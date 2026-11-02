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Seahawks vs. Bears live updates: Jeffery Simmons makes Chicago debut in key NFC clash on 'MNF'

Keep up with all the biggest developments as two NFC contenders face off on 'Monday Night Football'

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The Seattle Seahawks and Chicago Bears already asserted themselves as buyers ahead of the 2026 NFL trade deadline and will both debut a newly acquired star on the Week 8 edition of "Monday Night Football." Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons is set to don a Bears uniform for the first time, and he will square off in the trenches against offensive guard Quenton Nelson, who became the newest Seahawk in a blockbuster trade of his own.

Those perennial All-Pros are major additions to a pair of teams vying for top billing in the NFC. While neither side holds a division lead, they remain among the strongest squads in the NFL and will be in contention for prime seeding in the postseason if the trades pay dividends. Earning a head-to-head victory on Monday will be a significant step in that direction for the winner and would arguably give either team its best win of the season.

The winning side will also hold immense momentum. Seattle enters the night on the heels of a statement victory in which its defense returned to impenetrable form and stifled the Kansas City Chiefs' typically dominant run game. Chicago rides a two-game win streak since Caleb Williams returned from injury.

Which unit is more prolific, the stout Seahawks defense or the high-octane Bears offense? This Week 8 showdown will answer that question as the strength-on-strength battle figures to be where this game is won.

Keep it here and follow along with our live blog as we provide score updates, highlights, stats and in-game analysis during Seahawks vs. Bears.

How to watch Seahawks vs. Bears live

Date: Monday, Nov. 2 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: Lumen Field (Seattle)
TV: ESPN | Streaming: Fubo (try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds: Seahawks -3, O/U 46.5 via DraftKings Sportsbook

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Underway in Seattle!

The Bears won the coin toss, deferred to the second half and kicked off to the Seahawks to get this "Monday Night Football" battle rolling. Seattle opens at its own 32-yard line with Zach Charbonnet in the starting lineup.

Carter Bahns
November 3, 2026, 1:19 AM
Nov. 02, 2026, 8:19 pm EST
 
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Seahawks' running back group fully loaded

Zach Charbonnet has not played since the divisional round of the 2025 playoffs but will make his season debut on Monday after he wrapped up his recovery from the torn ACL he sustained in January. There was some thought that he would make his way into the lineup last week since the Seahawks activated him on Oct. 22, but he took another week off and will instead join the offense for this marquee matchup against Chicago.

Even more help arrived on the Seattle offense in advance of kickoff. The team activated rookie first-rounder Jadarian Price from injured reserve following his four-week absence due to a chest injury. Price handled 28 carries for 119 yards over his first three NFL games and added four catches for 21 yards.

This should be a boon to an offense that has had trouble moving the ball consistently on the ground this season and that ranks just 29th in EPA per rush. It is the first time this year that the top two ballcarriers on the roster have been active at the same time. The biggest unanswered question is how Charbonnet and Price will operate together. Charbonnet has the makings of a lead back but primarily served as the No. 2 option before Kenneth Walker III left in free agency and could be eased back into action following his knee injury. Price, on the other hand, owns just three games of experience and topped out at 13 carries for his biggest workload.

Carter Bahns
November 3, 2026, 1:00 AM
Nov. 02, 2026, 8:00 pm EST
 
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Seattle shifts offensive line upon Quenton Nelson's arrival

Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald confirmed this week that Quenton Nelson will start at left guard just six days after the team traded for him. Nelson arrived by way of the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a 2027 third-round pick and 2028 fifth-rounder and could help jumpstart one of the NFL's least efficient rushing offenses.

Nelson will remain at left guard, where he played in Indianapolis. Keeping him at his most natural position requires the Seahawks to move Grey Zabel over to right guard. There will also be a third change on the offensive line with starting left tackle Charles Cross ruled out with an ankle injury. Josh Jones will step into the lineup at that spot.

Carter Bahns
November 3, 2026, 12:30 AM
Nov. 02, 2026, 7:30 pm EST
 
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Bears inactives

This is the fourth consecutive game Kyle Monangai has missed due to turf toe and a thumb issue. Roschon Johnson will continue to work as the No. 2 running back behind D'Andre Swift.

Carter Bahns
November 2, 2026, 11:59 PM
Nov. 02, 2026, 6:59 pm EST
 
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Seahawks inactives

Jalen Milroe will act as Seattle's backup quarterback for the second consecutive week. This is a recent shakeup in the signal-caller unit after Drew Lock opened the year as the No. 2 option and made one start when Sam Darnold was out with a glute injury.

Carter Bahns
November 2, 2026, 11:56 PM
Nov. 02, 2026, 6:56 pm EST
 
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Jeffery Simmons arrives at Lumen Field

The start of the Jeffery Simmons era on the Bears' defensive line is nearly here. The three-time All-Pro defensive tackle, who Chicago acquired from the Titans in exchange for two first-round draft picks and a Day 3 pick swap, is with the team and will suit up against the Seahawks.

Coach Ben Johnson said this week that Simmons may not play quite as much on Monday as he did in each of his previous games this season as he transitions to a new defense, but "he has certainly shown the ability to carry a load." Johnson also said he anticipates Simmons picking up the defensive system quickly and that he is encouraged by what he has seen thus far from his new weapon.

Carter Bahns
November 2, 2026, 11:30 PM
Nov. 02, 2026, 6:30 pm EST
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