Bears seven-round 2026 NFL mock draft: Chicago fills defensive needs, takes All-American with final pick
The Bears figure to be defensive-minded over the first two days of the draft
The Chicago Bears boasted a top 10 offense in both scoring and yardage en route to their first postseason berth in five years, but in order to take the next step in Year 2 of the Ben Johnson era, they need to bolster a defense that ranked in the bottom four in yards allowed per game.
Adding instant-impact talent to the edge rushing unit is a high priority at the 2026 NFL Draft, and the Bears also figure to seek premier help at the safety position. Both of those areas need attention after free agency left a couple of holes in the starting lineup.
An extra second-round pick positions the Bears well to select ready-made NFL talent. They will, however, be quieter in the later rounds after trading their fifth- and six-round picks in the Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and DJ Moore deals.
The defensive needs are clear, but that might not stop general manager Ryan Poles from making a splash or two on the other side of the ball. Chicago's offense is young and exciting, and adding players on Caleb Williams' timeline would allow them to continue to build for long-term success. The Bears could still use a permanent solution and center, and there are targets to be had in the wide receiver group after Moore's exit.
Using the Pro Football Focus draft simulator, we projected how the Bears will use their seven picks, most of which come on Days 1 and 2.
Bears' 2026 NFL Draft picks
- Round 1: Pick 25
- Round 2: Pick 57
- Round 2: Pick 60 (from Bills)
- Round 3: Pick 89
- Round 4: Pick 129 (from Rams)
- Round 7: Pick 239 (from Eagles via Browns)
- Round 7: Pick 241
Bears seven-round mock draft
Round 1, Pick 25
Cashius Howell EDGE
Texas A&M • Sr • 6'3" / 253 lbs
Considering they addressed every position of need except edge rusher in free agency, it feels like the Bears tipped their hand with regard to their first-round draft strategy. Their top priority this month should be to find a starting-caliber weapon to deploy with Montez Sweat. In such a deep draft class at this position, any of the edge rushers available at the back end of the first round could qualify. Cashius Howell lacks the measurements of a bona fide future star, but that did not slow him down last season when he emerged as the SEC Defensive Player of the Year and shouldn't stop Chicago from investing in him.
Round 2, Pick 57
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 215 lbs
The Bears need to find a safety on Day 2 who can contribute right away, ideally as a starter. They get one here with their first of two second-round picks in A.J. Haulcy, who has been on quite the climb over the last four years from New Mexico to Houston and most recently to LSU. He thrived at every level largely thanks to his ball skills, but where he really fits with the Bears is with his physicality. Haulcy, with his imposing stature and ability to step into the box, is the perfect complement to offseason free safety acquisition Coby Bryant.
Round 2, Pick 60
Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 292 lbs
If there is an ideal match for the Dennis Allen defense in this defensive tackle class, Gracen Halton has to be in the conversation. The Oklahoma product is a 3-technique prospect who boasts the quickness and sub-300-pound frame that Allen prioritized during his Saints tenure. The late second round is his ceiling, and some will call this a reach, but he has been climbing draft boards since the combine and is a schematic fit the Bears won't want to miss out on. His ability to affect the passer from the interior defensive line gives him tremendous potential in the Bears' system, and he could even factor into the rotation as a rookie.
Round 3, Pick 89
Jake Slaughter IOL
Florida • Sr • 6'5" / 303 lbs
While Chicago has its starting center for 2026 in Garrett Bradbury after pulling off a trade with the Patriots, it still needs a long-term solution. Bradbury has just one year left on his contract and would be expendable next offseason if the Bears bring in a high-upside heir to develop behind him this season. Jake Slaughter can be that guy. He was long regarded as one of college football's top interior linemen because of his pass-protection dominance (he allowed just two sacks over 824 pass-blocking snaps the last two years, per PFF) and thus should excel at keeping Caleb Williams upright as soon as he steps into the lineup.
Round 4, Pick 129
Julian Neal CB
Arkansas • Sr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
The Bears' defense shifted more toward man coverage in its first year under Allen but was absolutely fantastic at taking the ball away in zone. Julian Neal is a zone specialist who could come in and help Chicago once again confuse offenses. The fact that they let Nahshon Wright walk in free agency and did not bring in a replacement suggests that they are content with their cornerback group, but it wouldn't hurt to draft some depth in the event that Kyler Gordon and Terrell Smith struggle to stay healthy again.
Round 7, Pick 239
Eric Gentry LB
USC • Sr • 6'7" / 221 lbs
At 6-foot-7 and with lengthy arms, Eric Gentry is a tantalizing physical prospect at the linebacker position worthy of a late-round pick. It might take him a year to develop into his frame, but if he clicks, he would be an exciting upside addition to a group that is in flux after the release of Tremaine Edmunds. Gentry was a mainstay in the USC lineup over four years and played a role in that defense improving mightily over the last two seasons.
Round 7, Pick 241
Kaden Wetjen WR
Iowa • Sr • 5'9" / 193 lbs
Drafting Kaden Wetjen is a special teams move more than anything, as he made his biggest contributions in college as a returner. The reigning two-time Jet Award winner and first-team All-American led the nation in combined kick and punt return yardage each of the last two seasons and will find a role somewhere in the NFL as a result. There is reason to believe he has untapped potential as a receiver because Iowa's passing limitations never offered him much volume. His speed gives him a chance to develop into a playable receiver in a Chicago group full of youth after the DJ Moore trade.