The Philadelphia Eagles know how valuable the NFL Draft is toward building a Super Bowl championship roster, evidenced by how well the team has hit on draft picks over the last five years. Philadelphia landed Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith, Landon Dickerson, Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith, Quinyon Mitchell, and Cooper DeJean in the top two rounds of the draft in that span -- while also using a first-round pick to acquire A.J. Brown.

The core of the Eagles Super Bowl LIX championship team was built through the draft, making the No. 32 pick even more paramount. Of course the No. 32 pick is also the final one in the first round, leaving the Eagles in an interesting position. Does Philadelphia hold onto the pick and keep the fifth-year team option for players picked in the first round? Do the Eagles trade the pick in hopes of getting a premium player higher in the draft or use the pick as collateral for more picks and future draft capital?

Philadelphia traded the No. 32 pick the last time the Eagles possessed it in 2018, getting out of the first round and getting three draft picks. The Eagles got a second-round pick, a fourth-round pick, and a second-round pick the next season from the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for the No. 32 pick and a fourth-round pick. There is precedent for the Eagles to trade the pick, especially since the players they ended up with from that draft-day trade included Dallas Goedert, Avonte Maddox, and Miles Sanders -- three starters on the roster for multiple seasons (all contributed on a Super Bowl team in 2022 or 2024).

What will the Eagles do with the No. 32 pick this time around? Let's assume Philadelphia won't keep the pick and trade it. What deals can they make whether the Eagles trade up or back?

These are a few deals the Eagles could make with that No. 32 pick on Day 1 of the draft.

Eagles trade No. 32 pick (first round), No. 96 pick (third round) to Chargers for No. 22 pick (first round)



The Eagles could make a significant trade up and get into the early 20s, making a play for one of the better edge rushers or offensive linemen in this draft. Getting up to No. 22 gets the Eagles in play for Georgia edge rusher Mykel Williams, Oregon tackle Josh Conerly Jr., Alabama guard Tyler Booker, Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant, and Boston College edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku -- all good players that can be immediate contributors in 2025.

Parting ways with a third-round pick is pricy, but the Eagles have enough of them over the next two drafts to move on from one of them and move up in this draft.

Eagles trade No. 32 pick (first round) to Cardinals for No. 47 pick (second round), No. 78 pick (third round)

Trading down is an option for the Eagles, although moving down the pecking order to acquire more picks is the more unlikely scenario given the Eagles are going to have a projected 20 draft picks over the next two years.

The Eagles significantly move down in this proposal, getting the No. 47 pick (mid-second round) and No. 78 pick (early-third round) -- two good Day 2 picks for their first-round pick. Of course, it's also likely the Eagles get a 2026 Day 2 pick if they significantly move down in the draft.

With this proposal, the Eagles have two second-round picks (No. 47, No. 64) and two third-round picks (No. 78, No. 96), giving general manager Howie Roseman more draft capital to make bigger moves on Day 2 of the draft.

Eagles trade No. 32 pick (first round), No. 161 pick (fifth round) to Ravens for No. 27 pick (first round)

A significant trade up doesn't have to be the only play for the Eagles, who can just move up a few spots and still get the player they covet. The Eagles have four fifth-round picks in this draft (No. 161, No. 164, No. 165, and No. 168) and aren't likely to keep all of them. This is ammunition to move up a few spots and put the franchise in play for Georgia safety Malaki Starks, Ole Miss defensive tackle Walter Nolen, or Texas guard Kelvin Banks Jr.

Parting ways with a fifth-round pick to move up five spots in the draft seems like a no-brainer.

Eagles trade No. 32 pick (first round) to Bengals for Trey Hendrickson

This may be a bit much to acquire Hendrickson, but the hefty price may be worth the reward. The Eagles do value their high draft picks and have been successful with them in recent years, so trading one for a premium edge rusher will be something to think about.

Hendrickson is the edge rusher the Eagles need to compete for a Super Bowl in 2025, especially considering what Philadelphia currently has at the position. Nolan Smith is the only proven edge rusher in the group, as the Eagles are banking on Jalyx Hunt, Josh Uche, Azeez Ojulari, and Bryce Huff to significantly contribute to getting to the quarterback next season. Even if Hunt takes the next step, the Eagles still don't have a lot of depth at the position.

Hendrickson has 13+ sacks in four of the last five seasons, and is coming off consecutive seasons with 17+ sacks -- the first player to accomplish the feat since J.J. Watt in 2014 and 2015, His 70.5 sacks over the last five seasons trail only T.J. Watt (73.5) and Myles Garrett (72.0).

The Eagles would have to give Hendrickson an extension as well, but the price would be worth it to significantly improve the pass rush for the next two seasons. Philadelphia will seek to significantly improve the pass rush in this draft.

Eagles trade No. 32 pick (first round), No. 134 pick (fourth round), No. 161 pick (fifth round) to Rams for No. 26 pick (first round), No. 127 pick (fourth round)

There is another way the Eagles can move up in the draft and get creative in the middle rounds. Philadelphia could move up six spots, part ways with the first of its fifth-round picks and its fourth-round pick to move up in two rounds.

This is the benefit of having four fifth-round picks, making it easy to part ways with a pick to move up two spots in a round. With this deal, the Eagles moved up six spots in the first round, seven spots in the fourth round, while only giving up an extra pick to move up.

The most likely scenario is for the Eagles to trade up and be aggressive with the No. 32 pick. This is one of the creative ways they could just move up a few spots.