Patriots-Jets Preview
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) Look around the New York Jets' locker room to find someone who remembers what it was like to beat the New England Patriots - and you can't.
There's no one left.
The Jets have lost 12 straight to Bill Belichick's bunch, with their most recent win coming in Week 16 of the 2015 season. Todd Bowles was the coach of that 26-20 overtime victory at MetLife Stadium, led by quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and wide receivers Brandon Marshall and Eric Decker.
Current Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was just a high school sophomore in Utah. Long snapper Thomas Hennessy, the Jets' longest-tenured player, was a junior at Duke. And head coach Robert Saleh was the linebackers coach in Jacksonville.
Yep, it has been a while.
On Sunday, the surprising Jets (5-2) have a chance to end that skid and create a new storyline when they host the last-place Patriots (3-4). A victory would be New York's fifth straight - which last happened, coincidentally, with that win over New England seven years ago.
''They've been the gold standard of the AFC East for a very, very long time,'' Saleh said. ''They're not going anywhere as long as Coach Belichick is there. They're not going anywhere. They're not going to disappear.''
But the Jets could make the Patriots continue to fade a bit. And get a small measure of revenge in the process.
The previous time the teams squared off, the Patriots embarrassed the Jets 54-13 just over a year ago at Gillette Stadium. Saleh has downplayed that aspect all week, but the memory remains for his players and coaches.
''I remember the score, I remember a lot of things,'' defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich recalled Thursday. ''I remember it being 40-plus and shots still being taken on us. ... Been looking forward to this one.''
These Jets are also off to their best start since 2010, and the Patriots recognize that.
''It's very clear with you watching the tape, they've figured out who they want to be, how they want to play and that they're doing it,'' Patriots special teams ace Matthew Slater said. ''Kudos to them, because I really think they're doing a tremendous job and they've found an identity and they're playing really good football - as good as anyone in the league right now. I'm not surprised by that at all.
''I think these things come and go in waves. It's just the nature of the league.''
HUNTING PAPA BEAR
Belichick's focus is on beating a division opponent, but he also could make some history by doing so.
The Patriots coach has another shot at breaking a tie with George Halas for second on the NFL's career victories list. Belichick and Halas each have 324, including playoffs, with Don Shula (347) the only coach with more.
A victory Sunday would be Belichick's 100th in the regular season against AFC East foes as coach of the Patriots.
MAC IS BACK
After being pulled from New England's 33-14 loss to Chicago on Monday night, Mac Jones will return as the starting quarterback against New York.
Belichick made the announcement Thursday after evaluating Jones at practice. Jones missed three games with a high ankle sprain before returning - briefly - against the Bears. Rookie Bailey Zappe had filled in for Jones, but Belichick decided on going with Jones against the Jets and giving him a full week of snaps with the starters.
''He's ready to do that,'' Belichick said. ''So that's what he needs to prepare for the game, and that's what our offensive unit needs. Everybody working together. So we'll get that this week.''
MORE MOORE
Last week, Elijah Moore requested the Jets to trade him because of frustration in the lack of pass-catching opportunities he was getting.
The second-year wide receiver was kept home for New York's win at Denver, but was back with the team this week - and will play against the Patriots.
Moore, who has only 16 catches after having 43 as a rookie, could see more work in the slot as opposed to primarily working on the outside.
''I know he's happy to be back and ready to go,'' offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said. ''I'm just excited to have him back.''
JAGS TO JETS
James Robinson had no carries in Jacksonville's loss last week to the New York Giants. The third-year running back should see a much heavier workload now that he's with the Jets.
Robinson was acquired Tuesday from the Jaguars for a conditional sixth-round pick, helping the Jets replace injured rookie Breece Hall. It was uncertain how much Robinson would be involved Sunday as he learns the Jets playbook, but he'll be part of dual-threat backfield bunch with Michael Carter and Ty Johnson moving forward.
''I love the vibe,'' Robinson said of joining the Jets. ''There's a lot of guys that want to win and I can see that. At practice I can see that, too. It feels pretty good, I'll tell you, to go to 5-2 from 2-5.''
CENTER SHUFFLE
Patriots center David Andrews is out this week and remains in the concussion protocol after being injured late in last week's loss to Chicago by a blindside block following an interception. It will be the first start he's missed since 2020.
