Ben Roethlisberger explains why fans shouldn't care that he's playing poorly

With a 7-2 record through the first 10 weeks of the season, the Steelers have been one of the best teams in the AFC this season, which hasn't really been a surprise to anyone. The surprising part is that the Steelers have been able to win games this year despite the fact that Ben Roethlisberger is on track to have his worst season in nearly 10 years.

Through nine games, Big Ben has thrown 10 interceptions -- which is tied for the third most in the NFL -- for a Steelers offense that ranks 31st overall in red zone efficiency. Due in large part to Roethlisberger's struggles, the Steelers are scoring roughly four points per game less than they did last season (24.9 in 2016 compared to 20.8 in 2017).

Although Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has made it a point to harp on the team's offensive struggles, Roethlisberger says that fans shouldn't do the same. As a matter of fact, Big Ben believes that fans should be happy with his play as long as the Steelers keep winning.

"The fans, the media, they should only care about the win," Roethlisberger said on Monday during his weekly interview with with 93.7 The Fan, a CBS Sports Radio station in Pittsburgh. "They're not coaching us, right? They're the ones that should be happy we won the game."

Big Ben expects Tomlin to be negative, but says that the fans should stay upbeat.

"The coach's job is to coach us and preach on the negatives and figure out how we can be better so we don't make those negative things again, so yes, that's his job," Roethlisberger said. "It's one of those things, 'Hey guys, you know you did this wrong, this wrong, this wrong, this wrong, you won, good job.'"

During the interview, the host asked Roethlisberger about his rough start against the Colts on Sunday -- he started off 3 of 9 for 25 yards with a 2.8 QB rating -- and Big Ben seemed to get slightly defensive.

"Honestly, what's our record? What was the final score? Those are the only things that matter," Roethlisberger said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "I couldn't tell you what I was for what, I know I threw an interception, I know I had two touchdowns, that's all I know."

Roethlisberger is on track to have his worst season since 2008, which is almost fitting, because Big Ben's struggles didn't seem to prevent the team from winning that year. Back in 2008, the Steelers finished 12-4 and ended up beating the Cardinals in Super Bowl XLIII after an impressive postseason from Roethlisberger.

"Whether it's pretty or ugly, don't championship teams find a way to win the game no matter what?" Roethlisberger said. "We've talked in the past that we haven't found a way to win those games against teams that, on paper, we're supposed to beat. Well, we won [against the Colts]."

The scary part for the rest of the AFC is that the Steelers are 7-2 even though Roethlisberger has been struggling all year -- well, except when he throws the ball to rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

If Roethlisberger manages to turn things around this season, the Steelers would suddenly have all the pieces in place for a possible Super Bowl run. By the way, if the Steelers beat the Titans on Thursday night in Pittsburgh, that would push them to 8-2, which would be the team's best start since 2004, a season that ended with an AFC title game loss to the Patriots.