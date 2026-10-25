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Chiefs vs. Seahawks live updates: Two Super Bowl hopefuls square off on 'Sunday Night Football'

Keep up with all the biggest developments from a marquee matchup on 'SNF'

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In the Week 7 edition of "Sunday Night Football," the Seattle Seahawks play host to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Seattle is surprisingly just 3-3 through six weeks after an overtime loss to the Denver Broncos last Thursday night. Sam Darnold is not playing at nearly the same level as last year, and the vaunted Dark Side Defense has been very good but not quite the best unit in the league. The Seahawks have lost three of their last four games now, and are looking to get back in the win column here.

The Chiefs are 5-0 and coming off an easy win over the Chargers last week. They're shorthanded at the wide receiver position with Rashee Rice and Tyquan Thornton out, but Kenneth Walker III has totally changed the complexion of the offense, and now the Super Bowl MVP returns to face his former team in primetime. The defense has also played well this season, forcing multiple turnovers in four of five games.

Will the Seahawks get back on track, or will the Chiefs remain undefeated? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog as we update you throughout the evening with stats, scores and highlights.

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Chiefs inactives

Jared Dubin
October 25, 2026, 11:02 PM
Oct. 25, 2026, 7:02 pm EDT
 
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Seahawks inactives

Jared Dubin
October 25, 2026, 10:56 PM
Oct. 25, 2026, 6:56 pm EDT
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