New England special assistant and offensive line coach Matt Patricia said backup James Ferentz will take his place. Ferentz has made seven career starts in various positions along the line during his five seasons in New England.
---
AP Sports Writer Kyle Hightower contributed.
---
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|27:33
|15:34
|1st Downs
|18
|10
|Rushing
|7
|0
|Passing
|9
|9
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-14
|3-9
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|258
|230
|Total Plays
|60
|36
|Avg Gain
|4.3
|6.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|116
|33
|Rush Attempts
|25
|11
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.6
|3.0
|Net Yards Passing
|142
|197
|Comp. - Att.
|21-30
|12-25
|Yards Per Pass
|4.1
|7.9
|Penalties - Yards
|5-49
|3-36
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|1-40.0
|3-45.7
|Return Yards
|55
|36
|Punts - Returns
|1-32
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-16
|2-36
|Int. - Returns
|2-7
|1-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-3 -33%
|1-2 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|142
|PASS YDS
|197
|
|
|116
|RUSH YDS
|33
|
|
|258
|TOTAL YDS
|230
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Jones 10 QB
13
FPTS
|M. Jones
|21/30
|177
|1
|1
|13
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Stevenson 38 RB
15
FPTS
|R. Stevenson
|10
|54
|0
|35
|15
|
D. Harris 37 RB
6
FPTS
|D. Harris
|11
|37
|0
|11
|6
|
M. Jones 10 QB
13
FPTS
|M. Jones
|4
|25
|0
|12
|13
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Stevenson 38 RB
15
FPTS
|R. Stevenson
|5
|5
|59
|0
|22
|15
|
J. Meyers 16 WR
19
FPTS
|J. Meyers
|10
|8
|56
|1
|16
|19
|
H. Henry 85 TE
3
FPTS
|H. Henry
|1
|1
|22
|0
|22
|3
|
D. Harris 37 RB
6
FPTS
|D. Harris
|2
|2
|15
|0
|8
|6
|
T. Thornton 11 WR
2
FPTS
|T. Thornton
|2
|1
|13
|0
|13
|2
|
J. Smith 81 TE
4
FPTS
|J. Smith
|4
|3
|10
|0
|7
|4
|
N. Agholor 15 WR
1
FPTS
|N. Agholor
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|
K. Bourne 84 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Bourne
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Parker 1 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Parker
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Peppers 3 FS
|J. Peppers
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Mills 2 CB
|J. Mills
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 13 CB
|J. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. McCourty 32 FS
|D. McCourty
|2-3
|0.0
|1
|0
|
D. Godchaux 92 NT
|D. Godchaux
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wise Jr. 91 DE
|D. Wise Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Wilson 30 LB
|M. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Uche 55 LB
|J. Uche
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Phillips 21 DB
|A. Phillips
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jones 25 CB
|M. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. McMillan 50 MLB
|R. McMillan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 31 CB
|J. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Judon 9 OLB
|M. Judon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tavai 48 LB
|J. Tavai
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bentley 8 OLB
|J. Bentley
|0-3
|0.0
|1
|0
|
M. Bryant 27 CB
|M. Bryant
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Folk 6 K
13
FPTS
|N. Folk
|4/4
|49
|1/1
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bailey 7 P
|J. Bailey
|1
|40.0
|1
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Smith 81 TE
4
FPTS
|J. Smith
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Jones 25 CB
0
FPTS
|M. Jones
|1
|32.0
|32
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
Z. Wilson 2 QB
9
FPTS
|Z. Wilson
|12/25
|197
|1
|2
|9
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Robinson 25 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Robinson
|3
|13
|0
|7
|1
|
M. Carter 32 RB
6
FPTS
|M. Carter
|5
|12
|0
|5
|6
|
T. Johnson 25 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Johnson
|2
|6
|0
|4
|0
|
Z. Wilson 2 QB
9
FPTS
|Z. Wilson
|1
|2
|0
|2
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
G. Wilson 17 WR
15
FPTS
|G. Wilson
|6
|5
|107
|0
|54
|15
|
T. Conklin 83 TE
16
FPTS
|T. Conklin
|6
|4
|61
|1
|27
|16
|
M. Carter 32 RB
6
FPTS
|M. Carter
|5
|3
|29
|0
|17
|6
|
E. Moore 8 WR
0
FPTS
|E. Moore
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Johnson 25 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Mims 11 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Mims
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Robinson 25 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Robinson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
B. Berrios 10 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Berrios
