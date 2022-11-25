|
|
|DEN
|CAR
Broncos-Panthers Preview
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) The Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers both made a concerted effort during the offseason to upgrade the quarterback position.
But with the NFL season entering the stretch run, neither team has much to show for it.
Russell Wilson has struggled to mesh with the Broncos (3-7) entering Sunday's game at Carolina after being acquired in an offseason trade with the Seattle Seahawks. Likewise, 2018 No. 1 draft pick Baker Mayfield has been a flop with the Panthers (3-8) since coming over from the Cleveland Browns, prompting interim head coach Steve Wilks to bench him this week for Sam Darnold.
''It's a crazy business,'' Darnold said of getting his first start of the season after being sidelined for most of the year with a high ankle sprain. ''But we're focused on the task at hand right now.''
Mayfield was 1-5 as the team's starter and Wilks is not only looking for a spark on offense, but also another chance to evaluate Darnold before he becomes an unrestricted free agent next spring. Darnold was 4-7 as Carolina's starting QB last year.
''The skill set is there,'' Wilks said of Darnold. ''I wanted to give him that opportunity to see what he could go out and do.''
The Broncos will be keeping Wilson, for sure.
Denver is last in the league in scoring and tied with Las Vegas for last place in the AFC West after losing six games by six points or less, including a 22-16 overtime defeat to the Raiders last week.
Wilson said the Broncos still have a ''relentless buy in'' from players and he remains optimistic the team can turn things around this season.
''The part that we keep hanging our hat on is that we have been in every single one of these games and we feel like we should have won every single one of them,'' Wilson said. ''As disappointing as that is, we are where we are. We have to respond and get better.''
BACKFIELD BLUES
The Broncos have a new running back rotation with the release of Melvin Gordon after his fifth fumble of the season last week that contributed to a loss to the Raiders.
Latavius Murray, plucked from the Saints' practice squad last month, leads the new backfield that includes fellow veterans Marlon Mack and Devine Ozigbo.
Although Gordon wasn't popular with the fan base after fumbling 12 times in 2 1/2 seasons in Denver, his waiver Monday impacted the locker room.
''Yeah, everybody was sad,'' wide receiver Courtland Sutton said.
Murray ran for 49 yards on 17 carries last week against Las Vegas and has scored a rushing touchdown in three of the last four games.
HINTON HOMECOMING
North Carolina native Kendall Hinton is excelling in a bigger role with the Broncos and on Sunday the third-year wide receiver gets to play in his home state.
''A lot of people haven't been able to see me play,'' said the Wake Forest graduate, ''so it'll be exciting to do what I love in front of the people I love.''
The Demon Deacons played at the Panthers stadium in 2017, but Hinton was hurt and didn't play.
''This will be the first time I step on the (Panthers') field,'' said Hinton, who was back on the Broncos' practice squad in 2020 when the Broncos visited Charlotte two weeks after he was Denver's emergency quarterback in his NFL debut.
BACK TO THE RUN
The Panthers averaged 146.2 yards per game on the ground in their previous four games under Wilks before the Ravens slammed the door on D'Onta Foreman and company this past week, limiting Carolina to 36 yards on 17 carries.
But don't expect the Panthers to go away from the run anytime soon, especially with Darnold just getting his feet wet.
''We have to be better at the run game and I kind of put that on me,'' Foreman said. ''I feel like when we run the ball well, we are able to stay on the field. When we don't run the ball well, we get off the field earlier than we want to.''
STEP UP STARS
Wilks challenged his ''star players'' to step up and make plays and help change the culture of losing.
''One of the messages that I talked about this morning in the team meeting (is) our star players got to play like stars,'' Wilks said. ''They need to step up. So across the board, on both sides of the ball, they need to play. And if you're a first or second-round draft pick, you're that for a reason. If we brought you in as a free agent, you're a star player. Go play.''
A loss Sunday would clinch a fifth straight losing season for Carolina.
THIRD-QUARTER BLUES
Denver has scored just 34 points in the third quarter, by far the lowest in the league. No other team has scored fewer than 57.
''Our third quarters are a big part of why we are where we are,'' Wilson said. ''It has slowed us down tremendously and that is something I am really focused on.''
---
AP Sports Writer Arnie Stapleton in Denver contributed to this report.
