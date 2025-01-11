Entering its fourth year in Orlando, the 2025 Hula Bowl kicked off practices this week on the campus of the University of Central Florida. It's my third year in a row attending the event, and the experience, as well as the prospects, just continue to elevate. This year's edition is no different, as 130 NFL Draft hopefuls participate in a week's long practices, culminating in a game Saturday.

As with any and every all-star game event, the practices are the most important, as that's where the true evaluation takes place for professional scouts. And I use the term "professional scouts," as there are teams from all 32 NFL teams, all nine CFL teams and eight UFL teams in attendance. Imagine a career fair for college students, well, this is the same exact thing for football players, just a physical one.

With so much going on during the practices, as both Team Aina and Team Kai practiced at the same time on separate fields, it can be a challenge to notice everything during the two-hour practice. But what the Hula Bowl does to help with that is to provide film access of the practices back at the host hotel, where scouts and evaluators can go back and catch anything they missed.

Since the dissolving of the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl in 2023, the Hula Bowl has firmly cemented its place behind the Reese's Senior Bowl and East West Shrine Bowl as the third-best game during the all-star game circuit. This game will usually be filled with players who project mainly as Day 3 to priority free agents. Although we've seen many players rise above and get their names called on Day 2. One of the major stars from last year's game was New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy, who had a couple of touchdowns in the game and went onto a stellar rookie season with the Giants. Also of note, Carolina Panthers stud UDFA rookie WR Jalen Coker was another standout in the Hula Bowl last season and is off to a great start to his NFL career.

Last year we saw more than 30 players from the Hula Bowl receive call-ups to either the Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl. So, as we get to some of the standouts from this week, you may end up hearing them again as the postseason all-star circuit gets into high gear.

Quarterbacks

Jameson Wang

Height: 6-foot

6-foot Weight: 210 pounds

210 pounds School: Cornell

Wang was someone who I have followed since his freshman season with the Big Red. He's got the dual-threat ability to thrive in today's game and really got better each season at Cornell. I thought where he stood out consistently this week is in both pass skeleton period and team period, as he constantly was able to keep the chains moving.

Other standouts

Payton Thorne, Auburn

Connor Bazelak, Bowling Green

Running Backs

Jacory Croskey-Merritt

Height: 5-foot-10

5-foot-10 Weight: 205 pounds

205 pounds School: Arizona

There is just a different level of speed and explosiveness when Croskey-Merritt takes off with the football. Once he plants his foot in the ground, he can really chew up yardage in a hurry. This week he also showcased his ability to catch the ball well coming out of the backfield and more than held his own during blitz pickup drills.

Other standouts

ShunDerrick Powell, Central Arkansas

Peny Boone, UCF

Quinton Cooley, Liberty

Wide Receivers

Luke Floriea

Height: 5-foot-8

5-foot-8 Weight: 175 pounds

175 pounds School: Kent State

One takeaway from the practices was the field conditions, especially on the first day, were not kind to the skill players. There was a lot of slipping by receivers, backs and defensive backs alike. However, Floriea maneuvered through the practice field with great body control and confidence, en route to a fantastic week of work. I thought he had the best week of all the receivers. Floriea showcased the ability to smoothly get in and out of breaks well, tracking the ball well over his shoulder and making some tough catches.

Other standouts

Gage Larvadain, South Carolina

Issac Teslaa, Arkansas

Efton Chism III, Eastern Washington

Elijhah Badger, Florida

Tight Ends

Carter Runyon

Height: 6-foot-4

6-foot-4 Weight: 244 pounds

244 pounds School: Towson

Runyon was someone I was familiar with coming into this week because I was on the broadcast for his game vs. Monmouth earlier in the regular season. There were scouts in attendance that day, so it's not a surprise that he ended up in a postseason all-star game. During this week he picked up right where he left off vs Monmouth, catching everything thrown his way. In the 1-on-1 periods he was able to show off his savvy as a route runner, consistently working himself open.

Other standouts

Kole Taylor, West Virginia

Jermaine Terry, Oregon State

Offensive Line

Valentin Senn

Height: 6-foot-6

6-foot-6 Weight: 308 pounds

308 pounds School: UConn

I came away very impressed with how Senn was able to play with good pad level and leverage despite being 6-foot-6. He got good knee bend in the run game, allowing him to escort the defender out of the gap. And stayed married to his technique in pass pro, making it tough for counter moves to work on him.

Other standouts

Jordan WIllliams, Georgia Tech

Dalton Cooper, Oklahoma State

Drew Moss, Colorado State

Jared Penning, Northern Iowa

Justin Mayers, Colorado

Defensive Line/EDGE

Ricky Barber

Height: 6-foot-1

6-foot-1 Weight: 295 pounds

295 pounds School: UCF

Barber stood out almost immediately on Day 1 of the Hula Bowl practices. His ball get off and natural leverage was something that gave the offensive linemen he faced fits. During the 9-on-7 run period, he was a disruptive force by quickly beating his guy and getting into the backfield. It was the consistency in which he played with every rep and in every period that for sure didn't go unnoticed by scouts who were constantly buzzing nearby each time.

Other standouts

Jahvaree Ritzie, North Carolina

Junior Tafuna, Utah

Chidozie Nwankwo, Colorado]

Kyonte Hamilton, Rutgers

Jasheen Davis, Wake Forest

Seth Coleman, Illinois

Linebackers

Austin Keys

Height: 6-foot-0

6-foot-0 Weight: 236 pounds

236 pounds School: Auburn

Keys is an excellent athlete and I was shocked to see how well he moves for the position. I initially thought he was a safety, which speaks volumes to the level of athleticism that he displays. Very comfortable in space when getting his zone drops and shows the ability to trigger and close downhill on the ball carrier.

Other standouts

Karene Reid, Utah

Power Echols, North Carolina

Defensive Backs

CB Car'Lin Vigers

Height: 6-foot-1

6-foot-1 Weight: 188 pounds

188 pounds School: UL-Monroe

Vigers made himself a lot of money this week in Orlando. It started off with him checking all of the height/weight/athleticism boxes to begin the week. And once we hit the field, his play began to do all of the talking. Vigers showcased very good man coverage skills and tremendous length at the position. He was a tough challenge for receivers in 1-on-1s, and capped off Thursday practice with outstanding play across the board including an interception and multiple pass breakups.

S JJ Roberts

Height: 5-foot-10

5-foot-10 Weight: 181 pounds

181 pounds School: Marshall

Everytime I looked up, Roberts either had the ball in his hands or he was making a play on the ball vs. a WR. I came away very impressed with the instinctual nature of his game and how he acted on what he saw developing in front of him. There was no hesitation in his game and he played about as fast as a player could in an all-star game setting.

Other standouts