FPTS
|T. Pollard
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
J. Ferguson 87 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Ferguson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
P. Hendershot 89 TE
0
FPTS
|P. Hendershot
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Gallup 13 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Gallup
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Hooker 28 FS
|M. Hooker
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Vander Esch 55 OLB
|L. Vander Esch
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Gallimore 96 DT
|N. Gallimore
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lawrence 90 DE
|D. Lawrence
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Parsons 11 LB
|M. Parsons
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Golston 99 DE
|C. Golston
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Armstrong 92 DE
|D. Armstrong
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Kearse 27 SS
|J. Kearse
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Odighizuwa 97 DT
|O. Odighizuwa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Brown 3 CB
|A. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Diggs 7 CB
|T. Diggs
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Lewis 2 CB
|J. Lewis
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Barr 42 OLB
|A. Barr
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Anger 5 P
|B. Anger
|2
|59.5
|0
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Turpin 2 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Turpin
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Turpin 2 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Turpin
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Hurts 1 QB
9
FPTS
|J. Hurts
|9/14
|92
|1
|0
|9
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Sanders 26 RB
9
FPTS
|M. Sanders
|7
|32
|1
|9
|9
|
B. Scott 35 RB
1
FPTS
|B. Scott
|3
|12
|0
|8
|1
|
K. Gainwell 14 RB
1
FPTS
|K. Gainwell
|2
|11
|0
|9
|1
|
J. Hurts 1 QB
9
FPTS
|J. Hurts
|1
|2
|0
|2
|9
|
Q. Watkins 16 WR
1
FPTS
|Q. Watkins
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Brown 11 WR
14
FPTS
|A. Brown
|6
|4
|45
|1
|15
|14
|
J. Stoll 89 TE
3
FPTS
|J. Stoll
|1
|1
|21
|0
|21
|3
|
D. Smith 6 WR
3
FPTS
|D. Smith
|2
|2
|18
|0
|13
|3
|
D. Goedert 88 TE
1
FPTS
|D. Goedert
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
Q. Watkins 16 WR
1
FPTS
|Q. Watkins
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
C. Gardner-Johnson 23 FS
|C. Gardner-Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
P. Johnson 48 LB
|P. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Davis 90 DT
|J. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Cox 91 DE
|F. Cox
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Sweat 94 DE
|J. Sweat
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Epps 22 SS
|M. Epps
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Maddox 29 CB
|A. Maddox
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Edwards 57 MLB
|T. Edwards
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Elliott 4 K
5
FPTS
|J. Elliott
|1/1
|51
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Siposs 8 P
|A. Siposs
|1
|44.0
|0
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Covey 41 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Covey
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - PHI 33(8:36 - 2nd) J.Elliott 51 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-R.Lovato - Holder-A.Siposs.
|-3 YD
3 & 6 - PHI 30(8:36 - 2nd) Q.Watkins left end to DAL 33 for -3 yards.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - PHI 34(9:16 - 2nd) M.Sanders right end pushed ob at DAL 30 for 4 yards (D.Lawrence).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 34(9:24 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short left. Thrown away from outside the pocket.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 1 - DAL 34(9:30 - 2nd) C.Rush pass incomplete short right to P.Hendershot (J.Bradberry).
|+8 YD
3 & 9 - DAL 26(9:58 - 2nd) C.Rush pass short left to C.Lamb to DAL 34 for 8 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson - T.Edwards).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - DAL 26(10:02 - 2nd) C.Rush pass incomplete deep middle to J.Ferguson.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 25(10:40 - 2nd) E.Elliott right guard to DAL 26 for 1 yard (P.Johnson - T.Edwards).
|Kickoff
|(10:40 - 2nd) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:40 - 2nd) J.Elliott extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Lovato - Holder-A.Siposs.
|+15 YD
3 & 3 - PHI 15(10:47 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short right to A.Brown for 15 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|-1 YD
2 & 2 - PHI 14(11:31 - 2nd) M.Sanders left tackle to DAL 15 for -1 yards (M.Parsons - M.Hooker).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 22(12:13 - 2nd) B.Scott right end to DAL 14 for 8 yards (M.Hooker).
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - PHI 24(12:51 - 2nd) B.Scott right guard to DAL 22 for 2 yards (N.Gallimore).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 32(13:34 - 2nd) M.Sanders left end to DAL 24 for 8 yards (D.Lawrence).
