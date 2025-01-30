The revamped Chicago Bears coaching staff under new head coach Ben Johnson now includes an assistant with a Super Bowl ring. Chicago is hiring veteran NFL offensive assistant Press Taylor to serve as its new passing game coordinator, according to NFL Media.

Taylor, 37, spent the past three seasons as the offensive coordinator of the Jacksonville Jaguars under Doug Pederson. Before that, he spent eight seasons with the Eagles that included three seasons as the team's quarterbacks coach. Taylor was on Pederson's staff in Philadelphia as the offensive quality control/assistant quarterbacks coach when the Eagles won the Super Bowl at the end of the 2017 season.

During his first year in Jacksonville, Taylor helped the Jaguars' offense finish 10th in the NFL in scoring and ninth in third down efficiency. His offense then put up 31 points in a wild-card round win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Johnson, who is coming off a successful run as the Lions' offensive coordinator, is quickly assembling his first staff with the Bears, who are coming off of a disappointing 5-12 season. He recently named former Saints head coach Dennis Allen as his defensive coordinator and former Broncos tight ends coach Declan Doyle as the Bears' offensive coordinator. Allen and Doyle worked together in New Orleans from 2019-22. Johnson also recently announced that Richard Hightower will resume his duties as the Bears' special teams coordinator.

The Bears have also hired former Lions receivers coach Antwaan Randle El to be their new assistant head coach/wide receivers coach and former Cowboys defensive backs coach Al Harris as a defensive pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach.