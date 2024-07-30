The 2024 NFL preseason kicks off on Thursday when the Chicago Bears and Houston Texans collide in the 2024 NFL Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. The Texans are coming off a 2023 season in which they were the NFL's biggest surprise. They went 11-8, won the AFC South, knocked off the Browns in the playoffs and reached the AFC Division Round. The Bears went 7-10, which tied for the worst record in the NFC North. By virtue of a trade with Carolina, Chicago selected No. 1 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft and picked USC quarterback Caleb Williams.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET. Chicago is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Bears vs. Texans odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 32.5.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and has gone 643-543-34 on his ATS picks from 2017-23, which returned more than $4,600 to $100 players. He also went 101-84-4 (+1366) on all NFL spread picks last season. White also has a strong read on the Bears. He is 64-46-5 (+1539) on his last 115 picks in games involving Chicago.

Now, White has locked in on Bears vs. Texans from every angle and just locked in his picks and predictions. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Texans vs. Bears:

Bears vs. Texans spread: Chicago -1.5

Bears vs. Texans over/under: 32.5 points

Bears vs. Texans money line: Chicago -125, Houston +105

CHI: Bears ranked second last season in rushing (141.1 yards per game)

HOU: C.J. Stroud ranked third last season in passing yards per game (273.9)

Why the Bears can cover

Chicago's defense played well down the stretch last season. Over the Bears' final six games of 2023, the defense gave up just 15.5 points per game, the best in the league over that time. Only one team, the Browns, scored 20 points on Chicago during that run. Led by the defense, Chicago went 4-2 to close the season.

The Bears will face a Houston offense that struggled to run the ball last season. The Texans averaged just 3.7 yards per rush last year, which ranked 29th in the league. They also gained just 96.9 rushing yards a game, which was 22nd.

Why the Texans can cover

Preseason games often come down to the quality of the backup quarterbacks, and Houston arguably has the stronger group. Davis Mills, Case Keenum and Tim Boyle have combined to start 96 regular season games. Meanwhile the Bears' trio of Tyson Bagent, Brett Rypien and Austin Reed have combined for eight regular season starts.

In addition, the Texans have coaching staff continuity from last season. Head coach DeMeco Ryans, offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik and defensive coordinator Matt Burke are all back for their second season in Houston. Meanwhile Chicago is implementing a new offensive system, led by new coordinator Shane Waldron.

How to make Bears vs. Texans picks

White has analyzed Texans vs. Bears and while we can tell you he's leaning Under on the point total, he has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread.

Who wins Bears vs. Texans in the 2024 NFL Hall of Fame Game, and which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back?