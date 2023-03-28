The Carolina Panthers traded up with the Chicago Bears for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft last month, jumping from their original No. 9 spot to now first.

The team is expected to take a quarterback at No. 1 -- and may even have let slip who it plans to select -- but until the call is made on the first night of the draft, it is still a guessing game. Assuming it will be a signal-caller, there are a few names in the running.

Florida's Anthony Richardson is one quarterback in the mix to be taken first overall, and is receiving high praise from Panthers head coach Frank Reich.

"He's an exciting player," Reich said, via ESPN. "Even before the combine, watching his tape, there are plays and throws all over the tape that scream top-of-the draft pick."

Richardson will be participating in the Gators' pro day on Thursday, looking to continue to impress Reich and the other coaches around the NFL.

The Panthers have been scouting ahead of the draft, showing clear interest in quarterbacks set to enter the league. There is still a chance they trade down and are trying to get other teams interested in a top quarterback to earn more value for their No. 1 pick.

Other likely options for the Panthers at No. 1 include Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud.