The Chicago Bears boasted a top 10 offense in both scoring and yardage en route to their first postseason berth in five years, but in order to take the next step in Year 2 of the Ben Johnson era, they need to bolster a defense that ranked in the bottom four in yards allowed per game.

Adding instant-impact talent to the edge rushing unit is a high priority at the 2026 NFL Draft, and the Bears also figure to seek premier help at the safety position. Both of those areas need attention after free agency left a couple of holes in the starting lineup.

An extra second-round pick positions the Bears well to select ready-made NFL talent. They will, however, be quieter in the later rounds after trading their fifth- and six-round picks in the Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and DJ Moore deals.

The defensive needs are clear, but that might not stop general manager Ryan Poles from making a splash or two on the other side of the ball. Chicago's offense is young and exciting, and adding players on Caleb Williams' timeline would allow them to continue to build for long-term success. The Bears could still use a permanent solution and center, and there are targets to be had in the wide receiver group after Moore's exit.

Using the Pro Football Focus draft simulator, we projected how the Bears will use their seven picks, most of which come on Days 1 and 2.

Bears' 2026 NFL Draft picks

Round 1: Pick 25

Round 2: Pick 57

Round 2: Pick 60 (from Bills)

Round 3: Pick 89

Round 4: Pick 129 (from Rams)

Round 7: Pick 239 (from Eagles via Browns)

Round 7: Pick 241

Bears seven-round mock draft