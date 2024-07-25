If Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen wasn't in the NFL, he would probably be trying to make the PGA Tour. The two-time Pro Bowler is a well-known lover of golf, which is why our Evan Washburn had to ask him his dream golf foursome while visiting Bills training camp this week.

Here are the rules of the game: Allen's group can only include current NFL players, and they could not be teammates of his. Allen was quick on the draw, and had his group ready:

Allen has declared Kyle Allen the "vibe guy." Undrafted out of Houston in 2018, Allen has made starts for the Houston Texans, Washington Commanders and Carolina Panthers. He actually spent the 2023 season with Josh and the Bills, but didn't attempt a pass. Now, he's attempting to make a roster in Pittsburgh.

The former No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of USC is the "chill, relax guy," according to Allen. When things go south on the course, Darnold is the one who isn't going to get rattled. After a season backing up Brock Purdy in San Francisco, Darnold is now competing with J.J. McCarthy for the starting quarterback job in Minnesota.

Kirk is our "sandbagger," as Allen put it. The star signal-caller is high on the former second-round pick out of Texas A&M, as he apparently almost won Allen's golf group a tournament at Kyle Allen's bachelor party. Kirk recorded his first career 1,000-yard season in 2022 with the Jags, then caught 57 passes for 787 yards and three touchdowns in 12 games played this past season, while averaging a career-high 65.6 receiving yards per game.