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
C. Mosley 57 ILB
|C. Mosley
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Carter II 30 CB
|M. Carter II
|5-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
D. Reed 4 CB
|D. Reed
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Williams 56 ILB
|Q. Williams
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Alexander 9 OLB
|K. Alexander
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Williams 95 DE
|Q. Williams
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
S. Gardner 1 CB
|S. Gardner
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Whitehead 3 FS
|J. Whitehead
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Shepherd 97 DE
|N. Shepherd
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Lawson 58 OLB
|C. Lawson
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Franklin-Myers 91 DE
|J. Franklin-Myers
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Martin 54 DE
|J. Martin
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|1
|
S. Rankins 98 NT
|S. Rankins
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Thomas 94 DE
|S. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Clemons 72 DE
|M. Clemons
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Joyner 29 SS
|L. Joyner
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Zuerlein 6 K
4
FPTS
|G. Zuerlein
|1/2
|28
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Mann 7 P
|B. Mann
|3
|45.7
|0
|67
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Berrios 10 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Berrios
|2
|18.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - NE 27(2:43 - 3rd) N.Folk 45 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Cardona - Holder-J.Bailey.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NE 27(2:49 - 3rd) M.Jones pass incomplete short left [Q.Williams].
|+2 YD
2 & 12 - NE 29(3:26 - 3rd) M.Jones pass short right to J.Meyers to NYJ 27 for 2 yards (M.Carter; J.Whitehead).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NE 27(3:49 - 3rd) R.Stevenson left guard to NYJ 29 for -2 yards (Qu.Williams).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 16 - NYJ 11(4:03 - 3rd) B.Mann punts 48 yards to NE 41 - Center-T.Hennessy. Ma.Jones to NYJ 27 for 32 yards (M.Clemons).
|+2 YD
3 & 18 - NYJ 9(4:43 - 3rd) T.Johnson up the middle to NYJ 11 for 2 yards (M.Wilson - M.Bryant).
|No Gain
2 & 18 - NYJ 9(4:52 - 3rd) Z.Wilson pass incomplete deep right.
|No Gain
1 & 18 - NYJ 9(4:58 - 3rd) Z.Wilson pass incomplete short right to J.Robinson (M.Judon).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NYJ 17(5:19 - 3rd) J.Robinson right guard to NYJ 18 for 1 yard (D.Godchaux). PENALTY on NYJ-N.Herbig - Offensive Holding - 8 yards - enforced at NYJ 17 - No Play.
|Kickoff
|(5:23 - 3rd) J.Bailey kicks 63 yards from NE 35 to NYJ 2. B.Berrios to NYJ 17 for 15 yards (B.Schooler).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 14 - NE 31(5:27 - 3rd) N.Folk 49 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Cardona - Holder-J.Bailey.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - NE 21(6:07 - 3rd) M.Jones sacked at NYJ 31 for -10 yards (Q.Williams).
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - NE 22(6:47 - 3rd) D.Harris left guard to NYJ 21 for 1 yard (K.Alexander).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NE 27(7:14 - 3rd) M.Jones pass short middle to J.Smith to NYJ 22 for 5 yards (C.Mosley).
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - NE 34(7:40 - 3rd) M.Jones pass short left to J.Meyers to NYJ 27 for 7 yards (C.Mosley).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NE 39(8:02 - 3rd) D.Harris up the middle to NYJ 34 for 5 yards (S.Rankins).
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - NE 44(8:24 - 3rd) D.Harris up the middle to NYJ 39 for 5 yards (J.Whitehead; C.Mosley).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NE 48(8:45 - 3rd) M.Jones pass short right to D.Harris to NYJ 44 for 8 yards (Qu.Williams).
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - NE 41(9:05 - 3rd) D.Harris up the middle to NE 48 for 7 yards (S.Thomas).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NE 35(9:29 - 3rd) M.Jones pass short left to J.Meyers to NE 41 for 6 yards (M.Carter).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 11 - NYJ 27(9:34 - 3rd) G.Zuerlein 45 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Left - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - NYJ 27(9:38 - 3rd) Z.Wilson pass incomplete short right to B.Berrios.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - NYJ 27(9:47 - 3rd) Z.Wilson pass incomplete deep left to T.Conklin.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 26(10:29 - 3rd) Mi.Carter left end to NE 27 for -1 yards (J.Peppers - J.Tavai).
