The 2021 NFL Draft concluded on Saturday, and it was likely the most important day of the weekend. There was plenty of talent taken in the final four rounds of the draft, and with that came even more shocking decisions. Just like we did after Round 1 and following Rounds 2 & 3, we are going to take a look at some of the biggest surprises that took place on the final day of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Ravens draft a 'Pat Ricard' with Pat Ricard on the roster

I love Ben Mason, but taking a fullback in the fifth round is pretty surprising. That's not the reason this pick is on the list, however. Mason, out of Michigan, is an extremely tough and versatile fullback who also played a little bit on the defensive line. You know who that sounds like? Patrick Ricard of the Ravens. That's right, the Ravens now have two "Ricards" on roster.

"I love the way he plays," Mason said of Ricard on Saturday, via Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. "He's physical and he moves people off the ball. I look forward to learning from him."

Mason is an intriguing player, but was probably drafted a bit high (184th overall) and went to a team that already has a Pro Bowl version of him on the roster. Don't get me wrong, I like the player, but it will be interesting to see what John Harbaugh's plan is for him.

Kicker taken in the fifth round

Kicker was a need the Cincinnati Bengals could have addressed in the draft, but maybe five picks into the fifth round was a bit early! Either way, Evan McPherson out of Florida is the best kicker in this class, and made 17 of 22 field goals in 2020. Overall, he missed just one extra point in 150 attempts in three seasons, and converted on 85 percent of his field-goal attempts during his time as a Gator. CBS Sports NFL Draft writer Chris Trapasso gave the pick a "C" grade, which was the lowest grade he gave to any Bengals draft pick, as Zac Taylor and Co. have put together a pretty impressive 2021 class. McPherson has potential to be a good kicker in this league, but maybe the Bengals could have selected him in the sixth round or later.

The fall of Trey Smith

Smith was considered a top interior offensive lineman entering the 2021 NFL Draft. Pundits tabbed the Tennessee product as a third-round guy, maybe fourth round. Instead, he went to the Kansas City Chiefs at the very end of the sixth round at No. 226 overall.

A reason why Smith may have been taken off of draft boards was because of a health issue he experienced during his sophomore season in 2018. After starting the first seven games, he was shut down due to blood clots in his lungs. Sounds serious right? It was definitely a career-threatening issue, but treatment allowed him to return in 2019. That season, Smith earned All-SEC First Team honors after not allowing a sack all year, won the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award as well as the inaugural Fritz Pollard Trophy, which is given to the collegiate player who has exemplified extraordinary courage, community values and exceptional performance on the field, according to Tennessee's official website. Smith was again one of the lone bright spots for the Vols during their 2020 campaign. He earned second-team All-America status and was named First Team All-SEC for the second-straight season. It appeared he had the health issues under control.

Smith was seen as the No. 14 offensive line prospect in this class according to CBS Sports. Even with the previous blood clot issues, he was expected to be drafted early in Day 3. It looks like the Chiefs may have gotten another steal.

49ers draft another running back

Teams will usually wait in the draft to take a running back, but the 49ers took two! John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan took Trey Sermon out of Ohio State in the third round, and then took Elijah Mitchell out of Louisiana in the sixth round on Day 3. The former was an athletic back who spent his first three seasons at Oklahoma before transferring to Ohio State for the 2020 season. Trey was a solid player for the majority of the season, but delivered his biggest "Sermon" against Northwestern in the Big Ten championship game, as he carried the Buckeyes to victory with 331 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Justin Fields just had to hand the ball off and watch him go that day, and Sermon followed up that performance with 193 rushing yards and a touchdown against Clemson in the College Football Playoff Semifinals.

As for Mitchell, the Louisiana product has good size, runs angry and clocked in at 4.32 seconds in the 40-yard dash. He also has potential as a pass-catching back. You won't see that in the stats, as he only caught 16 passes for 153 yards in 2020, but he has looked good when acting as a wide receiver. Mitchell has soft hands and can track the ball on more sophisticated plays where he's not just catching a swing pass.

The 49ers drafting two running backs was surprising because they have Raheem Mostert as their starter, signed Jeff Wilson to a one-year extension after his career year and also acquired Wayne Gallman in free agency. Talk about a loaded backfield.

New York Jets load up on Michael Carters

The Jets came into Day 3 of the 2021 NFL Draft high on two prospects with the exact same name. In the fourth round, New York selected former North Carolina running back Michael Carter, and followed up that pick two selections later with safety Michael Carter II out of Duke. That's correct, two different players named Michael Carter who played for rival schools in North Carolina are now members of the Jets.

Maybe the Jets tried to take the same prospect twice or forgot they took the first one two picks earlier. Either way, first-year head coach Robert Saleh is going to have to find a way to differentiate between the two on the practice field.