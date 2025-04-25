The Washington Commanders were arguably the story of the 2024 NFL season. In the first year of the Dan Quinn era, Washington went from 4-13 to 12-5 in a magical campaign that ended in the NFC Championship game. That magical campaign was in large part facilitated by rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, who won Offensive Rookie of the Year after rushing for the most yards by a rookie quarterback all time (891).

The Commanders aren't just finally on solid ground, they are prepared to compete for a Lombardi Trophy. General manager Adam Peters has already been aggressive in talent acquisition, trading for former New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore at the trade deadline, then former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel and Houston Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil this offseason. While Washington has added some big names, the Commanders also lost a couple of important pieces.

Washington released former first-round pick and hometown hero Jonathan Allen, who was picked up by the Minnesota Vikings. The Commanders also lost safety Jeremy Chinn to the Las Vegas Raiders, and 2024 sack leader Dante Fowler Jr. to the hated Dallas Cowboys in free agency. So as we turn our attention to the 2025 NFL Draft, what does Washington need to focus on? Pass rusher is a key positional need, as the Commanders struggled to stifle the run game last season, and could have done more to pressure the quarterback. Washington should add at defensive back, and Daniels absolutely needs another playmaker on offense -- maybe a big-bodied perimeter receiver to work opposite of Terry McLaurin.

Real teams are built through the draft, and Peters has a chance to complete a future Super Bowl-winning squad this week. How will Washington supplement its roster in the 2025 NFL Draft? Let's take a look at what's going on in the Commanders' war room.

The 2025 NFL Draft continues Friday night with Rounds 2 and 3. Join us for live 2025 NFL Draft analysis from CBS Sports and an updating NFL Draft tracker. Also check out Pete Prisco's NFL Draft grades for every first-round pick and subscribe to the "With the First Pick" podcast for nightly recaps, winners and losers and more from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

2025 NFL mock draft for Day 2: Shedeur Sanders, Jalen Milroe taken in Round 2; WRs fly off board in Round 3 Chris Trapasso

Washington Commanders team needs

Washington Commanders draft picks 2025

Overall selections: 5