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 47(10:58 - 3rd) Z.Wilson pass deep right to T.Conklin to NE 26 for 27 yards (D.McCourty; J.Bentley).
|+18 YD
2 & 6 - NYJ 29(11:26 - 3rd) Z.Wilson pass short middle to G.Wilson to NYJ 47 for 18 yards (D.McCourty).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(12:07 - 3rd) Mi.Carter left guard to NYJ 29 for 4 yards (D.Wise).
|Kickoff
|(12:07 - 3rd) J.Bailey kicks 65 yards from NE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:07 - 3rd) N.Folk extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Cardona - Holder-J.Bailey.
|+5 YD
4 & Goal - NE 5(12:12 - 3rd) M.Jones pass short right to J.Meyers for 5 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - NE 5(12:16 - 3rd) M.Jones pass incomplete short right to J.Meyers [Q.Williams].
|No Gain
2 & Goal - NE 5(13:03 - 3rd) M.Cannon reported in as eligible. R.Stevenson up the middle to NYJ 5 for no gain (K.Alexander; D.Reed).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NE 14(13:47 - 3rd) M.Jones pass short right to J.Meyers to NYJ 5 for 9 yards (D.Reed).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - NE 27(14:16 - 3rd) M.Jones pass short left to T.Thornton pushed ob at NYJ 14 for 13 yards (D.Reed).
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - NE 38(14:56 - 3rd) R.Stevenson up the middle pushed ob at NYJ 27 for 35 yards (C.Mosley).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Mann kicks 43 yards from NYJ 35 to NE 22. J.Smith to NE 38 for 16 yards (W.Parks).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 22 - NE 24(0:05 - 2nd) N.Folk 42 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Cardona - Holder-J.Bailey.
|-1 YD
3 & 21 - NE 23(0:08 - 2nd) M.Jones right guard to NYJ 24 for -1 yards.
|-1 YD
2 & 20 - NE 22(0:13 - 2nd) R.Stevenson left tackle to NYJ 23 for -1 yards (C.Lawson).
|No Gain
1 & 20 - NE 22(0:18 - 2nd) R.Stevenson left guard to NYJ 22 for no gain (Q.Williams).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NE 12(0:23 - 2nd) R.Stevenson right guard to NYJ 10 for 2 yards (C.Mosley). PENALTY on NE-C.Strange - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NYJ 12 - No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NE 25(0:37 - 2nd) M.Jones pass short left intended for T.Thornton INTERCEPTED by M.Carter at NYJ 16. M.Carter for 84 yards - TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on NYJ-J.Franklin-Myers - Roughing the Passer - 13 yards - enforced at NYJ 25 - No Play.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - NE 40(0:42 - 2nd) M.Jones pass short right to R.Stevenson pushed ob at NYJ 25 for 15 yards (J.Whitehead).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
3 & 2 - NYJ 43(0:48 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass short middle intended for T.Johnson INTERCEPTED by J.Bentley at NYJ 47. J.Bentley to NYJ 40 for 7 yards (T.Johnson - B.Berrios).
|No Gain
2 & 2 - NYJ 43(0:56 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass incomplete short left to G.Wilson.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 35(1:16 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass short left to Mi.Carter to NYJ 43 for 8 yards (Ma.Jones).
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - NYJ 25(1:21 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass short right to T.Conklin pushed ob at NYJ 35 for 10 yards (Jo.Jones).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 21(1:55 - 2nd) Mi.Carter right guard to NYJ 25 for 4 yards (J.Peppers - D.Godchaux).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 1 - NE 21(2:00 - 2nd) M.Jones pass incomplete short left to J.Meyers.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - NE 22(2:26 - 2nd) D.Harris up the middle to NYJ 21 for 1 yard (N.Shepherd).
|+13 YD
2 & 15 - NE 35(3:06 - 2nd) M.Jones pass short right to R.Stevenson to NYJ 22 for 13 yards (A.Gardner; L.Joyner).
|No Gain
1 & 15 - NE 35(3:11 - 2nd) M.Jones pass incomplete short left to T.Thornton.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NE 30(3:33 - 2nd) PENALTY on NE - Offensive Too Many Men on Field - 5 yards - enforced at NYJ 30 - No Play.
