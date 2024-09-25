There are only five unbeaten teams remaining in the NFL as we enter Week 4 of the 2024 season and one of the biggest surprises has been the Minnesota Vikings. With Kirk Cousins leaving this offseason and Minnesota left with Sam Darnold starting at quarterback, many had the Vikings pegged for last in the NFC North this year. Instead, Kevin O'Connell has helped Darnold rejuvenate his career and Minnesota has outscored opponents by 55 points over the first three weeks. In Week 4, the Vikings will take on the Green Bay Packers (2-1) in a critical divisional matchup, but Darnold is battling a knee bruise he suffered last week. It throws a wrench into anyone making NFL score predictions and NFL best bets.

Which side should you back in Packers vs. Vikings and what's the call on the other 15 games on the Week 4 NFL schedule as you make your Week 4 NFL predictions? Before you make any Week 4 NFL picks, be sure to see the exact NFL score predictions from SportsLine expert Eric Cohen.

Cohen, a SportsLine NFL expert and host of the Friday "Early Edge NFL Props Show" on SportsLine's YouTube page, evaluated the entire Week 4 NFL slate and delivers score predictions and analysis for each matchup. He finished last season on a 39-28 roll on NFL picks and was profitable for bettors. His exact score predictions were a hit on social media last year and he even hit an exact score in the playoffs, Kansas City's 27-24 upset victory in Buffalo in the AFC Divisional Round. Anyone who followed Cohen's NFL predictions was profitable. You can only see Cohen's Week 4 NFL exact score predictions at SportsLine.

Top Week 4 NFL picks

After diving into all 16 games from the NFL's third week, Cohen is high on the Falcons (-1.5) to earn a win at home over the Saints, 23-20. New Orleans looked downright dominant in wins over the Panthers and Cowboys to begin the season but the offense came back down to earth and the defense gave up some big chunk plays in a 15-12 loss to the Eagles last week. Meanwhile, Atlanta is 1-2 to start the season but had opportunities to win against the Steelers and Chiefs (both undefeated), and Cohen thinks this could be a turning point in its season.

"This is another one of those games this week where I can make a solid case for both sides. Atlanta very well could be 0-3 and New Orleans 3-0 if not for the Eagles' flair for dramatics," Cohen told SportsLine. "It's an absolute must win for the Falcons though as a 1-3 start and two games back of New Orleans, without the tiebreaker, would be a tough hill to overcome. Bijan Robinson scores a late touchdown and Falcons fans breathe a sigh of relief winning at home." See his other Week 4 football score predictions at SportsLine.

How to make Week 4 NFL score predictions

In addition, Cohen is picking one game to exceed 60 total points, making it a must-bet for the over. Nailing this result is key to making profitable Week 4 NFL picks. You can only see it at SportsLine.

Who wins each Week 4 NFL game, and which game smashes the over? Visit SportsLine now to get Eric Cohen's NFL Week 4 score predictions, all from the NFL expert who finished on a 39-28 roll last season.