The NFL is set to put a bow on the first month of the regular season when they roll out the Week 4 slate.

For those clubs that are 0-3 and possibly even 1-2 coming into the weekend, these contests could make-or-break their hopes of pushing for the playoffs. If those stakes weren't high enough, four pivotal divisional games are on the docket, including Steelers-Browns on Thursday and Falcons-Saints on Monday.

Another divisional matchup is Kansas City vs. Las Vegas, two of the five teams coming out of Sunday's action that are 3-0 on the year. One of their undefeated streaks will come to a close on Sunday, and the oddsmakers believe it'll be the Raiders, who are home dogs in that AFC West matchup. Of course, the odds only indicate what is likely to happen, so the Raiders (and others) can look to defy them in Week 4.

With that said, let's take our first look at the Week 4 odds and see who the oddsmakers have favored as the 2026 season keeps chugging along.

Week 4 early odds

All lines via DraftKings; all games on Sunday unless noted

Game Early line Early total Early moneyline Steelers at Browns (Thursday) Steelers -2.5 38.5 Steelers -148, Browns +124 Colts at Commanders (in London) Colts -3.5 46.5 Colts -180, Commanders +150 Cardinals at Giants Giants -1.5 43.5 Cardinals +102, Giants -122 Packers at Buccaneers Packers -3 40.5 Packers -170, Buccaneers +142 Cowboys at Texans Texans -2.5 47.5 Cowboys +114, Texans -135 Jaguars at Bengals Bengals -2.5 50.5 Jaguars +114, Bengals -135 Rams at Eagles Rams -2.5 45.5 Rams -135, Eagles +114 Jets at Bears Bears -3 42.5 Jets +124, Bears -148 Titans at Ravens Ravens -11.5 43.5 Titans +525, Ravens -752 Patriots at Bills Bills -7 48.5 Patriots +245, Bills -305 Dolphins at Vikings Vikings -10.5 41.5 Dolphins +490, Vikings -676 Chiefs at Raiders Chiefs -5.5 47.5 Chiefs -250, Raiders +205 Broncos at 49ers 49ers -3 45.5 Broncos +142, 49ers -170 Chargers at Seahawks Seahawks -6.5 43.5 Chargers +250, Seahawks -310 Lions at Panthers Lions -3 49.5 Lions -155, Panthers +130 Falcons at Saints (Monday) Saints -2.5 47.5 Falcons +124, Saints -148

Notable movement, trends

Steelers at Browns (Thursday)

While it's not surprising to see Pittsburgh entering Week 4 at 2-1, it is surprising to see Cleveland with the same record. They've logged back-to-back wins under Deshaun Watson, and the Browns quarterback has looked sharp over that stretch. That could be why the line for this game has dipped from Steelers -3 at the open to Steelers -2.5, falling below that key field-goal threshold. Both Pittsburgh and Cleveland are 2-1 ATS this season as well, but the Steelers' lone ATS loss did come on the road.

Colts at Commanders (in London)

The NFL heads to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for this matchup. On this neutral site, the Colts have ticked down from a 4.5-point favorite at the open to a 3.5-point favorite. That slight movement toward Washington could be thanks to a flip of optimism around the offense in the wake of Jayden Daniels (elbow) going down. In his first start of the season, backup Marcus Mariota put together a strong performance against Seattle, throwing for three touchdowns. With that in mind, the Over could be in play here, as it's 3-0 in Commanders games this season and 2-1 in Colts games.

Cardinals at Giants

The Giants edged out a hard-nosed win over the Titans in Week 3. With Jaxson Dart (knee) done for the season, Jameis Winston was able to lead New York to a win, albeit an ugly one. Because Winston wasn't stellar through the air and Arizona left Sunday 2-1 ATS on the season, that may be why this line is moving in Arizona's direction. After opening at Giants -2.5, New York is now laying just 1.5. If their combined 4-2 record on the Under through three weeks is any indication, this could be a low-scoring affair.

Packers at Buccaneers

The Buccaneers opened as a 1.5-point favorite, but things have changed rather dramatically, and the Packers are now a 3-point favorite. That's because Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield dislocated his right thumb in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to Minnesota, and an MRI is scheduled for Monday. If he is unable to go or is limited in any way, it'll almost certainly shift these lines even further. The total has already sunk from 46.5 to 40.5. Meanwhile, the Packers are looking to rebound after a horrid loss to the Falcons on Thursday, and will have the rest advantage over Tampa Bay. The Packers and Bucs are two of five teams coming out of Sunday's action who are 0-3 ATS on the season.

Cowboys at Texans

The Cowboys lost a heartbreaker in Rio, with the Ravens' Tyler Loop kicking a game-winning field goal as time expired. The key story in that loss (outside of the kick) is the continued poor play on defense. Part of it is due to injuries piling up, but they've also failed to execute at times. Pair that with the trip back to the United States, and it's not surprising to see the Texans favored. They are laying 2.5 points, which is down from the full field goal at the open. Houston is 0-3 (SU and ATS) on the season for the second-straight year, and the offense continues to look subpar. With that in mind, this could be a solid get-right spot for Dallas.

