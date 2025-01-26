Super Bowl LIX may run through the NFC East, as the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles face off in the NFC Championship game on Sunday. The No. 6 seed Commanders are one of the stories of the 2024 season, and they have pulled off two straight road upset victories in the postseason thanks to rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. Now, they are just one game away from the biggest stage of them all.

The Eagles had to defeat the Los Angeles Rams in an epic snowstorm in the divisional round, but the weather in Philadelphia will be much more fair on Sunday. According to Weather.com, it will be party cloudy and 40 degrees when kickoff arrives at 3 p.m. ET. It will feel more like 35 degrees, and there is just a 1% chance of precipitation.

Where to watch Eagles vs. Commanders

Date: Sunday, Jan. 26 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)

TV: Fox | Stream: fubo (try for free)

Odds: Eagles -6, O/U 47.5 (SportsLine consensus)

This will be the third meeting of the season between the Eagles and Commanders, and both teams split the regular-season series, 1-1. It's worth mentioning that Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was knocked out of the second matchup in the first quarter due to a concussion, which opened the door for Washington to steal a victory. With a win on Sunday, Hurts can become the first quarterback to return to the "Big Game" after losing his first Super Bowl appearance since Jim Kelly.

Daniels on the other hand is looking to become the first rookie quarterback to ever start a Super Bowl, and who could doubt him at this point? He became the first rookie to register 300 total yards in multiple playoff games, and had no problem out-scoring the No. 1-seeded Detroit Lions last week.