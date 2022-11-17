|
|
|NYJ
|NE
Jets-Patriots Preview
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) Jets center Connor McGovern has played only three seasons in New York.
But he's spent his entire career in the AFC, more than long enough to know what it has taken for teams to succeed in the conference over the past two-plus decades.
''I think everybody in the AFC sees the Patriots as a team they have to go through, whether they have Tom Brady back there or Mac Jones or whoever is on their roster,'' McGovern said. ''No matter who's on their roster, they're a tough team to beat.''
New York found that out last month when it had its four-game win streak snapped in a 22-17 loss at home by what at the time was a sub-.500 Patriots team.
Three weeks later, the Jets (6-3) are still one of the NFL's hottest teams as they prepare for their second shot against the Patriots (5-4), who are above .500 for the first time this season.
And for the first time in a long time, the outcome of Sunday's rematch carries serious playoff implications for both sides.
New York is a half-game behind idle first-place Miami in the AFC East and would move into first with a victory over the Patriots. The Jets haven't been in that position 10 or more games into a season since 2010, when New England and New York were tied at 9-2.
There's just that pesky 13-game win streak the Patriots have against the Jets. New York hasn't beaten New England since Week 16 of the 2015 season, when the Jets won 26-20 in overtime at home.
''There's a lot at stake here,'' veteran Patriots special teamer Matt Slater said. ''These next coming games and in the back half of the season here, everybody's playing for something. Especially in our division. That rivalry is certainly renewed - not that it ever died.''
Still, Jets coach Robert Saleh is trying to keep his team's focus on the game ahead and not the scenarios that could play out in the only division that features all four teams with winning records.
''We've got a good opportunity, obviously, over the next eight games to do something,'' he said. ''We all still have to play one another. We all still have to play a lot of really good football teams, and obviously this game coming up is the most important game.''
ZACH'S BOUNCEBACK
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson had his worst outing of the season in the last game against the Patriots, throwing three interceptions and looking out of sorts against Bill Belichick's defense.
A lot of the focus Sunday will be on how Wilson handles things this time around. Wilson, who threw for a career-high 355 yards against New England, is 5-1 as the starter this year and has thrown no interceptions in four of those wins.
''Extreme, extreme confidence and everybody feels that way,'' receiver Braxton Berrios said of the Jets' belief in Wilson. ''There's absolutely no flinching in that with anybody in this building. And that's not an exaggeration.''
NO TIPS
It hasn't cost the Patriots a victory, but Belichick acknowledged there have been instances when it seemed like both Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard and Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley saw something that tipped them to the offensive plays New England was calling.
In Mosley's case, Belichick said it looked like he was on the play so fast it was ''almost heard the play in the huddle.''
Preventing that from happening again was a point of emphasis this week.
''That's what good defensive players do. They anticipate things and they are able to sometimes get a read on what they think is going to happen,'' Belichick said. ''They're not always right but sometimes they are, and they can certainly make you look bad offensively but as an offense, you always want to be balanced and then try not to give things away. ... So, that's kind of the game within the game there.''
MORE MOORE?
Elijah Moore has been a forgotten man in the Jets' offense, getting no catches in the past three games after requesting a trade because of his lack of opportunities.
But more chances might be coming with the second-year receiver expected to see increased snaps in the slot.
''I know it's been a big deal over the bye week,'' Saleh said. ''He's not making an official move to the slot. It's just a lot more opportunities in the slot. So, just trying to utilize him to put him in the best positions to be successful.''
Moore, who had 43 catches as a rookie, has 16 in eight games this year.
MR. ROBINSON GOES TO FOXBOROUGH
Jets running back James Robinson played sparingly in his debut with New York against the Patriots after being acquired earlier that week from Jacksonville.
After just five carries for 17 yards in the Jets' 22-17 loss, Robinson feels more comfortable in New York's offense while complementing Michael Carter in the backfield. The two were major contributors on the winning drive the following week against Buffalo.
''I feel a little bit better, especially after the bye week,'' Robinson said. ''I didn't like it at all as the trade just happened out of nowhere. I had to pack up at night and leave the next morning at around 6.''
