Courtland Sutton has mostly downplayed ongoing contract talks with the Denver Broncos this offseason. The veteran wide receiver could soon ramp up efforts to receive a pay raise, however, admitting recently that he may hold out of 2024 training camp absent a new or restructured deal, as The Athletic notes.

"We'll see," Sutton said when asked if he'd skip camp amid an apparent "stalemate" in contract negotiations.

The 28-year-old former Pro Bowler was a full participant at the Broncos' mandatory minicamp in June, but he revealed at the time he was still seeking a resolution to contract matters.

"I'm hoping that we're able to find a solution ... because this is where I want to be and I'm just hoping that it's mutual," Sutton told reporters. "This is home. This is where I want to go hoist the Lombardi Trophy. This is the place where I want to be able to retire. This is the place where I want to hopefully be able to ... have a bid at the Broncos Ring of [Fame]. Those are all things that have to be earned, and hopefully I'm able to have the time to ... showcase that I'm capable of being in that caliber of [players]."

Sutton trained away from the team during voluntary spring workouts, per The Athletic, while recovering from offseason ankle surgery. He is technically signed through 2025 on a four-year, $60 million extension, but only $2 million of the remainder of the deal is guaranteed, per Over the Cap.