|+22 YD
2 & 6 - NE 48(4:00 - 2nd) M.Jones pass deep right to H.Henry to NYJ 30 for 22 yards (M.Carter).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NE 44(4:37 - 2nd) D.Harris up the middle to NE 48 for 4 yards (J.Franklin-Myers; Q.Williams).
|+7 YD
3 & 7 - NE 37(5:24 - 2nd) M.Jones pass short middle to J.Smith to NE 44 for 7 yards (M.Carter).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NE 37(5:28 - 2nd) M.Jones pass incomplete short middle to J.Smith (C.Mosley).
|+12 YD
1 & 19 - NE 25(5:48 - 2nd) M.Jones scrambles left end pushed ob at NE 37 for 12 yards (D.Reed).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NE 34(6:10 - 2nd) R.Stevenson left tackle to NE 43 for 9 yards (M.Clemons). PENALTY on NE-C.Strange - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NE 35.
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - NE 14(6:24 - 2nd) M.Jones scrambles left end to NE 19 for 5 yards (C.Mosley). PENALTY on NYJ-C.Mosley - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at NE 19.
|+7 YD
2 & 12 - NE 7(7:08 - 2nd) M.Jones pass short middle to D.Harris to NE 14 for 7 yards (C.Mosley).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NE 9(7:49 - 2nd) M.Jones pass short right to J.Meyers to NE 7 for -2 yards (A.Gardner).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - NYJ 33(8:00 - 2nd) B.Mann punts 67 yards to end zone - Center-T.Hennessy - Touchback. PENALTY on NE-P.Strong - Illegal Block Above the Waist - 11 yards - enforced at NE 20.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - NYJ 33(8:04 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass incomplete short right to E.Moore (D.Wise).
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - NYJ 31(8:49 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass short middle to G.Wilson to NYJ 33 for 2 yards (J.Peppers).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 24(9:24 - 2nd) J.Robinson left tackle to NYJ 31 for 7 yards (J.Bentley; A.Phillips).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
3 & 9 - NE 50(9:33 - 2nd) M.Jones pass deep left intended for K.Bourne INTERCEPTED by M.Carter (B.Huff) at NYJ 24. M.Carter to NYJ 24 for no gain (J.Meyers).
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - NE 49(10:11 - 2nd) D.Harris right tackle to 50 for 1 yard (J.Franklin-Myers).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 49(10:16 - 2nd) M.Cannon reported in as eligible. M.Jones pass incomplete short right.
|+22 YD
3 & 8 - NE 27(10:54 - 2nd) M.Jones pass short middle to R.Stevenson to NE 49 for 22 yards (J.Whitehead; K.Alexander).
|-2 YD
2 & 6 - NE 29(11:27 - 2nd) D.Harris left end pushed ob at NE 27 for -2 yards (K.Alexander).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NE 25(12:00 - 2nd) M.Jones pass short middle to R.Stevenson to NE 29 for 4 yards (K.Alexander).
|Kickoff
|(12:00 - 2nd) B.Mann kicks 65 yards from NYJ 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:00 - 2nd) G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann.
|+8 YD
3 & Goal - NYJ 8(12:04 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass short left to T.Conklin for 8 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - NYJ 8(12:52 - 2nd) Mi.Carter left end to NE 8 for no gain (A.Phillips).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 12(13:25 - 2nd) T.Johnson right guard to NE 8 for 4 yards (Ja.Jones).
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 42(13:52 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass short right to Mi.Carter to NE 25 for 17 yards (R.McMillan). PENALTY on NE-J.Peppers - Unnecessary Roughness - 13 yards - enforced at NE 25.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 48(14:14 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass short right to G.Wilson to NE 42 for 10 yards (Ja.Jones).
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(15:00 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass short middle to G.Wilson to NYJ 48 for 23 yards (D.McCourty; J.Peppers).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 2nd) J.Bailey kicks 65 yards from NE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 13 - NE 13(0:04 - 1st) N.Folk 31 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Cardona - Holder-J.Bailey.
|+5 YD
3 & 18 - NE 18(0:44 - 1st) R.Stevenson up the middle to NYJ 13 for 5 yards (Qu.Williams).
|-2 YD
2 & 16 - NE 16(1:25 - 1st) M.Jones pass short left to J.Smith to NYJ 18 for -2 yards (A.Gardner - S.Rankins).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - NE 8(2:07 - 1st) M.Jones sacked at NYJ 16 for -8 yards (N.Shepherd).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NE 19(2:41 - 1st) D.Harris right guard pushed ob at NYJ 8 for 11 yards (D.Reed).
|+9 YD
3 & 5 - NE 28(3:21 - 1st) M.Jones scrambles up the middle to NYJ 19 for 9 yards (C.Mosley).
