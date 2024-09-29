The Jacksonville Jaguars have lost the last eight regular season starts by franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence after a 47-10 shellacking by the Buffalo Bills last Monday night. In three games this season, Lawrence is averaging only 187 yards passing and has only thrown two touchdown passes. With plenty of weapons around him on Jacksonville's offense, the team's lack of success creates plenty of options for anyone making NFL score predictions. A loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday would cause the Jaguars to fall three games back of their division-rivals. Can Jacksonville surprise the football world and pull the upset on Sunday in Houston, coming through for anyone who backed them with their Week 4 NFL predictions? Before you make any Week 4 NFL picks, be sure to see the exact NFL score predictions from SportsLine expert Eric Cohen.

Cohen, a SportsLine NFL expert and host of the Friday "Early Edge NFL Props Show" on SportsLine's YouTube page, evaluated the entire Week 4 NFL slate and delivers score predictions and analysis for each matchup. He finished last season on a 39-28 roll on NFL picks and was profitable for bettors. His exact score predictions were a hit on social media last year and he even hit an exact score in the playoffs, Kansas City's 27-24 upset victory in Buffalo in the AFC Divisional Round.

After diving into all 16 games from the NFL's third week, Cohen is high on the Falcons (-2.5, 41.5) to earn a win at home over the Saints, 23-20. New Atlanta quarterback Kirk Cousins does not look 100% in his recovery from a torn achilles tendon in the middle of the 2023 season when he was the quarterback in Minnesota. In three games, Cousins is averaging 209 yards per contest, with four touchdown passes to three interceptions.

But New Orleans' defense showed cracks in their first loss on Sunday, allowing Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert to catch ten passes for 170 yards. Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is one of the team's main offensive weapons, though he's only registered eight grabs for 105 yards and a score thus far in 2024. Though he only generated 49 yards receiving combined in two games against the Saints last year, Cousins would be wise to focus on Pitts in trying to exploit the middle of New Orleans' defense. In what should be a close game on Sunday, Atlanta must win to get themselves back in the thick of the NFC South Division race. See his other Week 4 football score predictions at SportsLine.

In addition, Cohen is picking one game to exceed 60 total points, making it a must-bet for the over.

