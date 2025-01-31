Super Bowl LIX is right around the corner, and the big-stage rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles promises to deliver plenty of spectacle. It stands to reason, then, that you'll want to catch this championship showdown in as crisp a format as possible.

So how, exactly, can you watch Super Bowl LIX in 4K resolution for especially high-quality picture?

How to watch Super Bowl LIX

Date: Sunday, Feb. 9 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)

TV: Fox | Stream: fubo (try for free), Tubi (free)

Halftime performer: Kendrick Lamar

Follow: CBS Sports App

4K streaming/TV options

Fox will broadcast its traditional Super Bowl presentation on TV, but fans at home will need a 4K-compatible device, such as an Apple TV, Fire TV or 4K-level Roku device, to access the game in this format. A complete list of compatible devices for Fox broadcasts can be found right here.

In partnership with Fox Sports, the Tubi service will also stream Super Bowl LIX in 4K for free, although users need to be signed into Tubi and using a 4K-compatible device to access the broadcast.

Fubo, one of the top live-TV streaming options, also offers 4K content, but only under the Elite Plan or a higher tier of service. Otherwise, standard fubo plans are available for free one-week trials.

Other streaming options, including YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream, also offer 4K broadcasts. DirecTV's 4K content is included in its traditional package, while YouTube TV subscribers must be enrolled in a 4K Plus add-on to guarantee 4K content.