---
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|7:44
|10:52
|1st Downs
|2
|6
|Rushing
|2
|2
|Passing
|0
|4
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|0-3
|0-3
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|42
|92
|Total Plays
|14
|18
|Avg Gain
|3.0
|5.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|43
|38
|Rush Attempts
|8
|10
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.4
|3.8
|Net Yards Passing
|-1
|54
|Comp. - Att.
|4-5
|5-8
|Yards Per Pass
|-0.2
|6.8
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|1-10
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-51.0
|2-44.0
|Return Yards
|0
|29
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-29
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|1-1 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|-1
|PASS YDS
|54
|
|
|43
|RUSH YDS
|38
|
|
|42
|TOTAL YDS
|92
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
R. Wilson 3 QB
0
FPTS
|R. Wilson
|4/5
|10
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
L. Murray 28 RB
2
FPTS
|L. Murray
|6
|29
|0
|11
|2
|
K. Hinton 9 WR
5
FPTS
|K. Hinton
|1
|13
|0
|13
|5
|
M. Washington 12 WR
1
FPTS
|M. Washington
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Hinton 9 WR
5
FPTS
|K. Hinton
|3
|3
|13
|0
|7
|5
|
B. Johnson 89 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Washington 12 WR
1
FPTS
|M. Washington
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Jones 97 NT
|D. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Williams 99 DE
|D. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Singleton 49 ILB
|A. Singleton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Surtain II 2 CB
|P. Surtain II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 93 DE
|D. Jones
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Simmons 31 FS
|J. Simmons
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Bassey 34 DB
|E. Bassey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Locke 37 DB
|P. Locke
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Mathis 27 CB
|D. Mathis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Cooper 53 OLB
|J. Cooper
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Henningsen 91 DT
|M. Henningsen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Uwazurike 96 DT
|E. Uwazurike
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jewell 47 ILB
|J. Jewell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Jackson 22 SS
|K. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Waitman 17 P
|C. Waitman
|3
|51.0
|0
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
S. Darnold 14 QB
8
FPTS
|S. Darnold
|5/8
|54
|1
|0
|8
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Foreman 33 RB
3
FPTS
|D. Foreman
|6
|31
|0
|15
|3
|
C. Hubbard 30 RB
0
FPTS
|C. Hubbard
|2
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
L. Shenault Jr. 15 WR
0
FPTS
|L. Shenault Jr.
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
S. Chandler 34 SAF
0
FPTS
|S. Chandler
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Moore 2 WR
11
FPTS
|D. Moore
|3
|2
|31
|1
|26
|11
|
I. Thomas 80 TE
4
FPTS
|I. Thomas
|2
|2
|21
|0
|15
|4
|
T. Tremble 82 TE
1
FPTS
|T. Tremble
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|
R. Blackshear 20 RB
0
FPTS
|R. Blackshear
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
F. Luvu 49 OLB
|F. Luvu
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Henderson 24 CB
|C. Henderson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Franklin 42 SAF
|S. Franklin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Burns 53 DE
|B. Burns
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
X. Woods 25 SS
|X. Woods
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Chinn 21 FS
|J. Chinn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Brown 95 DT
|D. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Horn 8 CB
|J. Horn
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Smith 40 LB
|B. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Pineiro 4 K
1
FPTS
|E. Pineiro
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Hekker 10 P
|J. Hekker
|2
|44.0
|2
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Blackshear 20 RB
0
FPTS
|R. Blackshear
|3
|9.7
|21
|0
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - DEN 7(11:24 - 2nd) M.Washington right end pushed ob at CAR 6 for 1 yard (J.Horn).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 14(12:04 - 2nd) L.Murray left end to CAR 7 for 7 yards (F.Luvu).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 27(12:46 - 2nd) K.Hinton left end pushed ob at CAR 14 for 13 yards (S.Franklin).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 15 - DEN 38(12:56 - 2nd) C.Waitman punts 37 yards to CAR 25 - Center-J.Bobenmoyer. R.Blackshear MUFFS catch - RECOVERED by DEN-D.Turner-Yell at CAR 27.
|+5 YD
3 & 20 - DEN 33(13:36 - 2nd) L.Murray up the middle to DEN 38 for 5 yards (F.Luvu).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - DEN 44(14:21 - 2nd) R.Wilson sacked at DEN 33 for -11 yards (B.Burns).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 43(15:00 - 2nd) L.Murray left tackle to DEN 44 for 1 yard (B.Smith).
|+11 YD
2 & 3 - DEN 32(0:07 - 1st) L.Murray up the middle to DEN 43 for 11 yards (X.Woods - J.Horn).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 25(0:30 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short right to K.Hinton to DEN 32 for 7 yards (C.Henderson).
|Kickoff
|(0:30 - 1st) E.Pineiro kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:30 - 1st) E.Pineiro extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Jansen - Holder-J.Hekker.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - CAR 5(0:36 - 1st) S.Darnold pass short left to D.Moore for 5 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - CAR 7(1:17 - 1st) C.Mays reported in as eligible. D.Foreman right guard to DEN 5 for 2 yards (E.Uwazurike; J.Jewell).