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - PHI 35(14:06 - 2nd) M.Sanders right tackle to DAL 32 for 3 yards (M.Hooker).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 44(14:47 - 2nd) M.Sanders left guard to DAL 35 for 9 yards (M.Hooker - J.Kearse). DAL-Q.Bohanna was injured during the play.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 25(14:55 - 2nd) M.Farniok reported in as eligible. C.Rush pass deep middle intended for M.Gallup INTERCEPTED by C.Gardner-Johnson (J.Bradberry) at DAL 44. C.Gardner-Johnson to DAL 44 for no gain (M.Gallup).
|Kickoff
|(14:55 - 2nd) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:55 - 2nd) J.Elliott extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Lovato - Holder-A.Siposs.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - PHI 5(15:00 - 2nd) M.Sanders left guard for 5 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
4 & 4 - PHI 10(0:08 - 1st) PENALTY on DAL-D.Fowler - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at DAL 10 - No Play.
|+8 YD
3 & 12 - PHI 18(0:46 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short right to A.Brown to DAL 10 for 8 yards (J.Kearse - A.Barr).
|No Gain
2 & 12 - PHI 18(0:53 - 1st) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right. Thrown away from outside the pocket.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 16(1:33 - 1st) J.Hurts sacked at DAL 18 for -2 yards (C.Golston).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - PHI 18(2:16 - 1st) J.Hurts up the middle to DAL 16 for 2 yards (L.Vander Esch).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - PHI 18(2:35 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short left to Q.Watkins pushed ob at DAL 18 for no gain (L.Vander Esch; J.Lewis).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 27(2:58 - 1st) K.Gainwell up the middle to DAL 18 for 9 yards (J.Kearse; L.Vander Esch).
|+11 YD
4 & 3 - PHI 38(3:28 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short right to A.Brown pushed ob at DAL 27 for 11 yards (M.Hooker).
|+2 YD
3 & 5 - PHI 40(4:09 - 1st) K.Gainwell left tackle to DAL 38 for 2 yards (O.Odighizuwa).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - PHI 45(4:53 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short left to D.Smith to DAL 40 for 5 yards (J.Lewis; L.Vander Esch).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 45(4:57 - 1st) J.Hurts pass incomplete short left to D.Goedert (M.Parsons).
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - PHI 47(5:20 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short middle to D.Goedert to DAL 45 for 8 yards (L.Vander Esch).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 43(6:03 - 1st) M.Sanders left end to PHI 47 for 4 yards (M.Parsons).
|+21 YD
2 & 8 - PHI 22(6:46 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short right to J.Stoll to PHI 43 for 21 yards (J.Kearse; M.Parsons).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 20(7:31 - 1st) B.Scott left end to PHI 22 for 2 yards (N.Gallimore).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - DAL 41(7:40 - 1st) B.Anger punts 59 yards to end zone - Center-M.Overton - Touchback.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - DAL 41(7:44 - 1st) C.Rush pass incomplete short right to P.Hendershot (M.Epps).
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - DAL 37(8:25 - 1st) E.Elliott up the middle to DAL 41 for 4 yards (F.Cox - T.Edwards).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 35(9:03 - 1st) T.Pollard right tackle to DAL 37 for 2 yards (J.Davis).
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - DAL 27(10:08 - 1st) C.Rush pass short right to T.Pollard pushed ob at DAL 35 for 8 yards (A.Maddox).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 24(10:46 - 1st) M.Farniok reported in as eligible. T.Pollard left end to DAL 27 for 3 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - PHI 44(10:56 - 1st) A.Siposs punts 44 yards to DAL 12 - Center-R.Lovato. K.Turpin to DAL 24 for 12 yards (J.Stoll).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - PHI 44(11:02 - 1st) J.Hurts pass incomplete deep left to A.Brown.
|+11 YD
2 & 19 - PHI 33(11:45 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short middle to A.Brown to PHI 44 for 11 yards (T.Diggs).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 42(12:30 - 1st) J.Hurts sacked at PHI 33 for -9 yards (D.Armstrong).
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - PHI 29(13:08 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short middle to D.Smith to PHI 42 for 13 yards (A.Brown).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 29(13:11 - 1st) J.Hurts pass incomplete short middle to A.Brown.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - DAL 25(13:24 - 1st) B.Anger punts 60 yards to PHI 15 - Center-M.Overton. B.Covey to PHI 29 for 14 yards (J.Ferguson).
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - DAL 24(14:13 - 1st) E.Elliott right guard to DAL 25 for 1 yard (J.Sweat).
|No Gain
2 & 2 - DAL 24(14:17 - 1st) C.Rush pass incomplete short middle to C.Lamb (K.White).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 16(14:55 - 1st) C.Lamb right end pushed ob at DAL 24 for 8 yards (M.Epps).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to DAL 0. K.Turpin to DAL 16 for 16 yards (K.Johnson).
-
DAL
PHI
0
17
2nd 7:53 NBC
-
DEN
LAC
0
045.5 O/U
-4.5
Mon 8:15pm ESPN
-
WAS
CHI
12
7
Final AMZN
-
BAL
NYG
20
24
Final CBS
-
CIN
NO
30
26
Final CBS
-
JAC
IND
27
34
Final CBS
-
MIN
MIA
24
16
Final FOX
-
NE
CLE
38
15
Final CBS
-
NYJ
GB
27
10
Final FOX
-
SF
ATL
14
28
Final FOX
-
TB
PIT
18
20
Final FOX
-
ARI
SEA
9
19
Final FOX
-
CAR
LAR
10
24
Final FOX
-
BUF
KC
24
20
Final CBS