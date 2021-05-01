Wild things always happen in the NFL Draft. This year more than ever, because of the relative lack of information both teams and media members are working with. As we did after Round 1, we're taking a look at some of the biggest surprises that happened on Day 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Dave Gettleman trades down again

In eight years as a general manager, Dave Gettleman had never once made a trade to move down in the draft and pick up additional capital. On Thursday night, he made his first-ever trade-down, swapping the No. 11 overall pick to the Chicago Bears for Nos. 20 and 164, plus the Bears' first- and fourth-round picks in 2022.

On Friday night, the Giants came on the clock at No. 42... and traded down again! Gettleman sent that pick to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for No. 50 and Miami's third-round pick next year. Naturally, the Giants later moved up in the draft to target Aaron Robinson in the third round, but they did so after acquiring additional capital, so they still made out ahead.

The Giants landed Kadarius Toney with that No. 20 overall pick -- an intriguing player whose skill set they can hopefully find a way to tap into. (I'm skeptical it'll happen during the Jason Garrett era, but perhaps sometime later on.) At No. 50, they landed edge rusher Azeez Ojulari, who was touted as a potential first-round pick but slid to the back of the second due to injury concerns. All in all, a nice couple days of work for the Giants.

Owusu-Koramoah and Marshall slide

Projected as a first-round pick by most in and around the NFL, Notre Dame linebacker/safety Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah instead slid all the way to the Cleveland Browns at No. 52. As we wrote:

According to Pro Football Focus, Owusu-Koramoah lined up as a slot corner on 51.4 percent of his snaps in college, as a box safety/striker on 32.2 percent of his snaps, and along the defensive line on 14.7 percent of his snaps. That's the kind of versatile chess piece Joe Woods can move all over the field and create multiple different looks.

LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr., meanwhile, was thought of as a potential late first- or early second-round pick, but he fell to the Carolina Panthers at No. 59. There, he became the first offensive player drafted by the Panthers during the Matt Rhule era, as they used their entire draft on defenders last season and selected Jaycee Horn with their first pick this year. And Marshall wasn't the only offensive player the Panthers took; they followed up the Marshall pick with BYU tackle Brady Christensen and Notre Dame tight end Tommy Tremble. Clearly, they want to give Sam Darnold every opportunity to succeed.

A long wait, then a run on quarterbacks

On Thursday, we saw five quarterbacks drafted in the top 15. Trevor Lawrence went No. 1 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Zach Wilson No. 2 to the New York Jets, and Trey Lance No. 3 to the San Francisco 49ers. Then, the Chicago Bears moved up to No. 11 for Justin Fields, and the New England Patriots had Mac Jones fall to them at the No. 15 slot.

And then... no quarterbacks were drafted for another 49 picks. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers finally took the sixth quarterback off the board with the last pick of the second round, tabbing Florida's Kyle Trask to back up and learn from Tom Brady. (The last time Brady's team took a quarterback in the second round, he was totally fine with it and everything worked out well for everyone involved, so this should go great.) That pick kicked off a run of QBs, as three of them came off the board in a span of four picks.

Right after the Bucs took Trask, the Minnesota Vikings grabbed Texas A&M's Kellen Mond at No. 66, and the Houston Texans took Stanford's Davis Mills at No. 67. The Vikings clearly need to begin planning for life after Kirk Cousins, and while Mond is not yet a finished product, he has a lot of talent and considerably more to offer in the athleticism department than does Cousins. The Texans, well... let's give them their own blurb.

Houston's first pick is a quarterback

The Texans did not have first- or second-round picks this year, thanks to the Laremy Tunsil trade. So they finally came on the board for the first time at No. 67, and the first pick of the Nick Caserio and David Culley era was a quarterback. They also signed Tyrod Taylor this offseason.

Even before the wave of sexual misconduct allegations against Deshaun Watson, the Texans were in a tricky situation with their star quarterback, who reportedly wanted out of the organization. Their first draft pick of 2021 is likely to spur even more speculation about what's going to happen under center in Houston.

The Packers finally get Aaron Rodgers a receiver but...

Green Bay did not pick a wide receiver in the first round, instead opting for Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes. The Packers did not pick a wide receiver in the second round, instead opting for Ohio State center Josh Myers. They finally took a wideout in the third round, and it was Clemson's Amari Rodgers.

A. Rodgers. I wonder if they'll give him No. 12.