Robinson should help make up for the loss of rookie Breece Hall, who tore an ACL - prompting the Jets to make the move for the veteran.
---
AP Pro Football Writer Dennis Waszak Jr. contributed to this report.
---
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|11:37
|18:23
|1st Downs
|4
|7
|Rushing
|1
|3
|Passing
|2
|4
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-6
|4-9
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|101
|151
|Total Plays
|23
|32
|Avg Gain
|4.4
|4.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|36
|55
|Rush Attempts
|12
|14
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.0
|3.9
|Net Yards Passing
|65
|96
|Comp. - Att.
|5-11
|12-15
|Yards Per Pass
|5.9
|5.3
|Penalties - Yards
|3-15
|5-30
|Touchdowns
|0
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-38.7
|3-47.0
|Return Yards
|30
|15
|Punts - Returns
|1-9
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-21
|1-15
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|0-2 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|65
|PASS YDS
|96
|
|
|36
|RUSH YDS
|55
|
|
|101
|TOTAL YDS
|151
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
Z. Wilson 2 QB
4
FPTS
|Z. Wilson
|5/11
|65
|0
|0
|4
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
Z. Wilson 2 QB
4
FPTS
|Z. Wilson
|3
|26
|0
|14
|4
|
M. Carter 32 RB
0
FPTS
|M. Carter
|4
|7
|0
|3
|0
|
J. Robinson 23 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Robinson
|3
|3
|0
|3
|0
|
T. Johnson 25 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Johnson
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Mims 11 WR
4
FPTS
|D. Mims
|2
|1
|34
|0
|34
|4
|
E. Moore 8 WR
3
FPTS
|E. Moore
|3
|2
|17
|0
|13
|3
|
T. Conklin 83 TE
1
FPTS
|T. Conklin
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
G. Wilson 17 WR
1
FPTS
|G. Wilson
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
M. Carter 32 RB
0
FPTS
|M. Carter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Carter II 30 CB
|M. Carter II
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Mosley 57 ILB
|C. Mosley
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Lawson 58 DE
|C. Lawson
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Reed 4 CB
|D. Reed
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Alexander 9 OLB
|K. Alexander
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Whitehead 3 FS
|J. Whitehead
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Williams 95 DT
|Q. Williams
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. Clemons 72 DE
|M. Clemons
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Gardner 1 CB
|S. Gardner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Joyner 29 SS
|L. Joyner
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Williams 56 ILB
|Q. Williams
|1-4
|0.5
|0
|0
|
J. Franklin-Myers 91 DE
|J. Franklin-Myers
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Zuerlein 6 K
3
FPTS
|G. Zuerlein
|1/1
|45
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Mann 7 P
|B. Mann
|3
|38.7
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Berrios 10 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Berrios
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Berrios 10 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Berrios
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Jones 10 QB
4
FPTS
|M. Jones
|12/15
|120
|0
|0
|4
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Harris 37 RB
3
FPTS
|D. Harris
|5
|32
|0
|22
|3
|
R. Stevenson 38 RB
8
FPTS
|R. Stevenson
|7
|16
|0
|5
|8
|
J. Smith 81 TE
6
FPTS
|J. Smith
|1
|5
|0
|5
|6
|
M. Jones 10 QB
4
FPTS
|M. Jones
|1
|2
|0
|2
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Smith 81 TE
6
FPTS
|J. Smith
|3
|3
|37
|0
|26
|6
|
R. Stevenson 38 RB
8
FPTS
|R. Stevenson
|4
|4
|34
|0
|18
|8
|
J. Meyers 16 WR
4
FPTS
|J. Meyers
|3
|2
|24
|0
|13
|4
|
D. Parker 1 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Parker
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|2
|
K. Bourne 84 WR
1
FPTS
|K. Bourne
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
N. Agholor 15 WR
1
FPTS
|N. Agholor
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|
T. Thornton 11 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Thornton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Bentley 8 OLB
|J. Bentley
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. McMillan 50 MLB
|R. McMillan
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 13 CB
|J. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Judon 9 OLB
|M. Judon
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wise Jr. 91 DE
|D. Wise Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Phillips 21 SS
|A. Phillips
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Peppers 3 FS
|J. Peppers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tavai 48 MLB
|J. Tavai
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Godchaux 92 NT
|D. Godchaux
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Bryant 27 CB
|M. Bryant
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Dugger 23 SS
|K. Dugger
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Folk 6 K
3
FPTS
|N. Folk
|1/2
|24
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Palardy 5 P
|M. Palardy
|3
|47.0
|0
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Smith 81 TE
6
FPTS
|J. Smith
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - NE 20(0:29 - 2nd) M.Palardy punts 47 yards to NYJ 33 - Center-J.Cardona. B.Berrios pushed ob at NYJ 42 for 9 yards (M.Slater).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - NE 20(0:34 - 2nd) R.Stevenson left guard to NE 20 for no gain (C.Lawson - Qu.Williams).