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - CAR 13(2:02 - 1st) S.Darnold pass short right to I.Thomas to DEN 7 for 6 yards (P.Locke).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 17(2:44 - 1st) D.Foreman left guard to DEN 13 for 4 yards (D.Jones; E.Uwazurike).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 32(3:24 - 1st) D.Foreman up the middle to DEN 17 for 15 yards (E.Bassey).
|+26 YD
2 & 8 - CAR 42(4:03 - 1st) S.Darnold pass deep right to D.Moore pushed ob at DEN 32 for 26 yards (D.Mathis).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 40(4:47 - 1st) S.Darnold pass short right to T.Tremble to CAR 42 for 2 yards (A.Singleton).
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - CAR 38(5:31 - 1st) S.Chandler up the middle to CAR 40 for 2 yards (J.Cooper).
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - CAR 37(6:09 - 1st) C.Hubbard left end to CAR 38 for 1 yard (P.Surtain).
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - CAR 31(6:49 - 1st) D.Foreman up the middle to CAR 37 for 6 yards (D.Jones).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 29(7:30 - 1st) C.Erving reported in as eligible. L.Shenault left tackle to CAR 31 for 2 yards (K.Jackson; M.Henningsen).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - DEN 21(7:42 - 1st) C.Waitman punts 58 yards to CAR 21 - Center-J.Bobenmoyer. R.Blackshear to CAR 29 for 8 yards (P.Locke - J.Bobenmoyer).
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - DEN 19(8:19 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short right to K.Hinton to DEN 21 for 2 yards (J.Chinn).
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - DEN 15(9:04 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short left to K.Hinton to DEN 19 for 4 yards (C.Henderson).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 12(9:33 - 1st) L.Murray up the middle to DEN 15 for 3 yards (D.Brown).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 18 - CAR 49(9:40 - 1st) J.Hekker punts 37 yards to DEN 12 - Center-J.Jansen - fair catch by M.Washington.
|No Gain
3 & 18 - CAR 49(9:48 - 1st) S.Darnold pass incomplete deep right.
|+2 YD
2 & 20 - CAR 49(10:31 - 1st) C.Hubbard left guard to DEN 49 for 2 yards (Dj.Jones).
|No Gain
1 & 20 - CAR 49(10:35 - 1st) S.Darnold pass incomplete short left to R.Blackshear.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CAR 41(11:05 - 1st) C.Mays reported in as eligible. D.Foreman left guard to DEN 41 for no gain (A.Singleton). PENALTY on CAR-B.Christensen - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at DEN 41 - No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - DEN 4(11:19 - 1st) C.Waitman punts 58 yards to CAR 38 - Center-J.Bobenmoyer. R.Blackshear to DEN 41 for 21 yards (A.Singleton; P.Locke).
|No Gain
3 & 11 - DEN 4(11:23 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right to B.Johnson (M.Haynes).
|+2 YD
2 & 13 - DEN 2(12:01 - 1st) L.Murray right guard to DEN 4 for 2 yards (F.Luvu).
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 5(12:40 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short right to M.Washington to DEN 2 for -3 yards (S.Franklin).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - CAR 44(12:49 - 1st) J.Hekker punts 51 yards to DEN 5 - Center-J.Jansen - downed by CAR-R.Blackshear.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - CAR 44(12:56 - 1st) S.Darnold pass incomplete deep left to D.Moore.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - CAR 41(13:41 - 1st) D.Foreman left tackle to CAR 44 for 3 yards (Dj.Jones).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 40(14:20 - 1st) C.Erving reported in as eligible. D.Foreman up the middle to CAR 41 for 1 yard (D.Williams).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 25(15:00 - 1st) C.Mays reported in as eligible. S.Darnold pass short right to I.Thomas to CAR 40 for 15 yards (J.Simmons).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
