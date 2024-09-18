NFL teams that have started the season 0-3 have only made the playoffs 2.3% of the time since 1970. That adds extra urgency for teams like the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Rams, who enter the Week 3 NFL schedule winless. Both take on tough opponents, and the Week 3 NFL odds list the Rams as 7.5-point underdogs against the 49ers, while the Ravens are 1.5-point favorites against the Cowboys. Other notable Week 3 NFL lines include the Saints vs. Eagles (+2.5), Chiefs vs. Falcons (+3.5) and Chargers vs. Steelers (-1.5) in a matchup of somewhat surprising 2-0 teams. Getting the best Week 3 NFL score predictions can help you make the best NFL against the spread picks, NFL money line picks, and NFL over-under picks on those matchups and others. Before you make any Week 3 NFL picks, be sure to see the exact NFL score predictions from SportsLine expert Eric Cohen.

Cohen, a SportsLine NFL expert and host of the Friday "Early Edge NFL Props Show" on SportsLine's YouTube page, evaluated the entire Week 2 NFL slate and delivers score predictions and analysis for each matchup. He finished last season on a 39-28 roll on NFL picks and was profitable for bettors. His exact score predictions were a hit on social media last year and he even hit an exact score in the playoffs, Kansas City's 27-24 upset victory in Buffalo in the AFC Divisional Round.

Top Week 3 NFL picks

After diving into all 16 games from the NFL's third week, Cohen is high on the Ravens (-1.5) to beat the Cowboys in Dallas, 27-24. Baltimore's tight Week 1 loss at Kansas City was no cause for alarm. However, the Ravens find themselves in a more of a desperate spot entering Week 3 after blowing a two-score lead in the fourth quarter against the Raiders to fall to 0-2.

Cohen, however, sees this as the spot where Baltimore picks up its first win. Alvin Kamara ran wild against the Cowboys last week, so Derrick Henry and a physical Baltimore offensive line have a chance to control this game. His Cowboys vs. Ravens score prediction is 27-24 in favor of Baltimore, making the Ravens the play against the spread (-1) and on the money line (-116). See his other Week 3 football score predictions at SportsLine.

In addition, Cohen is picking one exact score that pays a colossal 220-1.