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - NE 17(0:40 - 2nd) M.Jones pass short left to R.Stevenson to NE 20 for 3 yards (C.Lawson; Qu.Williams).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NE 14(0:45 - 2nd) R.Stevenson right guard to NE 17 for 3 yards (M.Carter; Q.Williams).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - NYJ 43(0:56 - 2nd) B.Mann punts 29 yards to NE 14 - Center-T.Hennessy - downed by NYJ-J.Hardee.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - NYJ 43(1:01 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass incomplete short middle to T.Conklin.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - NYJ 47(1:46 - 2nd) T.Johnson left end to NE 43 for 4 yards (R.McMillan - J.Peppers).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 49(1:55 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass short left to E.Moore ran ob at NE 47 for 4 yards.
|+13 YD
3 & 8 - NYJ 36(2:00 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass short right to E.Moore ran ob at NYJ 49 for 13 yards.
|-1 YD
2 & 7 - NYJ 37(2:08 - 2nd) J.Robinson left end ran ob at NYJ 36 for -1 yards (R.McMillan).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 34(2:49 - 2nd) J.Robinson right guard to NYJ 37 for 3 yards (J.Bentley).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 21 - NE 26(2:55 - 2nd) N.Folk 44 yard field goal is No Good - Hit Crossbar - Center-J.Cardona - Holder-M.Palardy.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - NE 17(3:36 - 2nd) M.Jones sacked at NYJ 26 for -9 yards (C.Lawson).
|Penalty
3 & Goal - NE 7(4:05 - 2nd) M.Jones scrambles right tackle to NYJ 4 for 3 yards (M.Carter). PENALTY on NE-Y.Cajuste - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NYJ 7 - No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - NE 12(4:48 - 2nd) R.Stevenson right tackle to NYJ 7 for 5 yards (A.Gardner).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NE 15(5:29 - 2nd) R.Stevenson left guard to NYJ 12 for 3 yards (C.Mosley).
|+18 YD
3 & 16 - NE 33(6:16 - 2nd) M.Jones pass short right to R.Stevenson to NYJ 15 for 18 yards (M.Carter).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - NE 25(6:58 - 2nd) M.Jones sacked at NYJ 33 for -8 yards (Q.Williams).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NE 27(7:28 - 2nd) R.Stevenson right guard to NYJ 25 for 2 yards (Qu.Williams).
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - NE 47(8:04 - 2nd) M.Jones pass short right to J.Smith to NYJ 27 for 26 yards (K.Alexander).
|+13 YD
3 & 6 - NE 34(8:47 - 2nd) M.Jones pass short middle to J.Meyers to NE 47 for 13 yards (M.Carter).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - NE 34(8:55 - 2nd) M.Jones pass incomplete deep left to N.Agholor.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NE 30(9:32 - 2nd) M.Jones pass short right to J.Smith to NE 34 for 4 yards (J.Whitehead).
|Kickoff
|(9:38 - 2nd) B.Mann kicks 50 yards from NYJ 35 to NE 15. J.Smith to NE 30 for 15 yards (M.Clemons).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 12 - NYJ 27(9:42 - 2nd) G.Zuerlein 45 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann.
|Penalty
4 & 7 - NYJ 22(9:57 - 2nd) PENALTY on NYJ - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at NE 22 - No Play.
|-4 YD
3 & 3 - NYJ 18(10:42 - 2nd) T.Johnson left guard to NE 22 for -4 yards (D.Wise - M.Bryant).
