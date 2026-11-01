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Broncos vs. Chiefs score, live updates: AFC West lead on the line in Denver

Keep up with all the biggest developments from the battle for first place in the AFC West

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First place in the AFC West is on the line Sunday in Denver, as the Broncos host Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. These two teams faced off in Week 1, a game that the Chiefs won in dominant fashion, 31-10. Vance Joseph's defense missed 28 tackles, as running back Kenneth Walker III out-gained the Broncos by himself, 191 yards to 176 yards.

The Broncos are coming off a 30-16 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, in which Bo Nix and Co. averaged a season-high 6.7 yards per play. As for the Chiefs, they are coming off a deflating 20-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Walker rushed for just 36 yards against his former team after averaging 133.0 rushing yards per contest in his first five games of the season, while Mahomes failed to make it to the red zone for the first time in his career. The three-time Super Bowl MVP is coming off consecutive games averaging under 5.0 air yards per attempt for the first time ever, but does get Rashee Rice back for the first time since Week 4. 

Denver has won four straight games as a home underdog. Who will lead the AFC West at the end of the day? Follow along in the live blog below, as we break down this matchup as it happens. 

Where to watch Broncos vs. Chiefs live

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(Not) airing it out

Shortest Average Pass Length This Season

Bo Nix 5.7 air yards per attempt

Patrick Mahomes 6.0

Jalon Daniels 6.1

Tyler Huntley 6.3

 
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Gambling trends for Chiefs at Broncos

KC: 3-3 ATS, Under is 4-2

DEN: 5-2 ATS, Under is 5-2

Under hit in 7 straight meetings between Chiefs & Broncos

KC: 2-9 ATS on road since 2025 (Worst in NFL, entering Week 8)
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