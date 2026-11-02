Seahawks vs. Bears live updates: Jeffery Simmons makes Chicago debut in key NFC clash on 'MNF'

The Seattle Seahawks and Chicago Bears already asserted themselves as buyers ahead of the 2026 NFL trade deadline and will both debut a newly acquired star on the Week 8 edition of "Monday Night Football." Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons is set to don a Bears uniform for the first time, and he will square off in the trenches against offensive guard Quenton Nelson, who became the newest Seahawk in a blockbuster trade of his own.

Those perennial All-Pros are major additions to a pair of teams vying for top billing in the NFC. While neither side holds a division lead, they remain among the strongest squads in the NFL and will be in contention for prime seeding in the postseason if the trades pay dividends. Earning a head-to-head victory on Monday will be a significant step in that direction for the winner and would arguably give either team its best win of the season.

The winning side will also hold immense momentum. Seattle enters the night on the heels of a statement victory in which its defense returned to impenetrable form and stifled the Kansas City Chiefs' typically dominant run game. Chicago rides a two-game win streak since Caleb Williams returned from injury.

Which unit is more prolific, the stout Seahawks defense or the high-octane Bears offense? This Week 8 showdown will answer that question as the strength-on-strength battle figures to be where this game is won.

Keep it here and follow along with our live blog as we provide score updates, highlights, stats and in-game analysis during Seahawks vs. Bears.

How to watch Seahawks vs. Bears live

Date: Monday, Nov. 2 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Lumen Field (Seattle)

TV: ESPN | Streaming: Fubo (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Seahawks -3, O/U 46.5 via DraftKings Sportsbook