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - NYJ 24(11:23 - 2nd) Z.Wilson scrambles left end ran ob at NE 18 for 6 yards (J.Bentley).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(12:06 - 2nd) Mi.Carter left guard to NE 24 for 1 yard (J.Bentley - D.Wise).
|+34 YD
3 & 7 - NYJ 41(12:53 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass deep left to D.Mims to NE 25 for 34 yards (A.Phillips).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NYJ 41(12:59 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass incomplete deep right to G.Wilson [L.Guy].
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 38(13:44 - 2nd) Mi.Carter left guard to NYJ 41 for 3 yards (K.Dugger; J.Tavai).
|Penalty
3 & 4 - NYJ 33(14:06 - 2nd) PENALTY on NE-M.Judon - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at NYJ 33 - No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - NYJ 27(14:48 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass short left to G.Wilson pushed ob at NYJ 33 for 6 yards (Ja.Jones).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 27(14:52 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass incomplete short right to Mi.Carter (D.Wise).
|Kickoff
|(14:57 - 2nd) N.Folk kicks 59 yards from NE 35 to NYJ 6. B.Berrios to NYJ 27 for 21 yards (B.Schooler).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 1 - NE 6(15:00 - 2nd) N.Folk 24 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Cardona - Holder-M.Palardy. NE 6-Folk 53rd consecutive FG under 40 yds (NFL record is 70 - Tucker).
|+8 YD
3 & 9 - NE 14(0:48 - 1st) M.Jones pass short left to K.Bourne to NYJ 6 for 8 yards (C.Mosley).
|+6 YD
2 & 15 - NE 20(1:19 - 1st) M.Jones pass short right to R.Stevenson to NYJ 14 for 6 yards (M.Carter).
|No Gain
1 & 15 - NE 20(1:24 - 1st) M.Jones pass incomplete short middle to J.Meyers.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NE 15(1:43 - 1st) R.Stevenson right tackle to NYJ 10 for 5 yards (Q.Williams). PENALTY on NE - Illegal Formation - 5 yards - enforced at NYJ 15 - No Play.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - NE 20(2:21 - 1st) J.Smith left end to NYJ 19 for 1 yard. FUMBLES - and recovers at NYJ 15. J.Smith to NYJ 15 for no gain (D.Reed).
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - NE 27(2:58 - 1st) M.Jones pass short left to R.Stevenson to NYJ 20 for 7 yards (C.Mosley - L.Joyner). NE-D.Andrews was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NE 29(3:32 - 1st) R.Stevenson left guard to NYJ 27 for 2 yards (Q.Williams).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - NE 31(4:12 - 1st) M.Jones up the middle to NYJ 29 for 2 yards (M.Clemons).
|+10 YD
2 & 11 - NE 41(4:41 - 1st) M.Jones pass short left to D.Parker to NYJ 31 for 10 yards (D.Reed).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NE 40(5:21 - 1st) D.Harris up the middle to NYJ 41 for -1 yards (J.Whitehead).
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - NE 49(6:00 - 1st) M.Jones pass short right to J.Meyers to NYJ 40 for 11 yards (K.Alexander).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NE 47(6:30 - 1st) D.Harris left guard to NE 49 for 2 yards (M.Clemons).
|+22 YD
2 & 5 - NE 25(7:07 - 1st) D.Harris up the middle to NE 47 for 22 yards (L.Joyner - Qu.Williams). NYJ-Qu.Williams was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NE 20(7:43 - 1st) D.Harris right guard to NE 25 for 5 yards (C.Mosley; L.Joyner).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - NYJ 36(7:52 - 1st) B.Mann punts 44 yards to NE 20 - Center-T.Hennessy - downed by NYJ-J.Hardee.
|Penalty
4 & 12 - NYJ 31(7:59 - 1st) B.Mann punts 18 yards to NYJ 49 - Center-T.Hennessy - out of bounds. PENALTY on NE-R.McMillan - Running Into the Kicker - 5 yards - enforced at NYJ 31 - No Play.
