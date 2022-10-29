The Indianapolis Colts (3-3-1) are set to host the Washington Commanders (3-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis in a NFL Week 8 battle between backup quarterbacks who have been thrust into starting roles. Sam Ehlinger is making his first start for the Colts after the team decided to bench veteran Matt Ryan, while Taylor Heinicke is making his second start of the season for the Commanders in place of Carson Wentz, who is on injured reserve. Washington is coming off a 23-21 win over the Green Bay Packers and Indianapolis is looking to bounce back from a 19-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m. ET. Indianapolis is favored by 3 points in the latest Colts vs. Commanders odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 39.5 points.

Colts vs. Commanders spread: Colts -3

Colts vs. Commanders over/under: 39.5 points

Colts vs. Commanders money line: Indianapolis -150, Washington +126

What you need to know about the Commanders

it was a close one, but this past Sunday Washington sidestepped the Green Bay Packers for a 23-21 victory. No one had a standout game offensively for Washington, but the Commanders got scores from WR Terry McLaurin and RB Antonio Gibson. Heinicke ended up with a passer rating of 125.70 in his first start in place of Wentz.

Washington has battled inconsistencies on both sides of the ball, but Heinicke provided a spark that the offense seemed to have been missing all year. The veteran backup guide the Commanders to one of their most productive offensive games of the season and had a noticeable rapport with explosive wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

What you need to know about the Colts

Indianapolis came up short against the Tennessee Titans this past Sunday, falling 19-10. One thing holding Indianapolis back was the mediocre play of QB Matt Ryan, who did not have his best game: despite one touchdown, he threw two interceptions with only 5.52 yards per passing attempt. The Colts ultimately decided to bench Ryan following the loss.

Ehlinger, a former University of Texas QB, will be taking over as the Colts' starting quarterback for the remainder of the 2022 season. The second-year pro appeared in three games as a rookie, but this will be his first career NFL start. Indianapolis will likely lean heavily on All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor, who returned to action last week after missing time with an ankle injury.

