Happy July, everyone! John Breech is still basking in the summer sun, so you've got me, Cody Benjamin, to deliver all the latest from around the NFL, right here in the Pick Six newsletter.

Be sure to subscribe right here, to ensure you never miss a daily dose of NFL updates. And keep on reading for everything from the latest on Brandon Aiyuk's status, quarterback competition predictions and much more:

1. Aiyuk latest: 49ers WR names preferred landing spots

Brandon Aiyuk Getty Images

As training camps inch closer, plenty have kept their focus on one big name in particular: Brandon Aiyuk, the San Francisco 49ers wide receiver in search of a long-term contract. Now, Aiyuk has explicitly identified two other teams he'd be interested in playing for in 2024: the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders, both of whom stand out as logical suitors. First up: More negotiations with the 49ers, with the All-Pro telling TMZ he still prefers landing a new deal with San Francisco.

2. JaMarcus Russell accused of wrongdoing

It's been a long time since Russell took the NFL stage, but the former No. 1 overall draft pick recently found himself in some off-field trouble, with court documents revealing the ex-Raiders quarterback was removed from a volunteer coaching position at Williamson High School. Why? Russell personally cashed a $74,000 check that was allegedly intended as a donation for the school's football program. The one-time LSU star has since filed a countersuit claiming no wrongdoing in the matter.

3. QB battles: Betting favorites for every competition

Bo Nix, Zach Wilson Getty Images

More than a half-dozen NFL teams are hosting open quarterback competitions this summer. Which signal-callers are on track to claim top jobs? Jared Dubin has plugged DraftKings' odds into Action Network's implied betting odds calculator to forecast every single battle. Here's a sneak peek at which quarterbacks are favored to be under center come Week 1, according to the oddsmakers:

Minnesota does have a relatively early (Week 6) bye, and it plays tough defenses in San Francisco and the Jets in Weeks 2 and 5, so maybe there is an argument for letting McCarthy sit until Week 7, at which point he can return for a home game against the Lions defense.



4. Kelces confident London will soon have NFL team

The NFL has been sending teams to London for years, and this year's international slate features the league expanding its horizons overseas. As a result, Jason and Travis Kelce are both confident a franchise will land in the United Kingdom ... and sooner rather than later. Discussing the possibility on their "New Heights" podcast, Jason predicted a London team will kick off within the decade, citing the "major market" of fans that has been cultivated over the years.

5. Top 10 clutch QBs of 2024: C.J. Stroud up top

C.J. Stroud USATSI

Ranking quarterbacks is one thing. Ranking their ability to come through in the clutch is another. That's exactly what research specialist Douglas Clawson has done, digging through the numbers on how often a quarterback leads his team down the field in do-or-die situations, and how he performs on those drives. The end result: A top-10 rundown of the most trustworthy end-of-game managers. The best statistical performer? C.J. Stroud, who's going into just his second season with the Houston Texans.

The Texans converted on 6 of 8 game-tying or go-ahead drive chances late with Stroud under center. His numbers in those situations were phenomenal. 77% completion rate, 10.7 yards per attempt and a 139.5 passer rating. The best highlight was his game-winning touchdown pass from rookie to rookie (Tank Dell) to cap Stroud's 470-yard, five-touchdown game last November.



6. Bo Jackson finally gets a Hall of Fame induction

The only American professional athlete to be named an all-star in two major sports, Bo Jackson received an all-time induction three decades after suiting up for his final game. The 61-year-old former Raiders running back joined the Kansas City Royals Hall of Fame ahead of Saturday's MLB game between the Royals and Cleveland Guardians. Jackson was an All-Star MVP for the Royals back in 1989.