|Penalty
4 & 7 - NYJ 36(8:08 - 1st) B.Mann punts 47 yards to NE 17 - Center-T.Hennessy. Ma.Jones to NE 19 for 2 yards (J.Sherwood). PENALTY on NYJ-J.Sherwood - Ineligible Downfield Kick - 5 yards - enforced at NYJ 36 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - NYJ 36(8:12 - 1st) Z.Wilson pass incomplete short right to E.Moore.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - NYJ 33(8:50 - 1st) Mi.Carter left guard to NYJ 36 for 3 yards (D.Godchaux; J.Bentley).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 33(8:54 - 1st) Z.Wilson pass incomplete short middle to D.Mims.
|+14 YD
2 & 14 - NYJ 19(9:09 - 1st) Z.Wilson scrambles left end pushed ob at NYJ 32 for 13 yards (J.Bentley). New York Jets challenged the short of the line to gain ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) Z.Wilson scrambles left end pushed ob at NYJ 33 for 14 yards (J.Bentley).
|Penalty
2 & 9 - NYJ 24(9:31 - 1st) PENALTY on NYJ-C.Ogbuehi - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at NYJ 24 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 23(10:11 - 1st) J.Robinson right tackle to NYJ 24 for 1 yard (D.Godchaux; M.Judon).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - NE 29(10:19 - 1st) M.Palardy punts 48 yards to NYJ 23 - Center-J.Cardona - fair catch by B.Berrios.
|Penalty
4 & 2 - NE 34(10:19 - 1st) PENALTY on NE-J.Cardona - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at NE 34 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - NE 34(10:24 - 1st) M.Jones pass incomplete short left to T.Thornton (A.Gardner).
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - NE 27(11:04 - 1st) M.Jones pass short left to J.Smith to NE 34 for 7 yards (D.Reed).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NE 26(11:40 - 1st) R.Stevenson up the middle to NE 27 for 1 yard (M.Carter).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - NYJ 31(11:48 - 1st) B.Mann punts 43 yards to NE 26 - Center-T.Hennessy - fair catch by Ma.Jones.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - NYJ 31(11:52 - 1st) Z.Wilson pass incomplete short left. thrown away from outside the pocket
|No Gain
2 & 4 - NYJ 31(12:34 - 1st) Mi.Carter left guard to NYJ 31 for no gain (J.Bentley - M.Judon).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(13:07 - 1st) Z.Wilson scrambles right end pushed ob at NYJ 31 for 6 yards (M.Judon).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - NE 29(13:15 - 1st) M.Palardy punts 46 yards to NYJ 25 - Center-J.Cardona - fair catch by B.Berrios.
|+7 YD
3 & 13 - NE 22(13:44 - 1st) M.Jones pass short middle to N.Agholor to NE 29 for 7 yards (C.Mosley).
|+4 YD
2 & 17 - NE 18(14:26 - 1st) D.Harris left guard to NE 22 for 4 yards (C.Lawson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 25(15:00 - 1st) M.Jones sacked at NE 18 for -7 yards (sack split by J.Franklin-Myers and Qu.Williams).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Mann kicks 65 yards from NYJ 35 to end zone - Touchback. start delayed due to technical difficulties
-
CAR
BAL
0
3
3rd 12:14 FOX
-
CHI
ATL
17
17
2nd 0:00 FOX
-
CLE
BUF
10
13
2nd 0:00 CBS
-
DET
NYG
17
6
2nd 0:00 FOX
-
LAR
NO
14
10
3rd 12:32 FOX
-
NYJ
NE
3
3
2nd 0:00 CBS
-
PHI
IND
3
13
3rd 13:14 CBS
-
WAS
HOU
20
0
3rd 15:00 FOX
-
LV
DEN
0
041.5 O/U
-2.5
Sun 4:05pm FOX
-
CIN
PIT
0
039.5 O/U
+3.5
Sun 4:25pm CBS
-
DAL
MIN
0
048.5 O/U
+2
Sun 4:25pm CBS
-
KC
LAC
0
052.5 O/U
+5.5
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
SF
ARI
0
043 O/U
+8
Mon 8:15pm ESPN
-
TEN
GB
27
17
Final AMZN