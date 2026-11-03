There is a new Super Bowl contender in town. The Chicago Bears always had ambitions of competing for a championship in 2026, and after their convincing win over the Seattle Seahawks on "Monday Night Football," it looks less like a dream and more like a possible reality that they could hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy in February. The 34-17 victory in primetime was a statement. It announced to the rest of the NFL that this Bears team has entered its contention window.

No bigger opportunity exists than a road game against the defending Super Bowl champions in a standalone TV window. The entire football world watched the Bears assert control over the Seahawks in Week 8. Anyone who questioned them heading into the contest now has little reason to doubt their championship makeup.

History does offer a warning, as the last time the Bears started a season 6-2 or better through eight games, they missed the playoffs. But this year's offense is far more trustworthy than the one that collapsed in the second half of the 2012 season. Caleb Williams has leveled up to join the same conversation as the league's most elite quarterbacks, and with a potent run game by his side and a renowned play-caller in Ben Johnson orchestrating the system, Chicago's high-scoring attack has staying power.

Factor in a defense that improved noticeably with a single move ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline, and the Bears are now more than just a one-dimensional squad. Jeffery Simmons raised this squad's ceiling immensely.

The Bears own more wins by double digits than any team in the NFL. If Williams maintains his pace and Simmons continues to shine as the All-Pro defensive tackle he is, the blowouts will keep rolling in, potentially all the way to the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl odds after Week 8

via DraftKings Sportsbook, +1000 or better

The sports betting market already viewed Chicago as a playoff-caliber team. It held the eighth-shortest odds to win the Super Bowl heading into Week 8. That victory over the reigning champions showed how one game can change the conversation, because the Bears are now tied for the third-best title odds. Among NFC teams, only the San Francisco 49ers have a brighter outlook.

Jeffery Simmons trade pays immediate dividends

Trading two first-round picks for Simmons was an all-in move from general manager Ryan Poles. It was the kind of investment that signaled the Bears are confident in their roster's ability to contend for titles now and that adding a star defensive tackle can get them over the top. One game into his Chicago career, it appears that Poles' calculus on Simmons and his potential impact was correct. He is arguably the best interior defensive lineman in football both against the run and the pass, and he looked the part in his Bears debut.

Simmons flew relatively under the radar during his Tennessee Titans career. He was renowned in league circles but rarely played on big stages due to the Titans' perennial struggles. Now he finds himself in a major market as perhaps the best player on a prolific team. The former first-round pick's stock as a superstar is about to explode.

The Bears entered Week 8 averaging 6.3 yards per play allowed and cut that metric in half in the first game with Simmons in the lineup. Seattle managed just 3.0 yards per play and posted a 25.0% success rate when Simmons was on the field, while it produced most of its output when he was on the sideline. The numbers inflated to 13.3 yards per play and a 62.5% success rate with Simmons off the field.

"You can feel his presence out there, whether it's during the play or even after the play," Johnson said after the game. "You can feel him talking a little smack, as well, which I think that elevates everybody around him. I thought he played outstanding. He got one of the game balls. I mean, to come in there and have a share of the lead of tackles and a sack in his first game, his impact was profound."

Across 49 snaps, Simmons tied for the team lead with six tackles and five pressures. His first stop came on the game's opening play from scrimmage. He then logged his first sack as a Bear on the first play of the next series and added a second tackle for loss and a pass breakup later in the night. Despite facing more double teams (13) than any player on Chicago's defensive front, Simmons was the only Bears pass rusher to record a pressure in under two seconds, according to Next Gen Stats. That does not even take into account the stout run-stopping impact he made against a Seahawks team that was finally at full strength in its backfield.

Chicago's defense can become fundamentally different with Simmons in the equation. This is a unit that previously relied on scheming up its pass rush to affect the passer, as evidenced by its 37.6% blitz rate, the eighth-highest in the NFL. But now it does not need to send the house. Simmons can and will win at the point of attack on his own. He dominated the Seattle offensive line even with All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson joining that unit via trade ahead of the Week 8 showdown.

Simmons freeing up the rest of the defensive front could be a game-changer. Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen described the trade like "waking up on Christmas morning and you go out and you see all the presents under the tree." He can now drop linebackers into coverage with more regularity and put pass rushers in positions to capitalize on the double teams Simmons will draw in the middle of the field. The impact of Simmons' arrival goes well beyond just the highlight plays he will make on his own; it could also make everyone around him better.

Ben Johnson's offense could be NFL's best

Johnson said before the season that he wants his offense to be the highest-scoring unit in NFL history. The Bears are well short of record pace, but they might still boast the league's most high-octane attack for the rest of the season.

Against a Seattle defense that one week ago had every possible answer for the Kansas City Chiefs and stymied the NFL's top run game, the Bears moved the ball with consistency and scored more points than any Seahawks opponent on the year. Seattle had not allowed a single point on an opponent's opening possession in 16 games before the Bears marched down the field for a 17-play touchdown drive to open the game. That was also the first time in 17 consecutive drives that the Seahawks allowed an opponent to reach the red zone.

Only one team has been able to keep the Bears in check when Williams is under center. Outside of a weather-impacted game against the Minnesota Vikings and their league-best defense, Chicago has been practically unstoppable with Williams in the lineup. It is undefeated in games that he started and finished and scored at least 30 points in each of those contests.

Bears offense with and without Caleb Williams

Category With Williams Without Williams Record 4-1 2-1 Points per game 31.4 19.0 Yards per game 397.0 371.0

Running back D'Andre Swift scored three touchdowns in Seattle and is now the only player with three rushing touchdowns in multiple games this year.

Luther Burden III also continues to emerge as a standout wide receiver in his second year. He is in the midst of a breakout season and has been incredible with Williams at quarterback. Since Williams returned from his hamstring injury, Burden posted at least 56 yards in every game, scored two touchdowns and enjoyed the second-best outing of his career: A 130-yard outburst in Week 7 against the New England Patriots.

The supporting cast around Williams is chock-full of playmakers, and the MVP candidate is adept at making the most of them.

Bears' path to the Super Bowl

With a 6-2 record, the Bears are already significantly more accomplished than two division leaders. They will challenge the Vikings for the NFC North crown, and if they surpass Minnesota in the divisional standings, they will have a clear path to the conference's No. 1 seed come playoff time.

NFC playoff picture

1. 49ers (6-1, West No. 1)

2. Vikings (6-1, North No. 1)

3. Giants (4-2-1, East No. 1)

4. Panthers (3-4, South No. 1)

5. Bears (6-2, Wild Card No. 1)

Chicago will be favored in its next two games at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The schedule stiffens up from there, and how the Bears perform in the gauntlet of the second half of the season will determine whether they enter the postseason as Super Bowl favorites or as challengers to the top teams in the conference. The latter outcome might be the new floor for a squad that seems fully ready to vie for the loftiest of goals.

With Williams healthy again and perhaps the best offense in football at its disposal, and with Simmons allowing the defense to do more than just hold its own, Chicago is a complete team capable of standing atop the NFL at season's end.