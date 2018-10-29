Browns reportedly fire Hue Jackson after just three wins in 40 games

The Browns have fired coach Hue Jackson, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter, a day after the team lost to the Steelers, 33-18. Jackson's tenure was marred by constant losing, even by Cleveland's standards. In 2.5 seasons, Jackson was 3-36-1, including a winless 2017 campaign. Things improved slightly this season; the Browns tied the Steelers in Week 1, beat the Jets and Ravens, and should have had wins over the Saints and Buccaneers.

The Browns were steamrolled in the second half of Sunday's loss to the Steelers, which dropped them to 2-5-1 and apparently sealed Jackson's fate in Cleveland.