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - NE 31(4:05 - 1st) M.Cannon reported in as eligible. R.Stevenson left guard to NYJ 28 for 3 yards (C.Mosley; C.Lawson).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NE 33(4:43 - 1st) M.Jones pass short left to N.Agholor to NYJ 31 for 2 yards (M.Carter).
|+13 YD
3 & 11 - NE 46(5:23 - 1st) M.Jones pass short right to J.Meyers ran ob at NYJ 33 for 13 yards (J.Whitehead).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - NE 46(5:29 - 1st) M.Jones pass incomplete short middle.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NE 45(5:48 - 1st) R.Stevenson left tackle to NYJ 46 for -1 yards (C.Mosley - Qu.Williams). Penalty on NE - Illegal Formation - declined.
|+16 YD
3 & 10 - NE 39(6:19 - 1st) M.Jones pass short left to J.Meyers to NYJ 45 for 16 yards (M.Carter).
|+5 YD
2 & 15 - NE 34(6:57 - 1st) M.Jones pass short left to R.Stevenson pushed ob at NE 39 for 5 yards (Q.Williams).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 39(7:39 - 1st) M.Jones sacked at NE 34 for -5 yards (J.Franklin-Myers).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - NE 25(8:14 - 1st) M.Cannon reported in as eligible. R.Stevenson left tackle to NE 39 for 14 yards (C.Mosley).
|Kickoff
|(8:14 - 1st) B.Mann kicks 65 yards from NYJ 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - NYJ 10(8:17 - 1st) G.Zuerlein 28 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - NYJ 10(8:23 - 1st) Z.Wilson pass incomplete short middle.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - NYJ 10(8:30 - 1st) Z.Wilson pass incomplete short middle to Mi.Carter (A.Phillips).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 12(9:14 - 1st) Z.Wilson left end to NE 10 for 2 yards (D.McCourty - J.Peppers).
|+54 YD
3 & 5 - NYJ 34(10:03 - 1st) Z.Wilson pass deep right to G.Wilson to NE 12 for 54 yards (J.Mills).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - NYJ 29(10:43 - 1st) J.Robinson left guard to NYJ 34 for 5 yards (D.Godchaux - M.Judon).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 29(10:47 - 1st) Z.Wilson pass incomplete short left to T.Conklin.
|+16 YD
3 & 5 - NYJ 13(11:23 - 1st) Z.Wilson pass short left to T.Conklin pushed ob at NYJ 29 for 16 yards (J.Mills - D.McCourty).
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - NYJ 9(11:59 - 1st) Z.Wilson pass short right to Mi.Carter pushed ob at NYJ 13 for 4 yards (J.Uche).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 8(12:43 - 1st) J.Robinson right tackle to NYJ 9 for 1 yard (J.Mills - D.Godchaux).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 13 - NE 48(12:49 - 1st) J.Bailey punts 40 yards to NYJ 8 - Center-J.Cardona - fair catch by B.Berrios.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - NE 46(13:23 - 1st) M.Jones sacked at NYJ 48 for -2 yards (C.Lawson).
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - NE 45(14:02 - 1st) D.Harris left guard to NYJ 46 for -1 yards (Qu.Williams).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 45(14:05 - 1st) M.Jones pass incomplete short left to D.Parker (D.Reed).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - NYJ 23(14:11 - 1st) B.Mann punts 22 yards to NYJ 45 - Center-T.Hennessy - out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NYJ 23(14:16 - 1st) Z.Wilson pass incomplete deep left to D.Mims.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - NYJ 23(14:19 - 1st) Z.Wilson pass incomplete short right to Mi.Carter.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 18(14:56 - 1st) Mi.Carter up the middle to NYJ 23 for 5 yards (D.Godchaux; J.Bentley).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Bailey kicks 68 yards from NE 35 to NYJ -3. B.Berrios to NYJ 18 for 21 yards (P.Strong - J.Bledsoe).