Jaguars at Bengals

The Bengals are down to a 2.5-point favorite at home against the Jaguars after the line initially opened at Bengals -3. Joe Burrow had an opportunity to tie or win the game for Cincinnati during their AFC North matchup with the Steelers, but a fumble in the final minute erased a chance for either. He'll look to bounce back against a Jaguars team that looked sharp in a blowout win over the Patriots. Jacksonville is 2-1 on the season, but that lone ATS loss did come on the road. Meanwhile, Cincinnati is 2-1 ATS on the year, and 1-0 ATS at home.

Rams at Eagles

The Eagles still have their Monday Night Football matchup with the Bears, so this line could change depending on what happens in that contest. That said, they are looking for their first ATS win of the season after starting 0-2. When they kick off against Los Angeles, who is reeling from a last-second loss to the Broncos, they're currently slated to do so as a home underdog. Under Nick Sirianni, the Eagles are 1-4 ATS and 0-5 straight-up as a home underdog. While they haven't registered an ATS win, the Over is 2-0 so far, potentially suggesting a high-scoring affair in this NFC showdown.

Jets at Bears

As we noted with Philadelphia, the Bears still have to play their Week 3 contest on Monday night, so these odds could change. That said, they are laying a field goal to the Jets in Week 4. Case Keenum is expected to start with Caleb Williams injured and Tyson Bagent just out of concussion protocol. He'll face a Jets team that has been scrappy this season, owning a 2-0-1 ATS record. Entering Monday night, the Bears are 1-1 ATS this season.

Titans at Ravens

Fresh off a game-winning field goal in Rio, Baltimore has increased as a home favorite over the Titans. After opening as a 10.5-point favorite, the Ravens are now laying a full 11 points. Both the Ravens and Titans are 1-2 ATS on the season, but it's hard to have much confidence in Tennessee after they mustered just seven points in a Week 3 loss to the Jameis Winston-led Giants. Plus, the Under is 2-1 over their first three games.

Patriots at Bills

There is serious doubt starting to creep in about the Patriots and, more specifically, Drake Maye. The third-year quarterback continues to struggle with turnovers (three in Week 3), and that is seemingly starting to impact the odds. In this AFC East matchup with Buffalo, the Bills have jumped out to a touchdown (-7) favorite. Initially, this line opened at Bills -5.5. New England is 1-1-1 ATS this season, and the Under is 3-0. As for Buffalo, it's 3-0 ATS, which includes two ATS wins at home.

Dolphins at Vikings

Minnesota is a 10.5-point favorite over Miami, and I wouldn't be surprised to see that grow. Despite being a double-digit dog for the bulk of the season, the Dolphins are 0-3 ATS and have an average margin of victory of -16.7 points. They also saw star running back De'Von Achane go down with a knee injury. He's some of the only firepower they have. As for the Vikings, they're 3-0 ATS on the season.

Chiefs at Raiders

Both the Chiefs and Raiders are undefeated to start the season, but the oddsmakers think Las Vegas will see their first loss of the year in this matchup. Kansas City is a 5.5-point favorite against the Raiders, despite Kirk Cousins and Co. owning a 3-0 ATS record (Chiefs are 2-1 ATS). In his 15 career starts against the Raiders, Patrick Mahomes is 13-2 SU.

Broncos at 49ers

The 49ers are a field-goal favorite as they are set to host the Broncos. However, this line could move depending on some injury news for San Francisco, with Mike Evans (rib) and Trent Williams (stinger) going down. Those are two key pillars of the Niners' offense, so their possible absence would shift the lines. That said, the 49ers are 2-1 ATS on the season. As for Denver, they just pulled off a second-half comeback against the Rams to move to 2-1 ATS on the season.

Chargers at Seahawks

The Seahawks will look to bounce back after a Week 3 loss to the Commanders when they head back to Seattle to face the Chargers. Currently, they sit at a 6.5-point favorite, but this could tick up to a full touchdown given the lackluster effort by Los Angeles over its 0-3 start. Not only are the Chargers winless, but they have yet to cover. The Under has hit in all three of their games as well.

Lions at Panthers

Detroit is a road favorite for next Sunday's primetime matchup with the Panthers, laying a field goal. This season, the Lions are 3-0 ATS. Under Dan Campbell, they are 13-4 ATS as a road favorite. While that sounds promising, the Panthers have been accustomed to being a home dog and have fared well in this spot. Dating back to last season, Carolina is 6-3 ATS as a home underdog and 5-4 SU.

Falcons at Saints (Monday)

We have ourselves an NFC South matchup to wrap up Week 4 on Monday night when the Falcons square off against the Saints. Given how well the Falcons looked in Michael Penix Jr.'s first game back, upsetting the Packers at Lambeau Field, it's somewhat surprising to see this line not move, but it is tight. New Orleans is a slim 2.5-point favorite and will look to rebound after falling to the Raiders in Week 3. The Saints are 2-1 ATS through three weeks, while the Falcons are 1-2, but that lone cover came with Penix.