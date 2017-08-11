Chargers predictions: Final record, playoff odds from our computers, experts, Vegas

There arguably wasn't been a more snakebitten team in the NFL than the San Diego Chargers the last two seasons. And the injury woes are already beginning again for the Los Angeles Chargers, with top pick Mike Williams sidelined with a back injury.

Will a move to L.A. into a 30,00-seat soccer stadium actually lead to better things coming off the greatest 5-11 season in history? Here's what our projections say.

SportsLine

Projected wins In playoffs Win division Conference Super Bowl 7.2 20.2% 9.9% 0.7% 0.2%

SportsLine projects the Chargers to take a step forward this year but fall just short of reaching .500, which is in stark contrast with our expert predictions below. These projections put them well behind the curve in the AFC West, which has three teams projected at 8.0 wins or better.

Vegas

Win total Playoffs Division Conference Super Bowl 7.5 (O -140) +220 +450 25/1 50/1

All odds via Westgate.

Bettors are buying into the hype with the Chargers, causing their 7.5-win total to lean significantly on the Over. For those who agree that the Chargers will be better than expected, taking them to make the playoffs at these odds makes for a quality play, as the wild card race seem wide open in the AFC, thought SportsLine's projections would scream to stay away.

Experts

Will Brinson defends his 11-5 prediction: