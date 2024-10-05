The Indianapolis Colts have downgraded quarterback Anthony Richardson from questionable to doubtful for the club's Week 5 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The former first-round pick was a limited participant throughout the week of practice with what the team listed as an oblique injury. With Richardson trending down ahead of Sunday's game, it is tracking that veteran Joe Flacco will get the start.

Richardson left Sunday's eventual win over the Pittsburgh Steelers twice over the span of four plays. He initially took a hit on his right hip and, upon return, took another hit, this time to the head. Richardson then departed for the locker room for a second time and was eventually ruled out. Both of the plays he suffered injuries on were designed runs. Before coming out for the day, Richardson completed three of his seven passes for 71 yards while adding 24 yards rushing.

Anthony Richardson IND • QB • #5 CMP% 50.6 YDs 654 TD 3 INT 6 YD/Att 8.49 View Profile

Meanwhile, Flacco came in under duress and helped lead Indy to the 27-24 victory over the then-undefeated Steelers. On the afternoon, the veteran completed 16 of his 26 throws for 168 yards and two touchdowns. With this possible start, the 39-year-old Flacco will become the second-oldest Colts quarterback to ever make a debut start with the team (Matt Hasselbeck, 40).

As for Richardson, this is the latest in what has been a growing list of injuries for him to begin his NFL career. Last year, he saw his rookie campaign get cut short due to season-ending shoulder surgery. Now, he's slated to miss possibly one game in 2024.

"I mean, it's football," Richardson said when asked about the perception that he's an injury-prone player. "I'm pretty sure if they got out of the house and came out here and got hit by somebody that's running 20-plus miles per hour every week, I'm pretty sure they'd be sore dealing with injuries as well.

"People are going to talk. That's what people do. I'm not necessarily worried about it, I'm just trying to focus on getting better day-by-day."

On top of Richardson trending in the wrong direction, the Colts will already be without another key member of their offense in running back Jonathan Taylor, who has been ruled out due to an ankle injury.